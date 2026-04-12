TelegramTrading.net has published a comprehensive ranking of the best Telegram sniper bots based on months of live trading across Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, TON, Hyperliquid, XRP, SUI, and prediction markets including Polymarket and Kalshi. Unlike most roundups built from marketing pages, every bot in the {best crypto trading bots} [https://telegramtrading.net/best-telegram-sniper-bots/] guide was tested with real capital in live market conditions.

Why TelegramTrading.net Built This Guide

The Telegram trading bot space has a credibility problem. Most comparison sites are written by people who have never pasted a contract address into Telegram. Affiliate commissions drive rankings rather than actual performance. TelegramTrading.net was built specifically to fix that, providing traders with honest, tested assessments of tools they are actually putting money into.

What the Testing Covered

The guide covers eight bots across every major chain and market type currently active in crypto trading.

🟣 Trojan earned the top Solana ranking with over 25 billion dollars in lifetime volume. BOLT technology delivers sub-2-second execution and the migration sniper catches tokens graduating from Pump.fun to Raydium at the optimal entry point.

🔵 Maestro ranked highest for multi-chain coverage, supporting Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, TON, TRON, Base, and Hyperliquid from a single interface. Its Anti-Rug detection caught multiple honeypots during testing that appeared legitimate on the surface.

⚫ Banana Gun stood out for consolidating Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and MegaETH into one session. MegaETH execution clocked under 100 milliseconds, the fastest EVM environment tested. The Banana Pro terminal syncs in real time alongside the Telegram bot.

🔴 HyperEVM Bot was the clear choice for Hyperliquid. Live testing on HPump.Trade and Mana.Win showed fill speeds consistently ahead of manual execution, with a native L1 to EVM bridge built directly into the Telegram interface.

🔷 XRP Sniper Bot addressed a gap most multi-chain bots ignore. XRPL listings move fast on news events and this bot is purpose built to monitor and execute before manual traders can react.

🩵 SUI Sniper Bot was included specifically because SUI’s parallel execution architecture requires a dedicated tool. Generic multi-chain bots consistently underperformed in testing on SUI compared to this purpose-built alternative.

🟢 PolyGun is the only bot in the guide that targets prediction markets rather than DEX launches. It connects directly to Polymarket and automates copy trading from top performing wallets inside Telegram, covering crypto, politics, macro, and sports markets. With Polymarket processing hundreds of millions monthly and Kalshi operating as a regulated US exchange, TelegramTrading.net identified this as an underserved category that serious traders are increasingly allocating to.

🟡 BonkBot was recommended as the starting point for new traders. Simple workflow, over 5 billion in volume, and no configuration overhead make it the lowest friction entry into on-chain bot trading.

The Editorial Position

TelegramTrading.net takes a direct stance in the guide: sniper bots are execution tools, not edge generators. The traders consistently profiting from them spend more time on wallet research and token selection than on bot configuration. The guide reflects that, spending as much space on what not to do as on which bot to use.

Security guidance is also central to the publication. The site recommends dedicated trading wallets, daily profit withdrawals, official link verification, and treating every new token launch as high risk until proven otherwise.

About TelegramTrading.net

TelegramTrading.net covers Telegram-based crypto trading tools including sniper bots, copy trading platforms, and prediction market automation. All reviews are based on live testing rather than feature list comparisons. The full guide including fee breakdowns, chain-by-chain recommendations, and testing methodology is available on TelegramTrading.net [https://telegramtrading.net/]