Why Irish Households Are Switching From Cable to IPTV

For decades, traditional cable and satellite providers dominated the Irish television market. They offered the widest channel selection, the best sports coverage, and a service that became the default for homes across the country. But in 2026, that dominance is fading. A growing number of Irish viewers are cancelling their subscriptions and switching to IPTV — and most of them are not looking back.

The reasons behind this shift are straightforward: cost, flexibility, and a viewing experience that traditional providers have failed to modernise.

The Cost Problem

The single biggest driver pushing Irish households away from cable and satellite is price. A basic package from a major Irish provider starts around €30 to €40 per month, but that figure rises quickly once sports, cinema, and additional features are added. A comprehensive package can exceed €100 per month after the initial promotional period ends.

For many Irish families, this has become difficult to justify. The cost of living in Ireland has increased significantly in recent years, and monthly entertainment spending is one of the first areas where households look to cut back. When a family is paying over €1,000 per year for television — much of it for channels they rarely watch — the value proposition starts to collapse.

IPTV offers a dramatically different cost structure. A comprehensive IPTV subscription that includes Irish channels, UK channels, international content, sports coverage, and a large on-demand library typically costs between €8 and €20 per month. There are no promotional prices that double after twelve months, no hidden fees, and no long-term contracts. For Irish households comparing the two options side by side, the savings are impossible to ignore.

Contracts and Inflexibility

Beyond pricing, the contract model that traditional providers use has become increasingly out of step with how Irish consumers expect to buy services. A 12 or 18-month contract with early termination penalties feels outdated when virtually every other digital service — from music streaming to cloud storage — operates on a cancel-anytime basis.

Irish viewers who sign up during a promotional period often find themselves locked into a significantly higher price once the promotion ends. Cancelling early means paying a penalty. Downgrading means losing access to content they want to keep. The entire model is designed to retain subscribers through obligation rather than satisfaction.

IPTV subscriptions in Ireland operate without contracts. Viewers can subscribe monthly, quarterly, or annually, and can cancel at any time without penalties. This flexibility aligns with how Irish consumers already interact with digital services, and it removes the friction that makes traditional television feel like a financial trap.

Irish and UK Channel Access

One of the key advantages of the Irish television market has always been access to both domestic Irish and UK channels. Irish viewers expect both — local news, entertainment, and Irish-language programming alongside the British channels they have watched for decades.

Through traditional cable or satellite, accessing this full range requires a subscription that includes both Irish and UK channel packages — which drives up the cost. Many viewers end up paying for hundreds of channels across both markets when they regularly watch only a fraction of them.

IPTV services designed for the Irish market typically include the full range of Irish and UK channels as standard. There is no need to add separate packages or pay for UK channel access on top of the base subscription. For Irish households that want domestic and British content side by side, IPTV delivers the complete lineup without the layered pricing.

GAA and Sports Coverage

Sports coverage is the single biggest reason many Irish households maintain a premium television subscription — and the single biggest reason the switch to IPTV feels risky. GAA in particular occupies a unique place in Irish culture, and missing an All-Ireland final or a provincial championship match is not an option for dedicated fans.

Under the traditional model, comprehensive sports coverage in Ireland requires premium add-ons that can add €30 or more per month to a base package. For households that subscribe primarily to watch sport, the sports channels often account for more than half of the total monthly bill.

IPTV services in Ireland generally include sports channels as part of the standard subscription. Live football, GAA matches, rugby internationals, motorsport, and combat sports are typically available without paying for separate premium sports add-ons. For Irish sports fans, this consolidation represents both a significant saving and a simpler viewing experience.

The quality of live sports streaming through IPTV has improved considerably. On a stable fibre connection — now widely available across Ireland — live sport streams in HD and 4K with minimal latency. The days of unreliable streams that buffered during crucial moments are largely behind us, provided the viewer has adequate broadband speed and uses a wired connection where possible.

Device Flexibility

Traditional satellite and cable require a dedicated box connected to a television. Watching on a second screen means additional hardware and additional monthly fees. The entire system is tied to proprietary equipment that the viewer does not own.

IPTV works on any internet-connected device — smart televisions, streaming sticks, media players, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. A single subscription can be used across multiple devices, which means different household members can watch different content on different screens simultaneously. There is no proprietary hardware to rent and no installation engineer to schedule.

For Irish households where parents want to watch the news, children want cartoons, and someone else wants to catch a match — all at the same time — this device flexibility is a practical advantage that the traditional hardware model cannot match.

The Shift Is Accelerating

The movement away from cable and satellite in Ireland is not a fringe trend. It reflects the same pattern seen across Europe, where high-cost, contract-based television providers are losing subscribers to more affordable, flexible internet-based alternatives.

Irish broadband infrastructure has reached the point where IPTV works reliably for the vast majority of households. The content is comprehensive, the cost is a fraction of what cable charges, and the viewing experience on a good connection is comparable. For Irish viewers weighing their options, the case for staying with traditional television grows weaker with every price increase and every contract renewal.

The question is no longer whether IPTV works in Ireland. It does. The question is how long viewers are willing to keep overpaying for a model that was built for a different era.