8 Top Cost Segregation Companies for Short-Term Rental Investors

Cost segregation for short-term rental investors can make a big difference in the taxes paid and the deductions claimed.

The challenge is finding the best cost segregation companies for vacation rental investors. In the last 5 years, the industry has changed enormously, and that’s opened the door to make it easier for short-term rental investors (whether you’ve got 1 or 10 properties) to benefit from cost segregation as a tax optimization strategy.

Investors and Airbnb, single-family holiday rentals, and VRBO owners now have a range of options from $495 DIY software to $20,000+ full-service firms. The challenge is figuring out the best and most cost-effective approach for your property and tax strategies.

In this article, we review the 8 top cost segregation companies for real estate investors. In particular, we look at those that specialize in short-term rental depreciation to reduce short-term rental taxes.

Key Takeaways: Top Cost Segregation Providers For Vacation Rental Investors

Cost segregation lets STR and Airbnb investors accelerate depreciation on assets like furniture, appliances, and landscaping.

Cost seg reduces taxable income significantly faster than the standard 39-year schedule which applies to non-residential properties, like STRs and Airbnb accommodation.

Engineering-based studies with site visits produce more accurate, IRS-defensible results than software-only estimates.

The right provider should have proven STR/Airbnb experience, offer audit support, and deliver CPA-ready reports.

For example, a $400,000 Airbnb property can yield $15,000–$20,000 in year 1 tax savings through cost segregation.

Top picks include SMF Cost Segregation Advisors (best for STR/SFR), CSSI (best for nationwide coverage), and SegWize (best budget DIY option).

Why Use Cost Segregation Providers as a Short-Term Rental Investor?

As a short-term rental investor (STR), whether you’ve got 1 or dozens of Airbnb properties, it always pays to maximize your tax savings. Cost segregation is a tax strategy that accelerates when you take depreciation deductions, not whether you take them.

The problem is that the normal IRS-based depreciation timescale is 39-years for non-residential property such as short-term rentals (it’s only 27.5 years for residential properties). That’s a long time, during which you’ll only gain small tax benefits across each of those 39 years, as we are talking about non-residential properties.

The goal of cost segregation for short-term rental, including cost segregation Airbnb, is to accelerate depreciation across various aspects of the property. In term, this frees up cash, allowing you to increase profits, or use extra money earned through cost segregation into increased investment.

Cost segregation allows investors and portfolio managers to separate different aspects of their properties, especially the following:

Furniture

Appliances

Landscaping

According to asset classifications aligned with IRS Rev. Proc. 87-56, investors can depreciate these assets using a 5, 7, or 15-year timescale (asset dependent), compared to the 39-years the IRS allows without cost segregation.

Let’s look at how this works in practice, and the top cost segregation companies for real estate investors and owners.

How does Cost Segregation Work for Short-Term Rental Investors?

Here is how this works in practice, using an example from SMF Cost Segregation Advisors, with costing comparisons from some of the providers listed below:

You own a $400,000 duplex with a $320,000 depreciable basis.

A typical cost segregation study reallocates 15–20% to shorter-lived assets.

At a 32% tax rate, that’s roughly $15,000–$20,000 in Year 1 tax savings with 100% bonus depreciation . *

*Study ROI = Estimated Year 1 tax savings ($15,000-$20,000) minus study cost. Assumes 32% marginal tax rate, $320K depreciable basis, 15-20% reallocation, 100% bonus depreciation under OBBBA.

8 Top Cost Segregation Companies in 2026

Below are the top cost segregation companies for real estate investors, with a focus on STR and Airbnb owners.

1. SMF Cost Segregation Advisors: Best For STR, SFR, And Small Multifamily Investors

SMF specializes in IRS-compliant cost segregation studies for Airbnb hosts.

SMF Cost Segregation Advisors is specifically designed to help short-term rentals, single-family rentals, and small multifamily properties.

SMF bridges the gap between expensive full-service firms and cheap DIY software. Every study is engineering-based and IRS ATG-compliant. At the same time, virtual inspections eliminate the overhead of site visits–savings that SMF passes directly to clients.

