Why PR Is Essential for Fintech Startups

Fintech startups with active PR programmes raised 55% more capital in their Series A rounds than comparable startups without PR, according to a 2024 analysis by Propel of 300 fintech funding rounds. PR is not a luxury for fintech startups — it is a business function that directly influences fundraising outcomes, customer acquisition, and the competitive positioning that determines long-term survival in a market with over 30,000 competitors.

PR and Fundraising

The relationship between PR and fundraising is well documented. Venture capital investors research companies before meetings, and a startup with published media coverage, founder thought leadership, and industry visibility creates a stronger first impression than one with no public presence. The 55% fundraising premium for PR-active startups reflects the cumulative value of visibility, credibility, and market positioning that PR provides.

PR also generates inbound investor interest. When a fintech startup’s analysis appears in industry media and is shared within investor networks, it functions as a warm introduction. Investors who have already encountered the company through media coverage are more receptive to pitch meetings and more likely to move quickly through due diligence.

PR and Customer Acquisition

Enterprise fintech customers evaluate vendors based on trust, expertise, and market presence. PR builds all three. Media coverage provides third-party validation that paid advertising cannot replicate. Published thought leadership demonstrates the expertise that buyers look for in financial technology vendors. Consistent visibility signals market presence and operational stability.

For consumer fintech startups, PR drives the name recognition that encourages app downloads and account openings. Consumers are more likely to trust a fintech brand they have read about in recognised media than one they encounter only through paid ads. PR-driven awareness creates a credibility baseline that converts paid marketing investments more efficiently.

PR Strategy for Early-Stage Fintechs

Early-stage fintech startups should focus PR efforts on three objectives: establishing founder credibility, building category awareness, and generating investor visibility. Founder credibility is built through published articles and media commentary that demonstrate domain expertise. Category awareness is built through content that educates the market about the problem the startup solves. Investor visibility is built through coverage in outlets that VCs read — TechCrunch, The Information, industry-specific publications like TechBullion and Finextra.

Budget constraints require focus. Rather than attempting broad media coverage, early-stage startups should identify three to five publications that best reach their target audiences and invest in building deep relationships with those outlets. A consistent presence in a few relevant publications builds more authority than scattered appearances across many unrelated ones.

PR Strategy for Growth-Stage Fintechs

Growth-stage fintech startups expand PR objectives to include customer acquisition support, partnership development, and talent attraction. Customer acquisition PR involves product coverage, customer success stories, and competitive positioning in industry media. Partnership PR involves publishing ecosystem analysis that demonstrates strategic awareness. Talent PR involves employer branding through leadership visibility and company culture coverage.

At this stage, startups should invest in media monitoring and measurement. Understanding which publications drive the most website traffic, which types of coverage generate the most qualified leads, and how media sentiment affects brand perception allows PR strategy to be optimised based on data rather than intuition.

Measuring PR Impact

PR measurement has evolved beyond vanity metrics. Modern PR measurement for fintech startups includes media reach (total audience exposed to coverage), share of voice (percentage of industry mentions versus competitors), domain authority growth (SEO benefit from media backlinks), referral traffic (website visitors from media placements), and pipeline influence (deals where prospects engaged with media coverage during their buyer journey).

Attribution modelling connects PR to revenue. When multi-touch attribution shows that 30-40% of closed deals include a media touchpoint, the revenue contribution of PR becomes quantifiable. This data justifies PR investment and provides the feedback needed to optimise PR strategy for maximum business impact.

PR is essential for fintech startups because it addresses the fundamental challenge of building trust at scale in an industry where trust determines adoption. The 55% fundraising premium for PR-active startups quantifies just one dimension of PR’s business impact. Customer acquisition, partnership development, and talent attraction all benefit equally from the visibility and credibility that a systematic PR programme provides.