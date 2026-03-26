Why Fintech Is Becoming the Backbone of Modern Financial Services

Financial institutions processed an estimated $1.8 quadrillion in global transactions in 2024, and fintech infrastructure handled a growing share of that volume, according to McKinsey’s Global Payments Report. Stripe alone processed $1 trillion. Adyen handled $970 billion. Visa and Mastercard, which increasingly operate as technology companies rather than traditional card networks, processed a combined $14.8 trillion. Fintech is no longer an alternative to the financial system. It is the operating layer that makes the financial system function.

From Alternative to Operating System

The shift happened gradually and then all at once. In 2015, most fintech companies operated at the margins of the financial system, offering alternatives to specific banking products. By 2020, fintech companies had become service providers to the banks themselves. By 2025, fintech infrastructure is embedded so deeply into financial services operations that removing it would disrupt the basic functioning of payments, lending, and compliance across the industry.

S&P Global analysis found that 92% of financial institutions now use at least one fintech-provided service in their operations. Among the top 50 global banks, the average number of fintech vendor relationships exceeded 40 in 2024, up from 12 in 2018. These relationships span every operational area: payment processing, fraud detection, identity verification, regulatory reporting, customer onboarding, and data analytics.

the rise of fintech infrastructure platforms represents a $150 billion opportunity as the sector shifts from standalone products to infrastructure that other businesses build upon. The most valuable fintech companies in 2025 are not consumer apps but infrastructure providers whose services are invisible to end users yet essential to every financial transaction they make.

The Infrastructure Stack Behind Every Financial Transaction

A typical online purchase in 2025 touches multiple layers of fintech infrastructure. The payment gateway (Stripe, Adyen, or Checkout.com) initiates the transaction. A fraud detection engine (Featurespace, Sardine, or Visa’s AI systems) screens for unauthorized activity in milliseconds. A card network (Visa, Mastercard, or a local scheme) routes the authorization request. A card issuer processes the authorization. A settlement system clears the funds, typically within 24 hours for domestic transactions.

Each layer involves specialized fintech companies. Marqeta and Galileo provide card issuance infrastructure. Modern Treasury and Plaid handle bank-to-bank money movement. Alloy and Socure verify customer identity. ComplyAdvantage and Chainalysis screen for money laundering. CB Insights estimated that the average financial transaction in a developed market passes through 5-7 distinct technology providers before completion.

financial APIs are powering the next generation of fintech platforms that connect these layers through standardized interfaces. Without APIs, each integration between a bank, a payment processor, a fraud detector, and a compliance tool would require custom development. APIs make the financial technology stack modular and interoperable, allowing companies to assemble custom solutions from best-in-class components.

Why Banks Depend on Fintech Infrastructure

Banks depend on fintech infrastructure for a simple reason: building equivalent capabilities in-house takes longer and costs more. A bank that wants to launch a digital lending product has two options. Option one: build a custom underwriting engine, integrate with credit bureaus, develop a loan servicing platform, and create a customer-facing application. Estimated timeline: 12-24 months. Estimated cost: $10-30 million.

Option two: integrate with a fintech lending infrastructure provider like Blend, Upstart, or Amount. Estimated timeline: 3-6 months. Estimated cost: per-transaction fees that align with revenue generation. fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks because they operate with the agility of software companies, shipping updates weekly rather than quarterly and iterating on user experience continuously.

BCG estimated that banks using fintech infrastructure for lending reduce their cost-to-originate by 40-60%. Loan processing times drop from 5-7 days to under 24 hours. Customer satisfaction scores improve by 15-25 points. These performance improvements create a competitive gap between banks that adopt fintech infrastructure and those that do not.

The Backbone Extends Beyond Banking

Fintech’s role as infrastructure extends well beyond traditional banking. E-commerce platforms depend on fintech for payment processing and merchant services. Gig economy companies depend on fintech for instant worker payments. Healthcare companies use fintech for patient billing and insurance claim processing. Real estate platforms use fintech for mortgage origination and title verification.

the global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030 as non-financial companies embed lending, insurance, and payment capabilities into their products. Shopify’s financial services revenue, including payment processing, capital advances, and business banking, accounted for over 70% of its gross profit in 2024. Amazon’s payment processing and merchant lending operations generate billions in annual revenue. These are not fintech companies by traditional classification, but they depend entirely on fintech infrastructure.

Statista projected that the number of companies using embedded financial services will exceed 500,000 globally by 2028, up from approximately 150,000 in 2024. Each of these companies depends on the fintech infrastructure backbone for core financial functionality.

Systemic Importance and Regulatory Attention

As fintech becomes the backbone of financial services, it attracts regulatory scrutiny proportional to its systemic importance. The Bank for International Settlements published a 2024 report on concentration risks in fintech infrastructure, noting that a small number of cloud providers and API platforms handle a disproportionate share of financial transactions.

The EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), effective January 2025, requires financial institutions to manage and test the resilience of their technology supply chains, including fintech vendors. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has proposed similar oversight for critical third-party providers. In the US, the OCC is evaluating whether certain fintech infrastructure providers should be subject to direct supervisory examination.

fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry and the regulatory frameworks governing that relationship are evolving to reflect the operational dependency that now exists. The companies that provide the backbone, whether they are classified as fintechs, cloud providers, or financial infrastructure companies, will face increasing expectations around resilience, security, and transparency.

Fintech in 2026 is the backbone of modern financial services in a literal operational sense. Remove Stripe, and millions of businesses cannot process payments. Remove Plaid, and thousands of fintech apps lose access to bank data. Remove Marqeta, and dozens of banks and fintechs lose their card programs. This operational centrality is both the sector’s greatest achievement and its greatest responsibility. the global fintech market value is projected to grow beyond $1 trillion will be built on fintech infrastructure that is reliable, secure, and subject to oversight proportional to its importance.