This firm specializes exclusively in residential rental properties: duplexes, fourplexes, garden apartments, SFR portfolios, and STR properties.

Pricing: $1,750–$2,750 (published upfront)

Methodology: Engineering-based with virtual property inspection

Best For: Small multifamily (2–10 units), single-family rentals, short-term rentals (Airbnb/VRBO)

Turnaround: 5 business days

Coverage: All 50 states + DC and Puerto Rico

2. Engineered Tax Services (ETS): Best for Commercial Properties, and Large Portfolios

Engineered Tax Services (ETS) is a licensed engineering firm that specializes in cost segregation studies delivered with technical robustness.

ETS performs over 10,000 cost segregation and other specialty tax incentive studies annually, serving clients across the U.S. with a national footprint of dedicated engineers.

It also offers a Tele‑Engineering™ approach, pioneered during the pandemic, enables clients to conduct studies remotely via video devices, delivering precision without physical site visits.

Pricing: $8,000–$20,000+ (requires a consultation)

Methodology: Full engineering-based with licensed engineers

Best For: Large commercial properties, high-value real estate ($1M+ basis)

Turnaround: 30–60 days typical

3. KBKG: Best for Complex, Multi-State Portfolios

KBKG combines technical depth and expansive reach in a way few peers do. Its team includes engineers and tax professionals who specialize in complex cost segregation studies, backed by tools like the Residential Cost Segregator®, calculators, and audit support capabilities.

Pricing: $5,000–$15,000 (full-service)

Methodology: A complete engineering-based service

Best For: Large accounting firms, CPA partnerships, commercial properties

Turnaround: 30–60 days

KBGB also offers a DIY, software-based option which costs $495, is 100% AI-generated/automated, and can be purchased from CostSegregation.com.

4. CSSI (Cost Segregation Services, Inc): Best for Fast, Nationwide Coverage

CSSI has been delivering engineering-based cost segregation and specialty tax services (including R&D credits and 179D deductions) across all 50 states for over two decades. You might be wondering whether you need engineering-based surveys as an Airbnb host. The answer is, yes you do. If a specialist can prove that aspects of your property are separate then it’s even easier for the IRS to agree and grant the tax deduction.

Since its founding, CSSI has completed over 50,000 studies, helping clients unlock billions in tax savings.

An engineering-first methodology ensures compliance with IRS regulations while providing clear, actionable analysis. CSSI offers a streamlined process, including a no-cost initial analysis and quick turnaround.

Pricing: Not publicly available (estimated $5,000–$15,000)

Methodology: Engineering-based with on-site visits

Best For: Portfolio investors managing 10+ properties across states

Turnaround: Varies; on-site visits required

5. Madison SPECS: Best for Commercial, Large, Multi-Family Properties & Property Developers

Madison SPECS is an affiliate of Madison Commercial Real Estate Services (MCRES) in Lakewood, New Jersey. They do work with property owners across the country, so they’re worth considering.

Madison SPECS applies a very client‑centric process: offering free feasibility analysis, thorough site inspections with photo documentation, blueprint reviews, and full audit‑ready deliverables. The outcome includes detailed binders and high‑level summaries that a CPA can use to apply for tax deductions.

Pricing: $4,000–$11,000 (property-dependent)

Methodology: Engineering-based with in-house engineers and accountants

Best For: Commercial and larger multifamily properties, new construction

Turnaround: 30–60 days typical

6. R.E. Cost Seg: Best for Full-Service Tax Strategy Integration

R.E. Cost Seg integrates cost segregation for STR and Airbnb properties into a full tax strategy that aligns with a client’s broader financial goals. The process they use combines engineering precision with tax planning expertise.

This ensures that property owners receive the maximum allowable deductions while maintaining full compliance with IRS guidelines. Clients benefit from national reach paired with localized insight, making them equally effective for solo short-term rental property owners and large Airbnb and holiday let portfolio managers.

With a focus on measurable ROI and long-term partnership, R.E. Cost Seg consistently ranks among the most trusted providers in the industry.

