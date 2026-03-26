The Long-Term Impact of Blockchain on Finance

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called tokenisation “the next generation for markets” in 2024. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, described distributed ledger technology as having “real potential to improve the efficiency of payments and securities settlement.” These are not blockchain evangelists — they are leaders of institutions that collectively manage trillions in assets and set monetary policy for hundreds of millions of people. Their statements reflect a growing consensus that blockchain’s impact on finance will be structural and lasting.

Structural Changes Already Underway

Several blockchain-driven changes to financial infrastructure are already irreversible. Stablecoins have established themselves as a permanent payment rail. With over $210 billion in market capitalisation and $10 trillion in annual transaction volume by early 2025, stablecoins are too embedded in commercial and financial flows to be unwound. Circle’s IPO filing, Tether’s $6.2 billion in first-half 2024 profits, and PayPal’s PYUSD all indicate that stablecoin issuance is now a mainstream financial business.

Tokenised securities are another irreversible shift. BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and UBS have all launched tokenised investment products. The European Investment Bank issues bonds on Ethereum. SIX Digital Exchange in Switzerland provides regulated tokenised securities trading. Once the world’s largest asset managers and sovereign issuers have committed to tokenisation, the direction is set even if the pace of adoption varies.

Bitcoin ETFs, approved in the US in January 2024, accumulated over $100 billion in net assets within 11 months. This created a permanent bridge between crypto-native markets and traditional investment portfolios. Pension funds, endowments, and registered investment advisors can now allocate to Bitcoin through familiar brokerage accounts. The State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s $164 million Bitcoin ETF allocation in 2024 demonstrated that even conservative institutional allocators are incorporating digital assets.

How Financial Infrastructure Will Evolve

The Bank for International Settlements outlined a vision for future financial infrastructure in its 2024 annual economic report, describing a “Finternet” of interconnected tokenised systems. Under this model, central bank money, commercial bank deposits, securities, and other financial assets all exist as tokens on interoperable ledgers. Settlement becomes atomic. Programmable money enables automated compliance, conditional payments, and real-time reporting.

This vision is not theoretical. Project Agora, a collaboration between seven central banks and the BIS, is building prototypes of unified ledger infrastructure. Project Guardian in Singapore has demonstrated tokenised bond and FX trading across institutions. The UK’s Digital Securities Sandbox and the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime are providing regulatory frameworks for tokenised securities infrastructure.

The transition will take decades, not years. Legacy systems process trillions in daily volume and cannot be replaced overnight. The most likely path is hybrid infrastructure where blockchain settlement layers operate alongside existing systems, gradually absorbing more transaction types as reliability is proven and regulations mature. SWIFT’s approach — connecting its messaging network to blockchain settlement rather than being replaced — exemplifies this hybrid path.

Impact on Financial Intermediation

Blockchain’s long-term impact on financial intermediaries is a restructuring, not an elimination. Banks will not disappear, but their functions will change. Settlement and reconciliation — activities that employ tens of thousands of people at major banks — will be increasingly automated through shared ledgers. The $100-150 billion that the financial industry spends annually on post-trade infrastructure, according to McKinsey, represents a cost pool that blockchain can compress.

New intermediaries are emerging. Blockchain analytics firms (Chainalysis, Elliptic) provide compliance services for on-chain finance. Custody providers (Fireblocks, Anchorage) serve institutional clients who need regulated asset safekeeping. Oracle networks (Chainlink, Pyth) provide the data feeds that on-chain financial applications depend on. These businesses did not exist ten years ago but are now valued at billions of dollars.

Asset management is being reshaped. Tokenised funds reduce minimum investment thresholds and enable 24/7 subscription and redemption. The BlackRock BUIDL fund allows qualified investors to access US Treasury yield on-chain at any time. If this model scales, traditional fund administration — NAV calculation, transfer agency, shareholder services — could be partially automated through smart contracts, reducing fees and improving investor access.

Impact on Financial Inclusion

Blockchain’s most important long-term impact may be financial inclusion. The technology provides global financial access without requiring physical infrastructure, credit history, or government documentation. For the 1.4 billion unbanked adults identified by the World Bank, blockchain-based services accessible via smartphone represent the most realistic path to financial participation.

Stablecoin adoption in high-inflation economies like Argentina, Turkey, and Nigeria is already demonstrating this. Citizens use USDT and USDC to preserve purchasing power and access dollar-denominated savings without bank accounts or brokerage relationships. Remittance costs, which disproportionately affect the poorest workers, drop from 6-8% to below 1% on blockchain rails.

Microfinance and microlending could be transformed. Smart contract-based lending can process loans as small as $10 economically, because there is no loan officer, no physical paperwork, and no manual collections process. Goldfinch and similar protocols have demonstrated that DeFi capital can flow to emerging market borrowers at scale, with default rates comparable to traditional microfinance institutions.

Risks to the Long-Term Outlook

Regulatory backlash is the most significant risk. If major jurisdictions impose overly restrictive regulations — banning self-custodial wallets, prohibiting DeFi, or requiring burdensome licensing — adoption could slow significantly. The EU’s MiCA regulation and the UK’s FCA sandbox represent constructive approaches, but other jurisdictions may choose more restrictive paths.

Technical failure is another risk. A critical vulnerability in a major blockchain network — Ethereum, Solana, or a widely used Layer 2 — could shake institutional confidence. Smart contract exploits have already cost billions. While security practices are improving, the technology is younger and less tested than the financial infrastructure it aims to supplement.

Centralisation risk is subtle but real. If a small number of companies (Coinbase, Binance, Tether, Circle) become the dominant providers of blockchain-based financial services, the result may be a more efficient system that is not meaningfully more decentralised than what it replaces. The tension between efficiency and decentralisation will shape blockchain’s long-term architecture.

Blockchain’s long-term impact on finance is being shaped now — by the $100 billion flowing into Bitcoin ETFs, by the $210 billion stablecoin market, by the central bank experiments and tokenised securities issuances. The technology will not replace the financial system. It will become part of it, changing how assets are issued, how payments settle, and who has access to financial services.