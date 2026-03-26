How Blockchain Is Transforming Global Finance

Cross-border payment flows totalled $156 trillion in 2024, according to McKinsey’s Global Payments Report. Blockchain-based settlement handled a growing share of that volume, with stablecoins alone processing over $10 trillion during the year. From remittance corridors in Southeast Asia to wholesale interbank settlement in Europe, blockchain is changing how money moves across borders and how global financial markets operate.

Cross-Border Payments and Settlement

The correspondent banking model that underpins most cross-border payments was designed in the 1970s. A payment from a business in Brazil to a supplier in Vietnam may pass through three or four intermediary banks, each taking a fee and adding delay. The World Bank reported that average remittance costs remained at 6.2% globally in 2024, with some corridors in sub-Saharan Africa exceeding 8%.

Blockchain compresses this chain. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity service settles cross-border payments in seconds using XRP as a bridge currency. The service operates in over 55 countries and has processed billions in volume for payment providers including SBI Remit, Tranglo, and Novatti. Circle’s USDC provides a similar function — a sender converts local currency to USDC, transfers it on Stellar or Ethereum, and the recipient converts to local currency at the other end. Total cost: under 1%, according to Circle’s published data.

SWIFT itself is adapting. In 2024, SWIFT conducted successful trials connecting its messaging network to blockchain-based settlement, allowing member banks to settle tokenised assets through existing SWIFT infrastructure. This hybrid model could enable blockchain settlement without requiring banks to abandon their existing connections.

Global Capital Markets on Blockchain

Capital markets are becoming blockchain-enabled. The European Investment Bank has issued multiple blockchain-based bonds, with Goldman Sachs, Santander, and Societe Generale serving as bookrunners. These bonds settle atomically on Ethereum — delivery of the bond and payment happen in a single transaction, eliminating settlement risk. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Project Ensemble tested tokenised bond issuance and settlement with participating banks in 2024.

Singapore has been particularly active. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian brought together DBS Bank, JPMorgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings to test tokenised bond trading and settlement. Separate pilots tested tokenised foreign exchange and tokenised fund distributions. By 2024, Project Guardian had completed over 15 industry pilots across six currencies.

The London Stock Exchange Group announced plans to build a blockchain-based digital asset trading venue. SIX Digital Exchange in Switzerland is already operational, offering tokenised bond issuance and trading under full Swiss financial regulation. These developments indicate that the world’s major securities exchanges view blockchain as the foundation for next-generation trading infrastructure.

Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance

Global trade finance is a $10 trillion market, but the International Chamber of Commerce estimated a $1.7 trillion trade finance gap in 2024, particularly for small and medium enterprises in developing countries. Blockchain platforms address this gap by digitising documents, reducing processing time, and lowering the cost of trust verification.

Contour, backed by major banks including HSBC, Citi, and Standard Chartered, digitised letters of credit on blockchain. Processing time dropped from 5-10 days to under 24 hours. XDC Network, a blockchain designed for trade finance, connects originators, investors, and insurance providers on a shared platform. By 2024, XDC-based trade finance platforms had processed over $1 billion in transactions.

Supply chain finance is closely related. Blockchain-verified supply chain data — proof that goods were shipped, received customs clearance, or arrived at a warehouse — can trigger automatic payment through smart contracts. This automated verification reduces the working capital burden on suppliers who currently wait 60-90 days for payment after shipping goods.

Central Bank Digital Currencies and Sovereign Finance

CBDCs represent the sovereign dimension of blockchain in global finance. The BIS reported that 134 countries were exploring CBDCs in 2024, with three live retail CBDCs (Bahamas, Nigeria, Jamaica) and over 30 in advanced pilot stages. China’s digital yuan has been used in over $250 billion in transactions since its pilot began.

Multi-CBDC platforms are being tested for cross-border settlement. Project mBridge, connecting central banks from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the UAE, demonstrated real-value cross-border CBDC settlement. Project Dunbar, led by the BIS with central banks from Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and South Africa, explored shared CBDC platforms. These projects could create a new layer of global financial infrastructure that reduces dependence on the US dollar-denominated correspondent banking system.

Emerging Market Adoption

Blockchain adoption in global finance is not limited to developed markets. Nigeria, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and the Philippines are among the top countries by blockchain adoption, according to Chainalysis’s 2024 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report. In many cases, blockchain fills gaps that traditional financial infrastructure does not serve.

In Nigeria, where the naira lost over 40% of its value against the dollar in 2024, stablecoin adoption surged. Peer-to-peer crypto trading volume in Nigeria exceeded $25 billion in 2024, according to Chainalysis. In the Philippines, blockchain-based remittances serve the 10 million overseas Filipino workers who send over $35 billion home annually. In Brazil, Pix — the instant payment system — processed over 40 billion transactions in 2024, and the central bank’s Drex CBDC project is building programmable money features on top of this base.

Blockchain’s impact on global finance is measurable across payments, capital markets, trade finance, and sovereign money. The $156 trillion cross-border payment market is the largest opportunity, but the technology is simultaneously reshaping how securities are issued, how trade is financed, and how central banks design the next generation of money.