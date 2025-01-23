IntelMarkets Smashes $7M Milestone While Dogecoin Whales Sell $220M in TRUMP Coin Holdings

DOGE Whales just unloaded $220M worth of Trump coin, which shakes things up in the market and raises questions about where big investors are heading. With speculative tokens losing their shine, traders are looking for platforms that offer something more solid and dependable.

Therefore, IntelMarkets offers traders a straightforward and reliable way to handle the shifting market. With lightning-fast trades, solid risk management tools, and features that work for both beginners and pros, it’s raising the bar for easy crypto trading.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Shake the Market with Massive TRUMP Coin Sell-Off

Dogecoin (DOGE) whales have made significant moves in the market, offloading $220 million worth of TRUMP Coin. This activity of DOGE whales has drawn interest due to the massive scale of the transaction and its potential to influence trading patterns. Many believe this could be a signal of changes in investor priorities.

At the same time, the Dogecoin price itself shows resilience. It holds a market cap of over $53 billion with a circulating supply of more than 147 billion tokens. Some analysts think the recent accumulation of 1.83 billion DOGE by whale wallets could indicate long-term planning.

Moreover, on the technical side, the Dogecoin price sits at over $0.36, with experts discussing a potential breakout if it clears the $ 0.41 resistance level. If it is successful, Dogecoin price may push toward $0.50. However, if the resistance holds, as the Dogecoin price pullback to $0.30 is possible.

Furthermore, in the broader market, whales continue to play a significant role. Their recent moves may shape the outlook for DOGE in the coming weeks, and analysts are watching for the next Dogecoin price movement. For now, DOGE remains firmly on the radar for traders and investors alike.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Hits $7M Milestone as a Growing Force in Trading

IntelMarkets (INTL) has achieved a major milestone by raising over $7.2 million during its presale. This achievement reflects the platform’s innovative approach to trading. It combines artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to deliver a seamless and powerful experience for traders. With its robust tools and forward-thinking design, IntelMarkets is quickly becoming a standout name in the world of crypto trading.

Moreover, the platform offers AI-powered trade signals for real-time actionable insights that enable users to identify high-probability opportunities with ease. With this, the Sentiment analysis tools also scan news and social media to help users measure market sentiment.

Furthermore, its advanced portfolio management system provides detailed tracking, risk analysis, and optimization. These features are designed to fulfill the needs of both beginners and seasoned traders, making IntelMarkets (INTL) accessible to all.

Additionally, IntelMarkets’ dual-chain architecture includes Ethereum and Solana blockchains, giving flexibility to the investors to choose between Ethereum’s expansive DeFi ecosystem and Solana’s lightning-fast, cost-effective transactions. Its auto-trading bots analyze 10,000+ data points and customizable trading agents and empower users to make smarter, data-driven decisions effortlessly.

As the presale continues to attract investors, token prices have reached $0.08, with the next round expected to push prices higher at $0.09. IntelMarkets (INTL) is not just a trading platform it’s a comprehensive ecosystem that equips users with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of the crypto market. With its innovative features and a strong foundation, IntelMarkets is poised to make a significant impact in the crypto space.

Conclusion:

DOGE remains a major player, with whale activity and price movements shaking the market. The $220 million TRUMP Coin sell-off points to a shift toward more reliable projects.

IntelMarkets fits that need by raising $7 million in its presale. With AI tools, auto-trading bots, and dual-chain functionality, it delivers practical solutions for traders at all levels.