The Next Stage of Blockchain Innovation

Zero-knowledge proof technology attracted $1.7 billion in venture funding in 2024, according to Messari’s annual report. That figure made ZK technology the single largest investment category within blockchain, surpassing DeFi and NFT infrastructure. The technology enables computation to be verified without revealing the underlying data, and it is driving the next wave of blockchain innovation across scalability, privacy, and cross-chain interoperability.

Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Scalability

Blockchain networks face a fundamental tradeoff between decentralisation, security, and throughput. Ethereum’s base layer processes roughly 15 transactions per second. For blockchain to serve as financial infrastructure handling millions of transactions daily, scalability solutions are required. Zero-knowledge rollups (ZK-rollups) address this by bundling thousands of transactions off-chain, generating a cryptographic proof that all transactions are valid, and posting only the proof to the main chain.

zkSync Era, developed by Matter Labs, processes over 1 million transactions per day with fees below $0.10. Polygon zkEVM and Scroll are competing ZK-rollup networks that also offer EVM compatibility, meaning existing Ethereum applications can deploy on these networks without code changes. StarkNet, built by StarkWare using STARK proofs, has partnered with institutional users including financial service providers who need both throughput and verifiability.

The aggregate throughput of ZK-rollups exceeded 200 transactions per second by 2024, with a roadmap toward thousands of TPS as proving technology improves. Ethereum’s EIP-4844 (Proto-Danksharding), implemented in March 2024, reduced data costs for rollups by 90%, making ZK-rollup transactions even cheaper. This scalability improvement is a prerequisite for blockchain to handle institutional-grade transaction volumes.

Account Abstraction and User Experience

Account abstraction, formalised through Ethereum’s ERC-4337 standard in 2023, represents a major innovation in how users interact with blockchain. Traditional blockchain wallets require users to manage private keys — long strings of random characters that, if lost, mean permanent loss of funds. Account abstraction allows wallets to be controlled by smart contracts, enabling features like social recovery (where trusted contacts can help restore access), session keys (temporary permissions for specific applications), and gasless transactions.

Coinbase launched Smart Wallet in 2024, using account abstraction to create blockchain wallets that feel like ordinary app accounts. Users sign in with a passkey (biometric or device-based authentication) rather than a seed phrase. Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), the most widely used smart contract wallet, secures over $100 billion in digital assets and has been adopted by institutions including major DeFi treasuries and corporate entities.

Biconomy, Pimlico, and Stackup provide account abstraction infrastructure that application developers can integrate. By 2024, over 12 million smart accounts had been deployed across EVM-compatible networks, according to Dune Analytics data. This infrastructure innovation matters because blockchain adoption is limited by user experience, and account abstraction removes the most significant usability barriers.

Restaking and Shared Security

EigenLayer, launched on Ethereum mainnet in 2024, introduced the concept of restaking — allowing Ethereum validators to extend their staked ETH as security for additional protocols and services. By early 2025, EigenLayer had attracted over $15 billion in total value locked, making it one of the fastest-growing protocols in blockchain history.

Restaking matters because it addresses a bootstrapping problem. New blockchain-based services — oracles, bridges, data availability layers — need economic security to be trusted. Previously, each service had to build its own validator set from scratch. EigenLayer allows these services to borrow Ethereum’s existing $100+ billion in staked security. This lowers the cost and time required to launch new infrastructure services.

Competing restaking protocols include Symbiotic, backed by Paradigm, and Karak, which extends restaking beyond Ethereum to other chains. Babylon Protocol enables Bitcoin restaking, allowing Bitcoin holders to secure proof-of-stake networks without transferring their Bitcoin. These innovations create a shared security marketplace that could accelerate the development of new blockchain services.

Decentralised Physical Infrastructure (DePIN)

DePIN — decentralised physical infrastructure networks — use blockchain incentives to build real-world infrastructure. Helium built a decentralised wireless network with over 900,000 hotspots globally, funded by token rewards to node operators. Filecoin provides decentralised data storage with over 22 exbibytes of capacity. Render Network offers decentralised GPU computing for AI and graphics rendering.

The DePIN sector reached $35 billion in combined market capitalisation by 2024, according to Messari. The model is being applied to energy (distributing excess solar power), mapping (crowdsourced geographic data), and wireless connectivity (5G coverage through distributed small cells). These networks use blockchain for coordination, payment, and governance — demonstrating that the technology’s utility extends beyond purely financial applications.

AI and Blockchain Convergence

The intersection of AI and blockchain is generating significant innovation and investment. AI models require vast amounts of compute, data, and verification infrastructure. Blockchain can provide decentralised marketplaces for all three. Bittensor created a decentralised network where AI models compete and are rewarded based on performance. Fetch.ai builds autonomous AI agents that transact on blockchain.

Verification of AI outputs is an emerging use case. As AI-generated content becomes ubiquitous, proving that data is authentic (not AI-generated) or that AI was used in a specific way becomes valuable. Blockchain’s immutable record-keeping provides a timestamp and provenance trail. The C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), backed by Adobe, Microsoft, and Intel, is exploring blockchain for media authenticity verification.

The next stage of blockchain innovation is characterised by infrastructure maturation rather than speculative applications. Zero-knowledge proofs, account abstraction, restaking, and DePIN are all solving fundamental infrastructure problems — scalability, usability, security, and real-world utility — that determine whether blockchain becomes permanent infrastructure or remains a niche technology. The $1.7 billion flowing into ZK technology alone suggests the market is betting on the former.