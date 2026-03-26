Why Blockchain Is Becoming Financial Infrastructure

SWIFT, the messaging network connecting 11,000 financial institutions, completed blockchain interoperability pilots in 2024 that successfully transferred tokenised assets across multiple blockchain networks. The fact that the backbone of global financial messaging is integrating with blockchain, rather than competing against it, signals a shift: blockchain is moving from an alternative financial system to a component of mainstream financial infrastructure.

From Alternative to Infrastructure

Blockchain spent its first decade as an outsider technology. Bitcoin was positioned as an alternative to central bank money. DeFi was positioned as an alternative to banks. This framing created a binary — traditional finance versus blockchain finance — that limited adoption. The current phase is different. Financial institutions are not replacing their systems with blockchain. They are adding blockchain as an infrastructure layer within their existing operations.

JPMorgan’s Onyx is the clearest example. It runs alongside JPMorgan’s traditional payment systems, handling $2 billion in daily wholesale transactions. Broadridge uses distributed ledger technology to process $1 trillion per month in repo transactions while maintaining its traditional clearing business. HSBC’s Orion platform issues tokenised bonds alongside its conventional bond desk. In each case, blockchain is infrastructure — a tool that performs specific functions better than legacy alternatives.

Settlement Infrastructure

Settlement is where blockchain’s infrastructure value is most immediate. Traditional securities settlement involves a chain of intermediaries: broker, exchange, clearinghouse, central securities depository, and custodian bank. Each intermediary maintains its own records, and reconciliation between them introduces cost and risk. The DTCC’s move to T+1 settlement in May 2024 was an improvement, but even T+1 requires maintaining the full intermediary chain.

Blockchain enables T+0 (same-day) or even atomic (instant) settlement by having all parties reference a shared ledger. When JPMorgan settles a tokenised repo transaction on Onyx, the exchange of cash and collateral happens simultaneously in a single transaction. No clearinghouse required. No overnight settlement risk. The European Investment Bank’s blockchain bond, settled on Ethereum with Goldman Sachs, Santander, and Societe Generale, demonstrated that this model works for sovereign-grade debt instruments.

The DTCC itself is exploring blockchain. Its Project Ion, which tests blockchain-based bilateral settlement, has been running in parallel with the traditional system. If blockchain settlement proves more efficient at scale, the question is not whether it will become standard infrastructure, but when.

Payment Infrastructure

Stablecoins are functioning as payment infrastructure. Visa integrated USDC settlement, meaning that the value flowing through blockchain rails is connected to the world’s largest payment network. Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network connects tokenised bank deposits to its payment flows. PayPal’s PYUSD gives its 400 million users access to blockchain-based payments without requiring them to understand the underlying technology.

For cross-border payments, blockchain is becoming the preferred infrastructure for speed-sensitive corridors. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service uses XRP for cross-border settlement in over 55 countries. The service processes billions in annual volume for payment providers like Tranglo and SBI Remit. MoneyGram, before its acquisition, integrated Stellar-based settlement for select remittance corridors where traditional correspondent banking was too slow or expensive.

Identity and Compliance Infrastructure

Financial services require identity verification for every customer interaction — KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), and sanctions screening. These checks are performed repeatedly by every institution a customer interacts with, creating friction and cost. The average bank spends $60 million annually on KYC compliance, according to Thomson Reuters.

Blockchain-based identity systems allow verified credentials to be reused across institutions. The Verifiable Credentials standard, developed by the W3C, enables users to store cryptographic proofs of identity verification that can be shared without re-verification. Polygon ID implements this standard on Ethereum, allowing users to prove they are KYC-verified without revealing personal data to every service provider.

Singapore’s Project Ubin explored blockchain-based identity for financial services. India’s Account Aggregator framework, while not blockchain-based, demonstrates the demand for shared financial identity infrastructure. As blockchain identity solutions mature, they could reduce the $500 billion that global financial institutions spend annually on compliance, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions data.

Data and Oracle Infrastructure

Blockchain-based financial services require reliable data feeds — asset prices, interest rates, weather data for parametric insurance, trade data for supply chain finance. Oracle networks provide this bridge between off-chain data and on-chain smart contracts. Chainlink, the largest oracle network, secures over $20 billion in value and serves thousands of protocols and institutions.

Chainlink’s CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol) extends beyond data feeds to enable cross-chain token transfers and messaging, positioning it as interoperability infrastructure for multi-chain financial systems. Pyth Network, incubated by Jump Trading, provides low-latency financial data feeds used by over 200 DeFi protocols. These oracle networks are becoming financial infrastructure in their own right, as critical to blockchain-based finance as Bloomberg terminals are to traditional trading.

The Infrastructure Investment Signal

Capital allocation confirms the infrastructure thesis. Financial institutions invested over $31 billion in blockchain in 2025, according to PitchBook. The investment is concentrated in infrastructure — custody, settlement, compliance, and data — rather than speculative tokens. Fireblocks, valued at $8 billion, provides infrastructure for over 1,800 institutional clients. Chainalysis, valued at $8.6 billion, provides compliance infrastructure. Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank, provides custody infrastructure.

Blockchain’s transition from alternative system to financial infrastructure is visible in who is building and who is investing. When SWIFT integrates blockchain, when the DTCC tests blockchain settlement, and when central banks build CBDCs on distributed ledgers, the technology has moved from the margins to the foundation.