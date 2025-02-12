4th Edition Manufacturing 5.0 Metamorphosis of Business 2025

Industry Leaders Converge at the 4th Edition Manufacturing 5.0 Event to Shape the Future of Global Manufacturing

Harman (a Samsung company) joins as Presenting Partner for Premier Conference in Pune, India, featuring cutting-edge insights, awards, and cross-sector collaboration.

Pune, India, 12th February 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Empiric Business Media is proud to announce the 4th Edition Manufacturing 5.0 Event, set to take place on 20th February 2025 at the Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel. Presented by Harman, a Samsung company, and supported by industry giants like Dassault|Solize, Symtrax, Karkhana.io, and Jendamark, this flagship conference will unite over 300+ global manufacturing leaders to explore the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation.

The 4th Edition of Manufacturing 5.0: Metamorphosis of Business 2025 explores the next evolution of industrial transformation, where human intelligence and advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and robotics merge to create highly efficient, sustainable, and personalized manufacturing processes. This manufacturing conference serves as a hub for industry professionals, offering a dynamic platform to discuss emerging trends

This edition focuses on the seamless collaboration between humans and smart machines, emphasizing ethical AI, sustainability, and hyper-personalization in production. Businesses must adapt to this shift, leveraging real-time data, automation, and innovation to stay competitive. As we move beyond Industry 4.0, Manufacturing 5.0 prioritizes a balance between digitalization and human-centric operations, ensuring a more adaptive and intelligent industrial future. Get ready for a new era of manufacturing excellence!

Event Overview

The 4th Edition Manufacturing 5.0 Event serves as the definitive platform for executives, engineers, and innovators to address the challenges and opportunities of Industry 5.0. Attendees will engage in keynote presentations, hands-on workshops, and live technology showcases across 25+ manufacturing sectors, including:

Automotive, Aerospace, and Renewable Energy Equipment

Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Smart Factories

Sustainable Textiles, Agri-Tech, and Defense Manufacturing

With a focus on AI-driven automation, circular economy practices, and supply chain resilience, the event will deliver actionable strategies to thrive in an era of rapid technological disruption.

Why Attend?

For Decision-Makers (CXOs, VPs, Plant Heads):

Solve Critical Challenges: Participate in problem-solving sessions on workforce upskilling, ESG compliance, and ROI optimization.

Discover Innovations: Explore breakthroughs in IoT, robotics, and generative AI from partners like Jendamark and Facttwin. For Sponsors & Exhibitors:

Boost Brand Authority: Showcase solutions to a curated audience of 300+ high-value buyers.

Close Deals: Engage with procurement heads from Industry Giants during dedicated networking hours.

Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence

The event will honor trailblazers in manufacturing with awards across 14 categories, including:

Individual Awards: Manufacturing Leader of the Year, Best Woman Leader, Chief Operating Officer of the Year

Organization Awards: Smart Factory of the Year, Sustainability in Manufacturing, Innovation in Supply Chain

Event Details

Date: 20th February 2025

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Pune, India

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Pune, India Registration: Visit manufacturingsummit.empiricbusinessmedia.com or contact 9579760344

Agenda Highlights: Keynote: "Industry 5.0: Bridging the Gap Between Automation and Human-Centric Innovation" Workshop: "AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance for Zero-Downtime Factories" by Karkhana.io Panel: "Decarbonizing Manufacturing: From Ambition to Action"



About Empiric Business Media

Empiric Business Media is a global leader in curating high-impact industry conferences, connecting Fortune 500 enterprises with innovators driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution.