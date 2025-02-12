DePIN Day Hong Kong: Powered by Fluence and Titan Network, Bringing Together Global Innovators in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks in February 2025

Texas, US, 12th February 2025, [11:00 AM – 17:00 PM]: DePIN Day Hong Kong, hosted by Fluence in partnership with Titan Network, is one of the premier events in the highly curated DePIN Day series. Its previous editions attracted more than 110 speakers and over 2,400 attendees.

Building on the success of previous DePIN Days, this edition will focus on the recent trends, challenges, and innovations in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). The event will bring blockchain professionals, DePIN enthusiasts, and the local Web3 community to explore wireless technology, energy, computing, sensors, logistics, and identity in Hong Kong. Guest attendees will engage in sessions that are led by industry experts, further advocating where DePIN is headed.

Pioneers and thought leaders will convene to discuss the future of DePIN, highlighting the latest happenings in the space. Beyond learning and discussion, this is a prime opportunity for DePIN professionals worldwide to network and build meaningful connections in a collaborative environment.

Keynote Speakers and Industry Leaders in Attendance

DePIN Day Hong Kong will showcase a diverse group of pioneering voices, bringing fresh perspectives and deep expertise to the forefront of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks:

Evgeny Ponomarev, Fluence

Konstantin Tkachuk, Titan Network

Sam Lewis, Helium

Ben Fielding, Gensyn

Nils Pihl, Auki Labs

Clara Tsao, Filecoin Foundation

Mark Rydon, Aethir

Robin Wingårdh, Wingbits

Fredrik Ahlgren, Srcful

“The DePIN Day series of events have been successful in catalyzing insightful and valuable conversations with DePIN founders, builders, users, investors, and partners from around the globe. The enthusiasm and positive feedback from participants have been inspiring, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team for making it all happen. DePIN is here to stay, and this is just the beginning. As we look ahead to future events, we’re excited to continue this momentum and create even more immersive and engaging experiences for the DePIN community”, said Tom Trowbridge, Co-Founder and CEO of Fluence.

Hong Kong’s Role as a Key Driver of Web3 Industry Growth in Eastern Asia

The recent developments and shifts in regulatory dynamics make Hong Kong well-positioned to become one of the most significant players in the Web3 industry. With the city’s strong adoption of stablecoins, its positive outlook towards bringing regulatory clarity, and a robust legal framework, Hong Kong is expected to drive growth in Web3 adoption across East Asia.

The proactive regulatory approach and innovative spirit of Hong Kong will be the benchmark for the rest of the regions as the new challenges and opportunities arise amidst the continuously changing global markets today. The city’s clear and supportive policies, the highly skilled talent pool in traditional finance, and the significant capital available for investment in virtual assets provide a strong foundation for leadership in the rapidly expanding digital economy.

The Hong Kong edition aims to bring together DePIN founders, researchers, developers, and enthusiasts who attended Blockchain Week in the city.

Get ready to join DePIN Day Hong Kong to explore more about Web3 and DePIN: https://lu.ma/depin-hk.

Deep Dives into DePIN Trends and Collaborative Dialogues

DePIN companies are at the forefront of a technological revolution, transforming industries from wireless connectivity to energy, cloud, CDN’s, supply chains, logistics, and identity systems. These networks employ blockchain and decentralized technologies to build scalable, secure, and efficient systems that solve real-world challenges.

Key trends shaping the market include the rise of decentralized wireless networks, which aim to bring affordable and reliable connectivity to underserved areas, and innovations in computing infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI and data-driven technologies. Decentralized energy solutions are pushing forward the transition to renewables at an accelerated rate and opening new opportunities for the distribution and management of power.

DePIN is not just a technological shift but a new way to think about infrastructure, creating opportunities for collaboration and innovation across sectors. Its impact is poised to redefine how we connect, power, and manage resources in the modern world.

About DePIN Day

DePIN Day features a series of events dedicated to exploring the nuances of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. The event initiates vital conversations and fosters collaboration among founders, researchers, developers, and enthusiasts by discussing the recent trends and challenges in the DePIN industry.

Follow us on X: https://x.com/depinday.

About Fluence

Fluence is a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) cloudless computing platform that provides a resilient, open, and low-cost alternative to traditional cloud computing. Founded in 2017 by Dmitry Kurinskiy, Evgeny Ponomarev, and Tom Trowbridge, Fluence has raised $14 million from leading investors, including 1KX, Multicoin, Distributed Global, Blockchange, Tiger Global, and Protocol Labs.

Unlike centralized cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Fluence eliminates vendor lock-in and also provides provability; services on Fluence can be verified to ensure that clients are receiving the service they are paying for. All these features are available at a 60-80% lower cost than the centralized, legacy clouds.

Thanks to Fluence, developers can build fully decentralized backends. The Fluence platform caters to a long list of sectors, such as Web3, AI, biotech, and sports, all of which will benefit from the low-cost, resilient, and open platform.

