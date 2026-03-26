The Long-Term Impact of Fintech on Global Finance

Fintech’s share of global financial services revenue is projected to reach 10% by 2030, up from approximately 5% in 2025, according to a Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research report. In absolute terms, that means fintech firms would generate roughly $640 billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade. The long-term effects extend beyond revenue redistribution. Fintech is permanently changing the cost structure of financial services, the speed of product innovation, the geographic distribution of financial access, and the relationship between customers and their financial providers.

Structural Cost Reduction

One of fintech’s most durable impacts is the permanent reduction of costs in financial services. Every segment that fintech has entered has experienced price compression. International remittance fees have fallen from an average of 9.8% in 2008 to 4.3% in 2025, according to the World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide database. Stock trading commissions in the US fell from $8 to $10 per trade in 2015 to effectively zero by 2020, driven by Robinhood’s commission-free model. Payment processing fees have declined as competition among fintech processors has intensified.

According to a McKinsey study on the structural cost impact of fintech, the total cost of delivering basic financial services, including payments, savings, lending, and insurance, fell by approximately 25% between 2015 and 2025 in markets where fintech competition was strongest. These cost reductions benefit consumers directly through lower fees and better pricing.

Fintech platforms are reducing financial transaction costs by up to 80% in specific categories, and the competitive pressure they create forces traditional providers to lower their costs as well, amplifying the effect across the entire industry.

Permanent Changes in Customer Behavior

Fintech has changed customer behavior in ways that are unlikely to reverse. Digital banking adoption, once it crosses a certain threshold, does not revert to branch-based banking. Mobile payments, once adopted, do not shift back to cash. These behavioral shifts are permanent structural changes that will continue to shape the financial industry for decades.

Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and the generational dynamics reinforce the trend. Consumers under 30 have never experienced banking without mobile apps and digital payments. Their expectations are set by fintech products, and they will carry those expectations throughout their financial lives.

According to Statista’s research on Gen Z banking preferences, 82% of consumers aged 18 to 25 said they would consider using a financial provider without any physical branches, compared with 34% of consumers over 55. As this younger cohort ages and accumulates more financial complexity, including mortgages, retirement savings, and business finances, their preference for digital-first providers will reshape the competitive dynamics of every financial segment.

Financial Inclusion as a Lasting Legacy

Perhaps fintech’s most significant long-term impact is in financial inclusion. Fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults, many of whom live in regions where traditional banking infrastructure is sparse or unaffordable. Mobile money in Africa, UPI in India, and Pix in Brazil have demonstrated that technology-driven financial inclusion can happen at population scale.

According to a BCG analysis of long-term financial inclusion trends, the World Bank’s Global Findex data shows that the number of adults with access to a transaction account increased from 4.4 billion in 2017 to 5.8 billion in 2025. Fintech was a primary driver of that expansion, particularly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Once people gain access to formal financial services, they rarely return to informal systems. The financial inclusion gains driven by fintech are structurally sticky, creating a permanent expansion of the addressable market for financial services and enabling broader economic participation.

Reshaping Financial Regulation

Fintech is also having a lasting impact on financial regulation. Open banking mandates, regulatory sandboxes, and digital licensing frameworks are all regulatory innovations that emerged in response to fintech growth. According to a 2025 Accenture study on fintech regulation evolution, more than 70 countries now have some form of fintech-specific regulatory framework, compared with fewer than 15 in 2015.

These regulatory frameworks are unlikely to be reversed. They represent a permanent modernization of financial oversight that accommodates digital-native business models alongside traditional institutions. Fintech innovation is accelerating across 80+ countries, and the regulatory infrastructure is growing to match.

The Next Decade

Global fintech revenue is expected to grow at a 23% CAGR through the end of the decade. If that rate holds, fintech revenue would exceed $700 billion by 2030. The growth will be driven by continued expansion in emerging markets, deeper penetration in developed markets, and new product categories including embedded finance, climate fintech, and AI-powered financial advisory services.

Goldman Sachs’ projection of 10% revenue share by 2030 may prove conservative if embedded finance adoption accelerates as expected. The long-term impact of fintech on global finance is not a temporary disruption. It is a permanent restructuring of how financial services are built, delivered, priced, and regulated.