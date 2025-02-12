On the Hunt for the Next Ripple or Solana? This Crypto Coin Could Be the One Amid Predictions of a 6x Price Growth This Quarter

People always seek new crypto coins like Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) that can skyrocket. Many analysts today consider IntelMarkets (INTL) the next big token that could do just that. Now in phase nine, this presale star has already rewarded early buyers with an 811% return. As it aims to bring the next-gen of crypto trading with the help of AI technology, many experts suggest a 6x price surge could come in 2025.

Meanwhile, the price of Ripple has fallen nearly 5% on the weekly chart. Plus, the SOL price also saw a slight dip during that time. Although market analysts like Ali and Satoshi Flipper have made some bold price predictions for these altcoins, all eyes are on INTL as it could have better upside potential.

IntelMarkets (INTL) To Tap Into the Growing AI Market

While Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) show some red weekly price charts, IntelMarkets (INTL) is making a name for itself. According to Statista, the AI market will be worth $826B by 2030. IntelMarkets aims to capitalize on this growth by launching the very first AI-powered smart trading platform.

With AI technology in its corner, IntelMarkets could become a fan-favorite for millions of traders. They will get to experience the Intell-M channel analysis tool, which provides consolidated insights from over 10,000 different data platforms. Not only that, but self-learning trading robots will make IntelMarkets stand out from its rivals as they improve their performance over time. All these features are designed to give traders an advantage and maximize their profit potential.

The INTL token is a big part of its ecosystem. Holding this altcoin will give users governance voting rights and up to 30% discounts on trading fees. These benefits have helped sell over 29M INTL during the ninth presale phase alone. INTL is selling for $0.082, which could very quickly become a lot higher in the future. Phase ten is coming fast to raise the price to $0.091. A Tier-1 CEX listing will send the altcoin price soaring to $0.11 – a 34% surge.

Ali: The Price of Ripple (XRP) May Soar to $3 Soon

Ripple (XRP) is one of the top 10 altcoins, but it has shown some volatility. CoinMarketCap shows that its value has dropped from around $2.60 to below $2.50 in the past week alone. In other words, the price of Ripple has fallen over 5% in a few short days.

However, market analyst Ali remains bullish on Ripple (XRP). According to his X post, this altcoin is above its $2.27 level. As momentum builds, Ali foresees the price of Ripple soaring to $3.

This Ripple price prediction is turning some heads but many investors are still cautious. Since the price of Ripple has already surged over 360% on the YTD chart, its highest upswings may have passed. Because of this, investors are turning to altcoins like INTL instead.

The Solana (SOL) Value Could Reach New ATHs, Expert Predicts

Just like the price of Ripple, Solana (SOL) has also been on a downtrend. On the one-week chart, the SOL price fell nearly 5% as per CoinMarketCap. Its value fluctuated between around $210 and almost $200.

However, the community is still watching Solana (SOL) thanks to some bullish statements from analysts like Satoshi Flipper. In a recent X post, he made a bullish Solana price prediction. He mentioned that the SOL price may soar to $300, a new ATH.

Although the SOL price could see a rebound soon, its high market cap of around $100B may slow it down. Therefore, many investors are looking at INTL over Solana instead.

Can IntelMarkets (INTL) Take Off Faster Than Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) on the Price Charts?

Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) could see price rebounds soon, but IntelMarkets (INTL) is gaining all the attention. It brings the future generation of crypto trading platforms that utilize AI technology to its advantage. This has helped it raise over $8M in its presale and may hit $10M before this month ends.

Also, the INTL market cap is lower than both XRP and SOL. As a result, INTL will need less money for its price to soar. Because of this, experts predict a potential 6x price surge for this altcoin before 2025 ends.

