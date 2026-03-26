Why Fintech Companies Are Becoming Essential Partners for Banks

Bank spending on fintech partnerships exceeded $27 billion in 2024, according to McKinsey’s Global Banking Annual Review. That figure includes technology licensing fees, API integration costs, and direct investments in fintech companies. The relationship between banks and fintechs has moved from competitive tension to operational dependency, with most major banks now relying on fintech partners for capabilities they cannot build as quickly or cheaply in-house.

Why Banks Cannot Build Everything Themselves

Large banks have significant technology budgets. JPMorgan Chase spent $15.3 billion on technology in 2023. Bank of America allocated $11.8 billion. Wells Fargo invested $9 billion. But even these budgets face constraints. Legacy system maintenance consumes 70-80% of most banks’ technology spending, according to S&P Global, leaving limited resources for new product development.

The talent competition is another constraint. Banks compete with Google, Meta, Amazon, and thousands of startups for software engineers. A senior software engineer in San Francisco commands $400,000 or more in total compensation. Banks need thousands of these engineers to modernize their platforms, and many technologists prefer the culture and equity upside of technology companies over traditional banking environments.

75% of banks now collaborate with fintech startups as banks find it more efficient to access modern capabilities through partnerships rather than building them from scratch. The make-versus-buy calculation increasingly favors buying, particularly for specialized capabilities like fraud detection, identity verification, and real-time payment processing.

The Most Common Bank-Fintech Partnership Models

Bank-fintech partnerships take several forms. Technology licensing is the most straightforward: a bank pays a fintech company for access to its software. Temenos, Thought Machine, and Mambu provide core banking systems that replace or supplement legacy platforms. Featurespace and Feedzai provide fraud detection. Blend and Roostify provide digital mortgage origination.

CB Insights tracked over 500 bank-fintech partnerships announced in 2024 alone. The most active partnership categories were payments (32% of deals), lending (21%), compliance and risk (18%), and customer experience (15%). These percentages reflect where banks face the greatest pressure to modernize.

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) represents a newer partnership model where banks provide their charter and regulatory infrastructure to fintech companies. Column, a bank built specifically for this purpose, enables technology companies to embed deposits, lending, and card issuance into their products. Cross River Bank and Evolve Bank & Trust serve similar roles for dozens of fintech partners. fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks in areas like customer acquisition and digital experience, and BaaS partnerships allow banks to benefit from that speed without competing directly.

Case Studies in Successful Partnerships

Goldman Sachs and Apple partnered to launch Apple Card in 2019, using Marqeta’s card issuance platform. The card attracted over 12 million holders within four years. Goldman provided the banking license and balance sheet. Apple provided the customer relationship and user experience. Marqeta provided the technology infrastructure. While Goldman later sought to exit the consumer banking space, the partnership demonstrated how financial products could reach massive scale through technology distribution channels.

JPMorgan’s acquisition of Renovite, a cloud-native payment technology company, in 2022 reflected a different partnership approach: acquiring fintech capability rather than licensing it. JPMorgan also acquired 55ip (investment management technology), OpenInvest (ESG investing platform), and Nutmeg (UK digital wealth manager). BCG estimated that bank acquisitions of fintech companies totaled $18 billion globally between 2020 and 2024.

fintech companies are capturing 25% of global banking revenues as the partnership model proves that collaboration produces better outcomes than competition for both sides. Banks gain access to modern technology and faster product development. Fintechs gain access to regulated infrastructure, deposit bases, and established customer relationships.

How Partnerships Change Bank Operations

The operational impact of fintech partnerships extends beyond individual products. Banks that adopt fintech tools for lending, for example, often see improvements across their entire lending operation. Digital underwriting reduces processing time from days to minutes. Automated document collection eliminates manual data entry. Real-time fraud screening reduces loss rates.

Statista data shows that banks using fintech lending tools reported 45% lower cost-to-originate compared to banks using legacy systems. Customer satisfaction scores improved by an average of 20 points (on a 100-point scale) after digital lending implementation. Loan default rates remained comparable, suggesting that faster processing does not come at the expense of credit quality.

fintech platforms are reducing financial transaction costs by up to 80% through automation and elimination of manual intermediary steps. These efficiency gains accumulate across the organization. A bank that automates lending, payments, and compliance through fintech partnerships can redirect resources from operations to growth initiatives, creating a compounding advantage over banks that rely on manual processes.

Risks and Challenges in Bank-Fintech Partnerships

The growing dependency on fintech partners introduces risks that banks must manage. Third-party risk management has become a major regulatory focus. The OCC, Federal Reserve, and FDIC issued updated interagency guidance on third-party risk management in 2023, requiring banks to conduct thorough due diligence on technology partners and maintain contingency plans for partner failures.

The Synapse bankruptcy in 2024 illustrated these risks. Synapse, a banking-as-a-service middleware provider, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving thousands of end users temporarily unable to access funds held through Synapse-connected accounts. The incident prompted regulators to increase scrutiny of BaaS arrangements. The Bank for International Settlements published guidance recommending that banks maintain direct control over customer funds even when using fintech intermediaries.

fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry will require banks to develop stronger oversight capabilities for their growing network of fintech partners. The efficiency gains from partnerships are real, but they come with operational and regulatory complexity that must be actively managed.

The bank-fintech partnership model in 2026 is not optional for most financial institutions. Banks that do not partner with fintechs face longer development cycles, higher costs, and growing gaps in digital capability relative to competitors. The institutions that manage these partnerships most effectively, balancing access to modern technology with appropriate risk management, will be the ones that maintain competitiveness in a financial services industry that increasingly operates as a technology business.