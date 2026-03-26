Why Digital-Only Banks Are Gaining Global Adoption

Digital-only bank accounts grew by 120 million globally in 2025 alone, bringing the total to more than 550 million accounts, according to Juniper Research’s annual digital banking forecast. The adoption rate has accelerated every year since 2020, driven by improving product quality, increasing consumer comfort with branchless banking, and the expansion of digital banking into emerging markets where traditional bank infrastructure is limited.

Drivers of Global Adoption

Three factors are converging to drive digital-only bank adoption globally. The first is smartphone ubiquity. According to GSMA data, 5.7 billion people now own smartphones, covering approximately 85% of the global adult population. The smartphone serves as the bank branch, the ATM, and the customer service desk for digital-only banks.

The second factor is trust. Early neobanks faced skepticism from consumers uncomfortable holding money in an institution without physical locations. According to a McKinsey consumer trust study, 68% of consumers in 2025 said they trusted digital-only banks with their primary banking needs, up from 38% in 2020.

The third factor is product maturity. 60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services, and digital banks now offer product ranges that rival traditional banks: savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, investment products, and insurance, all accessible through a single app.

Adoption Patterns by Region

In Brazil, Nubank’s growth to 100 million accounts demonstrates that digital-only banks can achieve mass adoption in large emerging markets. Brazil’s combination of high traditional banking fees, widespread smartphone ownership, and a young population created ideal conditions. According to Statista’s data on Latin American digital banking, 45% of Brazilian adults under 40 now use a digital-only bank as their primary institution.

In Southeast Asia, digital banking licenses issued in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia between 2022 and 2025 have opened the market to new digital-only entrants. Singapore’s GXS Bank (backed by Grab and Singtel) and Trust Bank (backed by Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group) both launched in 2022 and attracted hundreds of thousands of customers within their first year. Fintech ecosystems are expanding across 200+ global markets, and digital banking licensing is a key enabler.

In Africa, digital banking adoption is driven primarily by mobile money infrastructure. Fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults, and digital-only banking is the primary mechanism for that expansion in most African markets.

Regulatory Enablers and Barriers

Government and regulatory policies have a significant impact on digital bank adoption. Countries that have created specific digital banking license categories, including the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Brazil, have seen faster adoption than those that require digital banks to meet the same requirements as traditional branch-based institutions.

According to a 2025 Accenture survey of digital banking regulation, 52 countries now offer some form of digital banking license, up from 18 in 2019. Deposit insurance is particularly important for adoption: digital banks that can display government deposit insurance credentials see significantly higher customer acquisition rates.

The global open banking market is expected to exceed $123 billion by 2031, and open banking infrastructure reduces the switching costs that previously locked customers into traditional banking relationships.

The Competitive Response From Incumbents

Traditional banks are responding in several ways. Many are launching their own digital-only sub-brands: JPMorgan launched Chase in the UK, Goldman Sachs launched Marcus, and HSBC launched Zing for international payments. Others are acquiring digital banks outright. According to a BCG assessment of traditional bank responses to digital competition, the banks that have invested most aggressively in digital capabilities have seen 15% higher customer retention rates.

Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and that figure includes customers of both digital-only banks and the digital platforms of traditional banks. The distinction between the two categories is blurring.

Market Projections and Outlook

The digital-only banking market is projected to grow at 15% annually through 2030, according to a Statista market forecast. The primary growth will come from emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where traditional bank penetration is lowest and smartphone adoption is rising fastest.

Fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks, and digital-only banks are the most direct expression of that competitive shift. As product quality improves and regulatory frameworks mature, the barriers to full adoption continue to fall.

Juniper Research’s data on 120 million new digital-only accounts in a single year reflects a market that has passed the early adoption phase. The growth rate suggests that digital-only banking will add 500 million to 700 million additional accounts by 2030, making it the default banking model for a generation of consumers.