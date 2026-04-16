Data, Desire, and the Limits of Compatibility: Kate Youme’s “Really Real Arbitrary Dating”

There is something quietly unsettling about walking into an art exhibition and being handed a card that tells you whether you are capable of sustaining a long term relationship. That is exactly what happened at The Hanger Gallery in London on March 6th, when Kate Youme premiered Really Real Arbitrary Dating, an installation that runs participants through a personality test in a gallery setting and hands the results back to the people who generated them.

The work is not speculative. It does not imagine what it might look like if algorithms assessed our relational capacity. It actually does it, in real time, with real participants, using peer-reviewed research in personality trait theory and attachment science as its foundation. The result situates the work within a growing intersection of data systems and live art that is increasingly visible in contemporary practice.

How the System Works

Participants complete a brief questionnaire two to four weeks before attending. The questions are deliberately ordinary. Coffee orders, texting habits, tolerance for routine, and how someone handles silence in a shared space. None of them ask about attraction. All of them, according to Youme’s research framework, correspond to documented behavioral correlations from relationship science that predict long-term compatibility more reliably than stated romantic preferences do.

That data is then processed through a custom pipeline using Principal Component Analysis, the same dimensionality reduction method used across data science to make complex multi-variable datasets spatially interpretable. The output is a large-format printed map hung on the gallery wall, each participant represented as a colored dot, connected to their closest personality matches by lines weighted according to compatibility strength. Rarest matches glow in gold. The map is, by design, visually compelling before it is fully legible.

On arrival, each person receives a card encoding their personality profile and a second layer of information: six indicators of relational readiness drawn from Gottman-informed research, covering repair capacity, emotional presence, accountability, and how a person tends to handle rupture and resolution in close relationships. These are not scores. Youme frames them explicitly as a portrait of where someone currently is, not a verdict on who they are.

Participants at the exhibition

What the Work Is Actually Arguing

The distinction the piece draws between compatibility and what it calls dateability is where the conceptual weight sits. Compatibility, as the work defines it, is personality proximity, the probability of two people experiencing low chronic friction across time. Dateability is something else entirely: the structural readiness to sustain a primary attachment relationship regardless of how well matched two people might be in personality terms.

Commercial dating platforms rarely, if ever, separate these two things. They optimise for matching and assume the rest follows. Youme’s work treats them as independent variables and displays both simultaneously, which produces a specific kind of discomfort. A participant might discover they are highly compatible with several people in the room and also that their relational readiness indicators suggest significant work ahead.

The map shows you who your matches are. The card tells you whether you, or they, are actually in a position to do anything with that information. This separation is one of the work’s more effective conceptual moves, though it also raises questions about how such distinctions might be interpreted or internalised by participants once made visible.

The scientific grounding matters here. The Big Five personality model and Gottman’s research on relationship stability are among the most replicated bodies of work in psychology. By anchoring the system in that literature rather than in invented or proprietary metrics, Youme makes a pointed observation about what algorithmic dating platforms are already doing, and not doing. The criteria are not new. The transparency is.

Participation as the Point

What distinguishes this work from data art that merely visualises existing datasets is that the audience generates the data in the act of attending. The map does not exist before the participants do. At the opening, something unrehearsed happened: attendees began physically moving around the room to match the topology of the map, arranging their bodies in space according to the relational geometry the data had produced. The gallery became, briefly, a live diagram of its own audience.

This is worth pausing on. The behaviour was not instructed. It arose from people encountering their own data made spatial and wanting to inhabit it. That response suggests how people relate to algorithmic representations of themselves, aligning with broader research into AI-mediated emotional relationships: people engage with data portraits of themselves as meaningful, even when they understand the system producing them is operating on partial information.

Really Real Arbitrary Dating does not pretend otherwise. Youme is explicit that the map shows one honest layer of compatibility, personality proximity as a predictor of sustainable connection, and that what it cannot account for is precisely what makes human relationships irreducible to data. The work holds both of these positions in tension: the predictive usefulness of the system and its fundamental insufficiency as a complete account of intimacy.

Significance and Context

Youme’s broader practice has consistently examined how intimate experience is processed and shaped by the systems people move through. Earlier projects include ME. (you) Made Me, an autonomous AI-driven performance, and The Youme Diamonds, in which her body hair is converted into diamonds. Really Real Arbitrary Dating extends this trajectory and is among her most structurally developed participatory works.

For a publication concerned with emerging technology, the work raises questions that extend beyond the gallery. The data pipeline Youme built for this piece is not substantially different in its logic from what commercial matchmaking platforms deploy at scale. What changes, however, is visibility.

Opacity is not incidental to how these platforms function. It is structural. Really Real Arbitrary Dating removes that opacity and, in doing so, reconfigures the relationship between system and participant.

Evaluation

Really Real Arbitrary Dating operates effectively as both system and proposition. Its strength lies in making relational structures visible without fully resolving them. At the same time, its reliance on established psychological frameworks introduces a productive tension between scientific authority and the complexity of lived emotional experience.

The work does not attempt to resolve this tension. Instead, it makes it legible, leaving participants to navigate the gap between what can be measured and what cannot.