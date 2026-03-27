Rallied AI: The Smart Solution for MSPs Handling L1 & L2 Tickets

Managing a growing Managed Service Provider (MSP) business comes with its own set of challenges. One of the biggest frustrations for MSP owners and service managers is having their best engineers spend hours on repetitive tasks like password resets and account unlocks instead of working on projects that drive growth. This is where Rallied AI steps in, revolutionizing how MSPs manage L1 and L2 tickets.

What is Rallied AI?

Rallied AI is an autonomous AI technician designed to handle your routine IT tickets. Unlike traditional AI tools that suggest solutions, Rallied executes them. It connects to your full IT stack—including PSA systems, RMM tools, and M365—and performs tasks like password resets, account unlocks, mailbox permissions changes, and group membership updates without human intervention.

The AI works directly in Slack or Teams, allowing your team to interact with it as if it were a real coworker, or it can operate entirely within your PSA to process tickets automatically. By automating these repetitive tasks, Rallied frees up your L2 and L3 engineers to focus on higher-value projects.

Built for MSP Owners and Service Managers

MSPs often face the problem of their top engineers being bogged down with low-level support tasks. Every hour spent unlocking accounts or resetting passwords is an hour of lost revenue and margin. Rallied AI resolves this by taking ownership of routine tasks while ensuring accuracy and speed, helping MSPs save thousands of dollars every month in labor costs.

Solving Hiring Challenges for Growing MSPs

Hiring a new L1 technician can cost over $50,000 annually and takes months to fully onboard. For many MSPs, the ticket volume is high, but the headcount is limited. Rallied AI provides an instant solution without the need to expand your team. It scales seamlessly with your ticket volume and integrates into your existing workflow in just days, not months.

Why Rallied AI is Different from Other AI Tools

Many MSPs have tried AI tools before, only to be disappointed. Platforms like Pia or Rewst require months of setup, a dedicated admin, and often deliver suggestions instead of completing the work. Rallied AI stands apart by doing the work itself—resolving tickets autonomously, notifying users, and updating records in real-time.

Other AI solutions can feel like a workflow engine with an LLM tacked on, leaving MSPs with more headaches than relief. With Rallied, there’s no training dataset, no 6-month implementation, and no dedicated admin required. It starts performing from day one.

Key Features of Rallied AI

1. Resolves L1 & L2 Tickets Automatically

Tasks like password resets, account unlocks, mailbox permissions, and group changes are executed directly by Rallied AI. Users receive notifications, and tickets are updated automatically, freeing your engineers from repetitive tasks.

2. Triages and Dispatches with Accuracy

Rallied asks the right questions, categorizes tickets by priority, fills in triage fields, references documentation from IT Glue or Hudu, and routes tickets to the correct technician when escalation is necessary.

3. Streamlines Onboarding and Offboarding

Whether it’s setting up new hires in M365, creating AD accounts, managing security groups, or installing RMM agents, Rallied handles it all from a single message or ticket. Offboarding is just as seamless, with scheduled revocations and license reclamation.

4. Quick Deployment

From kickoff to live deployment, Rallied AI can be connected and running in the same week. A forward-deployed engineer ensures smooth integration and custom workflow tuning during a 30-day free trial, after which Rallied operates autonomously.

Why MSPs Hire Rallied AI

No Full-Time Admin Needed: Unlike other AI tools, Rallied doesn’t require someone to manage it full-time.

Performs the Work, Not Just Suggestions: It executes the tasks your engineers would otherwise do manually.

Saves 50–100 Hours/Month: For MSPs handling 200–400 L1 and L2 tickets monthly, Rallied saves significant labor costs.

Fast Implementation: No lengthy setup or five-figure fees—Rallied integrates with your stack quickly and efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

“What if it breaks something?”

You control what Rallied can do autonomously. As confidence grows, you can expand its capabilities.

“We’ve tried AI tools before.”

Rallied is different. It connects to your actual PSA, RMM, and M365 systems and completes tasks, not just summaries or suggestions.

“How long until it’s running?”

Kickoff call, connect your tools, and it starts working the same week—no months-long implementation.

“Can’t I just hire another L1 tech?”

You could, but your new hire will spend a large portion of their time on routine tasks. Rallied performs the same work for a fraction of the cost.

Rallied AI is transforming how MSPs handle L1 and L2 tickets. By automating repetitive tasks, it allows your team to focus on work that grows your business while saving time and money. If your MSP is ready to boost efficiency and maximize revenue, Rallied AI is the tool to make it happen.