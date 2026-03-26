The Next Wave of Financial Innovation: What Comes After Fintech

The global financial technology sector generated $245 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to exceed $640 billion by 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group. But the next wave of financial innovation may not be called fintech at all. The boundaries between financial services, technology, and other industries are dissolving. The companies and technologies that will define the next decade of financial services are emerging from artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, and industries that have never previously been classified as financial.

AI-Native Financial Services

The first wave of fintech applied technology to existing financial products: digital versions of bank accounts, loans, and payments. The next wave will use artificial intelligence to create financial products that could not exist without AI. McKinsey estimated that generative AI could add $200 billion to $340 billion in annual value to the banking industry by 2030.

Real-time, personalized financial advice is one example. Current robo-advisors like Betterment and Wealthfront use algorithm-based portfolio allocation. The next generation will use large language models to provide contextual financial guidance, adjusting recommendations based on a user’s spending patterns, income trajectory, life events, and stated goals. Companies like Cleo and Monarch are already integrating AI-driven financial coaching into their apps.

Autonomous financial agents represent a further step. These are AI systems that can negotiate prices, compare insurance quotes, optimize tax strategies, and execute transactions on behalf of users without manual intervention. fintech companies are capturing 25% of global banking revenues as AI capabilities expand the range of financial tasks that can be automated or delegated to software agents.

Programmable Money and Smart Contracts

Central bank digital currencies and programmable stablecoins will enable new categories of financial products. The Bank for International Settlements reported that 130 countries, representing 98% of global GDP, are exploring or piloting CBDCs. China’s digital yuan has processed over $250 billion in transactions. The European Central Bank is developing a digital euro for potential launch in 2027.

Programmable money means currency that carries embedded rules about how it can be spent. A government welfare payment could be programmed to work only at grocery stores. A corporate expense account could automatically enforce spending policies. An escrow payment could release automatically when GPS data confirms a delivery. These capabilities do not exist with traditional currency but become possible with digital, programmable forms of money.

CB Insights identified programmable payments as one of the top 10 fintech themes for 2025. Companies like Partior (a joint venture between DBS, JPMorgan, and Temasek) are building blockchain-based settlement infrastructure that supports programmable features. global fintech revenue is expected to triple within the next decade and programmable money will add an entirely new layer of capability on top of existing payment infrastructure.

Embedded Finance 2.0: Financial Services as Invisible Infrastructure

the global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030 and the next phase of embedded finance will make financial services even more invisible to the end user. Current embedded finance involves adding a “pay later” button at checkout or offering insurance during a purchase. Future embedded finance will integrate financial services so deeply into business and consumer workflows that users may not realize they are using financial products.

A logistics platform that automatically extends trade finance based on shipment data. A healthcare system that arranges payment plans based on insurance coverage and patient income. A real estate platform that pre-approves buyers based on their digital financial footprint. Each of these scenarios involves financial products, but the user interacts with a logistics, healthcare, or real estate interface rather than a banking interface.

Statista projected that embedded financial services revenue will reach $230 billion by 2030. The growth will be driven by vertical-specific platforms that understand industry contexts well enough to offer financial products at precisely the right moment in a business or consumer workflow. global fintech revenue is expected to grow at a 23% CAGR will include a significant contribution from embedded finance across industries that have not traditionally been associated with financial services.

Climate Finance and ESG-Driven Innovation

Climate-related financial innovation is growing rapidly. S&P Global reported that green bond issuance exceeded $580 billion in 2024 and is on track to reach $1 trillion annually by 2027. Carbon credit trading platforms processed $2 billion in volume in 2024. ESG data analytics companies raised over $3 billion in venture funding between 2022 and 2024.

Companies like Watershed, Persefoni, and Sweep provide carbon accounting platforms that help businesses measure and report emissions. Patch and Sylvera operate carbon credit marketplaces with verification systems. Aspiration and Ando (acquired by Andersen Global) offer consumer banking products that direct deposits toward environmentally responsible investments.

Regulatory mandates are accelerating this trend. The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requires over 50,000 companies to report detailed sustainability data starting in 2025. The SEC proposed climate disclosure rules for US public companies. These requirements create demand for financial technology that automates ESG data collection, reporting, and verification. over 30,000 fintech companies now operate worldwide and a growing number of these companies focus on climate-related financial products and services.

Decentralized Identity and Self-Sovereign Finance

Decentralized identity systems, which allow individuals to control their own financial credentials without relying on centralized institutions, represent another post-fintech innovation. The World Wide Web Consortium published the Verifiable Credentials standard. Microsoft, IBM, and Mastercard have each invested in decentralized identity platforms.

In practice, this means a consumer could carry a digital proof of creditworthiness, employment status, or asset ownership that any financial institution could verify without accessing a centralized database. The consumer controls what information they share and with whom. This model could reduce identity fraud, streamline loan applications, and enable faster account opening across institutions.

McKinsey estimated that improved digital identity systems could unlock $3 trillion in additional economic value by 2030 by reducing fraud losses, streamlining compliance processes, and expanding financial access to populations currently excluded due to lack of traditional identification. fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults if decentralized identity systems make it possible for unbanked populations to establish verifiable financial credentials without government-issued documents.

The next wave of financial innovation will blur the categories that currently define the industry. AI-native financial products will not fit neatly into existing product categories. Programmable money will create capabilities that regulators have not yet addressed. Embedded finance will distribute financial services across industries that have no history of providing them. The companies that lead this next wave may come from AI research labs, climate technology startups, or healthcare platforms rather than from traditional fintech. The common thread is that financial services will become more automated, more embedded, and more personalized than the current generation of fintech companies has achieved.