Pricing: $950 (Rapid Report, up to 4 units); $2,800+ (Fully Engineered residential); $3,325+ (commercial)

Methodology: Engineering-based with virtual property tours

Best For: Small residential properties (1–4 units), CPA referrals

Turnaround: 5–10 business days (Rapid); 15–20 business days (Full)

7. Fabbi: Best for Short-Term & Airbnb Investors

FABBI Cost Seg is a new operator in this market. It was founded by Moshe Fabbi, a CPA with extensive experience in tax, accounting, consulting, and bookkeeping.

Fabbi promises to give every rental homeowner thousands in savings for a few hours of work. However, those promises aren’t and can’t be backed up by guarantees, given the tailored nature of any cost segregation work. Every property is different. Some Airbnb hosts might save tens of thousands of dollars every year. Whereas others might not save as much.

The good news is that with Fabbi, you can start with a free estimate to get an idea of how much you might save.

Pricing: Starting from $2,500 for a residential/holiday property, or from $5,000 for a commercial property.

Methodology: Virtual and not engineering-based.

Best For: Small residential properties (1–4 units), CPA referrals

Turnaround: 4-6 weeks (full-service)

8. SegWize: DIY, Flat Fee Segregation Tax Optimizations

SegWize is different from others on this list because it’s aimed specifically at the smaller investor market and leverages AI to deliver a more cost-effective service.

They promise: “Generate IRS-ready cost segregation reports for your rental properties at a flat $550 fee. Optimized for STR investors.”

If you want a segregation estimate done quickly and cheaply, this could be a great service. However, that’s only if you’re very clear on what you are trying to claim from the IRS, and there’s no risk of an audit.

Studies prepared by licensed engineers using the Detailed Engineering Approach or RCNLD (Replacement Cost New Less Depreciation) method are significantly more defensible than desktop-only or software-generated reports. This is very important if you’re ever audited.

Pricing: A flat $550 fee.

Methodology: 100% DIY, AI-generated from the documents you provide and relevant public sources.

Best For: Small, single-property investors and owners (under $2M value).

Turnaround: 1 business day.

Now, let’s see how these providers compare side-by-side, including the ROI generated based on the cost of a cost seg report.

A Cost and ROI-Based Comparison of Cost Seg Providers

Based on the example further up in this article (a $400K property), here are how the providers compare:

Provider Study Cost Engineering-Based? Study ROI* ETS ~$10,000 Yes $5,000–$10,000 KBKG (full-service) ~$7,500 Yes $7,500–$12,500 CSSI ~$7,000 Yes $8,000–$13,000 Madison SPECS ~$5,000 Yes $10,000–$15,000 R.E. Cost Seg ~$2,800 Yes $12,200–$17,200 SMF ~$1,750 Yes $13,250–$18,250 Cost Seg EZ (full) ~$1,800 Yes $13,200–$18,200 Fabbi ~$2,500 No (virtual + AI) $12,500–$17,800 SegWize (DIY) $550 No $14,450–$19,450 KBKG (DIY software) $495 No $14,505–$19,505

*Study ROI = Estimated Year 1 tax savings ($15,000-$20,000) minus study cost. Assumes 32% marginal tax rate, $320K depreciable basis, 15-20% reallocation, 100% bonus depreciation under OBBBA.

How to Find The Right Cost Segregation Partner for Maximum Tax Savings

Cost segregation is one of the most powerful tax strategies available to short-term rental investors. However, the results depend heavily on who carries out the study, and what the IRS accepts. The eight companies featured here offer a range of strengths, from nationwide compliance expertise to deep specialization in STR and Airbnb properties.

For most short-term rental investors, SMF Cost Segregation Advisors stands out as the strongest fit. Their focus on STRs, single-family rentals, and small multifamily properties, combined with IRS-compliant, engineering-based methodology and CPA-ready reporting, makes them a reliable choice whether you own one Airbnb or a growing portfolio.

Whichever provider you choose, prioritize those with the right technical credentials, clear documentation standards, and proven experience in your property type. The best cost segregation partners integrate with your broader tax strategy to improve cash flow and support smarter investment decisions for years to come.