Top Reputation Management Agencies in 2026

Search results, reviews, and media mentions often create the first impression about a brand, and once something appears online, it’s not easy to control it.

That’s why many individuals and companies turn to reputation management agencies when they need help dealing with negative content or want to build a stronger presence across search and media.

If you’re exploring your options, stay on this page. Below is the list of the top reputation management companies in 2026 to help you get started.

Best Reputation Management Companies in 2026

TheBestReputation has built a strong position in the online reputation management space since its launch in 2017. Ranked No. 201 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, it’s one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Recognized as the best online reputation management firm in 2026, TBR works with individuals and brands, improving how clients appear across search results and digital platforms, especially in high-stakes or sensitive situations.

Rather than relying on a fixed approach, the team starts with a detailed review of search engine results and overall online presence. From there, they shape a strategy that may include SEO work, digital PR, and targeted content removal. This combination allows them to effectively address harmful or outdated content and strengthen positive visibility over time.

Since its inception in 2019, Otter Public Relations has worked with hundreds of clients, applying a mix of established PR practices and digital strategies to improve online visibility and credibility. The agency works across media relations, thought leadership, and online reputation management, supporting both individuals and businesses that look to strengthen how they are perceived online.

Otter Public Relations successfully combines reputation repair with proactive visibility. The team focuses on building a steady stream of positive content, including media placements, expert commentary, and brand-focused narratives that help shift the overall balance of search results. The agency also specializes in thought leadership, which makes its services particularly relevant for founders, executives, and professionals.

5WPR has been active in the PR space since 2003, working with a wide range of clients, from early-stage startups to established brands and large organizations. Home to experienced reputation management consultants, 5WPR works at the intersection of PR and search.

By combining media outreach with SEO-driven tactics, the team influences how clients appear in search results while also strengthening their overall visibility. They can help both improve what ranks and address content that may be holding your brand back.

5WPR’s offerings cover everything from resolving a website’s technical issues to developing fresh content and strengthening link profiles. On top of that, the team handles review management and social media strategy, which also play a role in shaping public perception.

With more than 15 years in the industry and a reported 97% client retention rate, WebiMax has a proven track record of helping businesses improve how they appear in search results and maintain a consistent online presence.

WebiMax’s process begins with an in-depth analysis of existing search visibility and brand mentions. Then, the team develops a tailored plan that usually involves suppressing negative results, promoting stronger content, and identifying gaps such as unclaimed or inactive profiles that can be optimized. The agency places a strong emphasis on ongoing monitoring. As search algorithms evolve, the team adjusts strategies to help clients maintain stable visibility and avoid sudden drops caused by algorithm changes or new negative content.

Clients also turn to WebiMax for support with reputation-related challenges such as crisis situations and brand repositioning.

One of the best reputation management companies in 2026, Reputation Management Consultants has two decades of experience operating in the online reputation space. The company works with a wide range of clients, including executives, public figures, and organizations dealing with sensitive or high-visibility issues.

The team’s approach is built around creating and promoting articles designed to outrank negative search results. Much of this content is developed by in-house writers with a background in major media outlets. Reputation Management Consultants uses its media connections to place and promote this content across well-known platforms, strengthening credibility while improving search visibility.

In addition to repair work, the team focuses on prevention. This is achieved by building a stronger digital presence that can withstand future issues and reduce the impact of new negative mentions.

6. REQ

Founded in 2008, REQ is a digital marketing and reputation management agency working with companies across technology, healthcare, real estate, and finance, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. Its work combines PR, content, and performance marketing to help clients maintain a consistent and credible presence across channels.

A defining part of REQ’s offering is REQ Perceive™, a proprietary platform designed to track and evaluate branded search results in real time. It looks beyond basic rankings, analyzing both qualitative and quantitative signals to show how a brand is actually represented online. The team also uses monitoring tools that track sentiment across social media and issue alerts when notable changes occur.

REQ is known for successfully integrating reputation management into broader campaigns, shaping brand narratives, supporting product launches, or strengthening positioning during key business moments such as acquisitions.

7. Rhino Reviews

The next name on our list of the top reputation management firms in 2026, Rhino Reviews specializes in review management, focusing its work around customer reviews and how they influence business growth. Over the past several years, the agency has worked with companies across different industries, helping them build and maintain a steady flow of authentic feedback online.

The team actively monitors new reviews, responds where needed, and, most importantly, encourages satisfied customers to share their experience. This applies to both external platforms like Google, G2, Capterra, and Yelp, as well as internal channels such as Glassdoor and Indeed, which play a role in hiring and employer branding.

The firm also supports businesses with profile and listing management, claiming and updating business information, improving local visibility, and making sure details remain consistent across platforms.

8. Reputation911

Since 2010, Reputation911 has been helping individuals and organizations take control of how they appear online, with its clientele ranging from SMB to large corporations and public figures.

At Reputation911, the process starts with a detailed review of existing search results and online mentions, followed by developing a tailored plan. Depending on each unique case, the next steps may involve monitoring ongoing activity, addressing misleading or harmful content, creating and promoting new content, strengthening social media presence, and more.

This team also provides support during reputation crises, where quick response and consistent messaging matter. In addition to removal and suppression, the experts at Reputation911 implement strategies that help develop a more stable and credible online presence over time.

9. Interdependence

Interdependence positions itself as a tech-enabled communications agency, combining traditional PR with data-driven tools and multi-channel campaigns. Its proprietary platform, Interviewed®, uses predictive analytics to guide media outreach and improve timing, targeting, and overall campaign performance.

The agency’s work spans digital PR, social media, influencer collaborations, and integrated campaigns, depending on the client’s goals. The team works with brands across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and travel, helping them build awareness and maintain a consistent presence across channels.

The experts at Interdependence focus on shaping stories that resonate with specific audiences, supported by established relationships with journalists and industry outlets. This allows them to place content more strategically and measure how it performs in terms of visibility, engagement, and conversions.

10. 10 to 1 Public Relations

With over a decade of experience in public relations, 10 to 1 PR works primarily with B2B companies and service-based brands across a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, construction, transportation, professional services, and many others.

One of the top reputation management companies in 2026, 10 to 1 PR covers many areas that influence reputation, from media relations and thought leadership to crisis communications and corporate positioning.

The company focuses on helping clients stand out in a crowded media environment by developing clear, relevant stories and finding the right channels to share them. This often includes support with product launches, award submissions, speaking opportunities, and public-facing initiatives that shape how a company is perceived over time.

What’s Next?

Choosing the right reputation management agency depends on your situation and what you want to achieve. Some companies focus on removing or suppressing negative content, while others take a broader approach that includes PR, SEO, and long-term brand building.

Before making a decision, it’s worth looking at the agency’s experience, typical clients, and the type of work they specialize in. Take time to compare agencies, ask about their process, and understand what kind of results they typically deliver.

Reputation work often takes time, but with a steady approach, it’s possible to improve how your brand is seen online and reduce the impact of negative content.