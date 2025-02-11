IntelMarkets (INTL) Ranked As the Best Presale To Transform the Crypto Trading Space, Pulls in Over $8.5 Million

There are tons of presale projects in the market, but IntelMarkets (INTL) has been in the spotlight for its unique features. Garnering endorsements from the likes of NVIDIA, IntelMarkets has raised over $8.5 in presale funding and is now ranked as the best presale of 2025.

IntelMarkets has launched the world’s first decentralized intelligence marketplace as it aims to leave a mark in crypto trading. Traders can now access a wide selection of AI agents that can help them analyze markets and profitably trade Bitcoin and other top altcoins.

What is IntelMarkets (INTL)?

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a next-gen crypto trading platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and a machine learning foundation. Through its platform, IntelMarkets works to make institutional-grade trading instruments that are accessed by institutions directly to retail traders.

The platform features Intelli-M™ AI-powered trading robots. The robot system analyzes vast volumes of market data of more than 100,000 points from 10,000 platforms to spot trading patterns. With this information, retail traders can get an advantage when they trade top crypto coins.

Through advanced AI capabilities, IntelMarkets (INTL) provides trading opportunities to both experienced and novice traders who can benefit from advanced market information for increased profitability in crypto markets.

IntelMarkets Launches the World’s First Decentralized Intelligence Marketplace

IntelMarkets’ Decentralized Intelligence Marketplace is the first trading platform that allows purchasing, selling, and trading of advanced AI agents. This marketplace has a large collection of AI agents suitable to various risk tolerance and investment styles. The AI agents are all optimized to use large data sets, trading strategies, and information that can help users improve their trading results.

With a big team of expert traders and data scientists, the marketplace has advanced bots for sale that are made to make traders’ results better and help optimize their portfolios with the best cryptos to invest in. In addition, IntelMarkets also integrated AI into the ranking system, making it more efficient for traders to find AI agents.

The most common AI agents in the marketplace are the Pre-Built Agents. The agents perform optimally in terms of trading and are useful in automating trades with high accuracy. There are also Customizable AI Agents that allow users to configure them as per a unique goal and preference. Lastly, there are

Community-built agents are agents that are built by specialists in the field of the trading industry and data science which emulate the trading methods of investors in the same line of business. The benefits traders can get from using these bots include:

More Accurate Information: The AI agents can give traders more accurate information and analysis which they can use for better trades.

Supporting Collaboration: The platform stimulates collaboration and knowledge exchange between traders and analysts, thus, improving the market with more knowledgeable, sophisticated market participants.

IntelMarkets To Be the Future of Crypto Trading

Due to the application of AI technology, advanced tools and features, and the focus on security, IntelMarkets has the potential to become the key to the new vision of crypto trading. This could easily make IntelMarkets (INTL) one of the best crypto exchanges. Riding on this potential, IntelMarkets has enjoyed a very successful cryptocurrency ICO, raising over $8.5 million in presale funding.

In addition, its native $INTL coin has skyrocketed by more than 810% to reach its current price of $0.082455. As IntelMarkets takes over the $347 billion crypto trading market, analysts have predicted that the $INTL coin could reach $1, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

For more information about IntelMarkets (INTL) visit the links below:

Presale: https://intelmarkets.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets