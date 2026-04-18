Whale wallets holding more than 1,000 BTC added 270,000 coins in the past 30 days, the largest monthly accumulation since 2013. BTC ETFs pulled in $1.1 billion last week alone, the strongest inflow in four months. The biggest holders in the market are loading while retail watches from the sidelines, and that same pattern is showing up in a presale most people have not looked at yet. This crypto update covers the entries that matter right now, including the one that already raised more than $9 million before its Binance listing. In this Crypto Update: XRP and ADA Stall is also one of the trends we’re watching closely.
BTC ETF Inflows Hit Four Month High in This Week’s Crypto Update
BTC spot ETFs attracted $1.1 billion in weekly inflows, the highest number since January, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading at $871 million. At the same time, whale wallets grew to 2,140 addresses and absorbed 270,000 BTC in 30 days, the biggest monthly buy since 2013. Exchange reserves dropped to a seven year low, which means the supply available for sale keeps shrinking while demand from institutions climbs. Every crypto update this week points in the same direction: the large money is accumulating, not selling.
Where the Smart Money Rotates After the ETF Headlines
Pepeto
Whale capital across the market keeps stacking tokens that already have finished products behind them. The ETF inflows confirm that big money rewards projects with working tools, and the wallets that recognized this early found the entry everyone else will wish they had. Pepeto finished building a complete marketplace ahead of the Binance listing, which explains why more than $9 million has flowed in during a stretch where every crypto update focused on fear and pullbacks.
While ETFs bring institutional access to BTC, Pepeto gives individual buyers something no large cap offers: a marketplace where every trade is protected. PepetoSwap completes trades at zero fees so none of the position leaks to costs, and the bridge transfers tokens across chains without charging a cent so capital goes wherever the next opportunity sits.
That built in protection attracted more than $9 million from a community that keeps growing while most projects struggle to hold attention. The presale sits at $0.0000001864 per token, staking returns hit 182% APY, and the whale wallets loading BTC through ETFs are the same type of capital that moved into Pepeto before any crypto update mentioned it.
Seasoned crypto buyers understand that the biggest returns always belong to wallets that positioned themselves before the market noticed. The creator of the original Pepe coin and the former Binance expert on the dev team represent the rarest combination crypto produces: meme energy plus real marketplace tools plus a confirmed Binance listing. That combination happens once per cycle, and the wallets already inside know exactly what the listing delivers.
XRP
XRP trades near $1.45 as of April 18 after gaining 5% over the past week. The token benefits from Ripple’s legal clarity after the SEC dropped its appeal, and new ETF products continue to pull in institutional capital. Japanese banks recently started testing settlements on the XRP Ledger, adding a real world use case. But from $1.45, even an optimistic target of $3.00 caps the upside at roughly 110%, strong for a large cap but a fraction of what presale timing delivers in a crypto update like this one.
ADA
ADA sits near $0.25 and remains more than 90% below its all time high. Cardano continues building with a research driven approach, but slow progress keeps speculative interest low. Network upgrades add long term value, yet the price action shows no sign of a near term catalyst. A recovery to $0.50 would double the investment, which pales against the return profile the presale entries in this crypto update already offer.
Conclusion
Retail keeps scrolling through the crypto update looking for the next 50% to 100% trade from XRP at $1.45 or ADA at $0.25. But the whales loading 270,000 BTC in 30 days are not chasing recovery trades. They search for entries where the math still sits at multiples. That explains why Pepeto’s presale pulled past $9 million while the ETF inflows confirmed the biggest accumulation phase in years. Analysts calculate a 100x gain from the current entry the day the Binance listing launches. The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a confirmed listing is the rarest combination this market produces, and the wallets inside know what the listing delivers. The Pepeto official website shows the capital moving in right now, and joining before the listing means joining the side that built wealth instead of watching it happen from the outside.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What does the ETF inflow surge mean for this crypto update?
Whale accumulation of 270,000 BTC and $1.1 billion in weekly ETF inflows confirm large capital is positioning for a move higher across the crypto market.
Why is Pepeto drawing whale level capital during this market shift?
A working marketplace with zero fee trades and a cross chain bridge, backed by more than $9 million raised. The Pepeto official website shows the full breakdown.
Can the Pepeto presale outperform XRP and ADA this cycle?
XRP offers roughly 110% upside and ADA needs to double just to reach $0.50, while the Pepeto presale entry sits at 100x potential according to analysts, making the answer obvious.