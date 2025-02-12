Biggest XRP Backer Predicts This Altcoin Can Turn You Into A Millionaire in 2026

Savvy investors continuously seek crypto-assets that may transform their portfolios. The market position of Ripple (XRP), along with regulatory restrictions, has taken a turn for the worse. The market has welcomed a new competitor, which drew interest from leading XRP supporters: IntelMarkets (INTL). Introducing an artificial intelligence-based trading system, the platform shows promising development potential after raising over $8.5 million in presale.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Next Big Crypto Investment?

IntelMarkets’ (INTL) delivers a dual-purpose functionality being both a trading exchange and an advanced AI insights. Being an AI-driven exchange that uses machine learning, users using the INTL platform have the highest chance of making a profit when trading. IntelMarkets utilizes artificial intelligence technology to make top-tier trading methods previously only available for institutions.

The Intell-M trading robot system uses self-learning capabilities to review various markets within seconds while performing precise trades for optimal profit gains. Researchers from MIT and Open AI have connected with cutting-edge AI technology in market operations. The team behind INTL has received much praise for being at the cutting edge of AI and DeFi blockchain technology.

Why IntelMarkets Could Deliver 100x Gains by 2026

The main appealing factor of IntelMarkets arises from its current early market development phase. The large market cap of Ripple has already reached multi billions, yet IntelMarkets remains in its presale stage with substantial potential for rapid expansion. Experts predict IntelMarkets will achieve more than 100x price increases following its initial exchange listing.

Currently, in the final presale stage, INTL tokens are priced at $0.08 each. With tokens selling out fast, there are only 7 more days to invest before the next price increase. Users who sign up to IntelMarkets with the promo code “REVAMP” get a 50% bonus on their deposit.

XRP Price Outlook: A Mixed History of Highs and Lows

One of the most intensely discussed cryptocurrencies despite its capability to change cross-border payment methods has been Ripple. The XRP price underwent its peak during the 2018 run which reached an all-time price level at $3.84 after its inception at Ripple Labs. However, the lengthy SEC legal dispute along with regulatory unclearness blocked the XRP price from reaching its historical highs.

Ripple demonstrated weak market performance during the past weeks, despite the widespread rumors of a XRP ETF. This was bolstered by the recent filing of an ETF by Cboe BZX. In 2025, the XRP price reached a brief peak of $3.46, however, corrected down to a value of just $2.43. Ripple faces minimal consensus among financial analysts about its potential, many do believe that the XRP price could breach the $5 mark during upcoming years.

Final Thoughts

Ripple continues to display strength as a usable asset yet faces regulatory challenges that limit the XRP price potential. As one of the biggest Ripple backers claims, investors face a better prospect for maximizing risk-to-reward through IntelMarkets (INTL). IntelMarkets represents one of the most promising investment opportunities of the decade. Join the INTL movement with the promo code REVAMP for a 50% bonus on the platform!

