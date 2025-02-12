Arun Kar’s Golden Mouse Productions Brings MahaKumbh 2025 as a Global Documentary Premiere on International Channels

Prayagraj, India : Odisha-origin visionary entrepreneur, technocrat, and investor Arun Kar, who is also an executive director and producer at Golden Mouse Productions, which has produced a ground-breaking documentary on the world’s biggest gathering “The MahaKumbh” . This monumental spiritual event, taking place in Prayagraj in January 2025, will be aired on a leading International Channel, bringing the grandeur and spiritual essence of this global phenomenon to a worldwide audience. Golden Mouse Productions, co-founded by Swati Sharma and Mihir Sharma, is renowned for its cinematic excellence and thought-provoking storytelling, with a portfolio that includes national award-winning film and prestigious documentaries.

Golden Mouse Productions was fortunate to receive the blessings and unwavering support of one of India’s most revered Akharas, Niranjani Akhada. Under the guidance of SHREE SHREE 1008 AACHARYA MAHAMANDALESHWAR PUJYA SWAMI KAILASHANAND GIRI JI MAHARAJ, the team undertook this monumental project with deep respect for the spiritual significance of the MahaKumbh. As Swati Sharma, the Producer, shared, “Working on this documentary has been a spiritual journey as much as a filmmaking experience. The energy surrounding the Kumbh is profound, and it was an honor to document its essence for the world.” The production team Ajit Nanda, Parsuram Patri with Associate Producers Renita Kapoor, Sonakshi Adhikari and Aayush Sabat worked tirelessly to bring this documentary on screen.

The documentary provides an in-depth look into the MahaKumbh, a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual gathering that occurs only once every 144 years. This rare and historic event draws millions of people from across the globe, representing a collective moment of spiritual purification and unity. The film aims to showcase the sacred rituals and age-old traditions practiced by the pilgrims and devotees at the Kumbh Mela, shedding light on the spiritual significance of this gathering not only for Hindus but for humanity as a whole. As Mihir Sharma, Director, emphasized, “This is much more than a religious event; it is a grand display of faith, unity, and humanity. Capturing this momentous occasion on film has been an unforgettable experience, one that transcends borders and religions.”

The MahaKumbh, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj, is the largest spiritual gathering in the world. Pilgrims believe that bathing in the sacred waters during the event will cleanse their sins and bestow spiritual merit. For centuries, the MahaKumbh has been a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, and renewal, bringing people together from diverse backgrounds in a shared pursuit of divine blessings. As Ajit Nanda, Executive Director, noted, “The Kumbh Mela is an ocean of humanity, where faith and devotion unite people from all walks of life. To capture this energy on film was both a challenge and a privilege.”

Despite the unpredictable nature of such a massive live event, the production team, led by Mihir Kumar Sharma and Bikramjeet Bhullar as directors, Amit Upmanyu as writer, editor Chirag Paswan worked efficiently in restricted timeframe and infrastructure to document the intricate rituals, spiritual practices, and deep-rooted traditions that define the MahaKumbh. “It was a once in a life time opportunity as a film maker to capture the soul of the mega event and the related experiences & stories” mentions Bikramjeet Bhullar. “The unpredictable nature of the event required quick thinking, but the spiritual aura of the Mahakumbh ensured that everything fell into place,” said Swati Sharma

This unique documentary will offer viewers an unparalleled glimpse into this sacred event, which represents not just the core values of Sanatana Dharma but the spiritual unity of mankind as a whole. “The MahaKumbh is a spiritual milestone for people of all faiths,” said Arun Kar, Executive Director and Producer of Golden Mouse Productions. “Our aim is to convey the essence of this experience through this documentary, bringing this magnificent event to a global audience.” “I am incredibly proud of Arun and the team. Their dedication to this project has been nothing short of remarkable. It’s exciting to see how they’ve captured the essence of the MahaKumbh and its deep spiritual significance.” – Nidhi Kar, Spouse of Arun Kar

About MahaKumbh 2025:

The MahaKumbh Mela is the world’s largest gathering of humanity, held once every 144 years at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. With millions of pilgrims gathering for the sacred ritual of bathing in the holy waters, the MahaKumbh holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus, symbolizing purification, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil. However, its spiritual importance transcends religious boundaries, representing unity, devotion, and the shared human experience. The 2025 edition of the MahaKumbh is particularly significant as it happens only once in 144 years, making this edition a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for humanity to witness this extraordinary event. The gathering fosters a collective spirit of peace, brotherhood, and spiritual enlightenment, offering a transformative experience for all those who partake in it.

About the Production Team:

Mihir Sharma (Director) – An accomplished filmmaker and co-founder of Golden Mouse Productions, Mihir Sharma has a deep commitment to creating films that explore India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. His work is known for its innovative approach and sensitive portrayal of significant events and people.

Swati Sharma (Producer) – Swati is a dynamic producer and co-founder of Golden Mouse Productions. She is known for her exceptional leadership and dedication to producing films that highlight important cultural and spiritual topics, preserving the traditions and stories that shape India’s identity.

Ajit Nanda (Filmmaker and Executive Director) – Ajit Nanda is an Executive Director and filmmaker at Golden Mouse Productions, bringing a wealth of experience to the team. His skill in crafting compelling narratives is complemented by his technical expertise, making him a key figure in the success of this documentary.

Arun Kar (Executive Director and Producer) – Arun Kar is a visionary entrepreneur, technocrat, and investor with a profound commitment to using technology to promote sustainable solutions and spiritual practices. His leadership in Golden Mouse Productions reflects his passion for storytelling that bridges technology, spirituality, and human values.

