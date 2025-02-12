This AI Altcoin Might Replace Litecoin in Top 20 List After Nvidia Partnership and SOL Integration

The Solana price has remained above key support levels as institutional demand increases. Meanwhile, one emerging altcoin utilizes Solana’s high-speed network for immediate transactions as AI-driven blockchain projects seek domination. This next-gen AI-crypto platform, supported by Nvidia, will challenge Litecoin and alter crypto trading. Analysts believe AI-crypto might be the market’s next big breakout, with early backers expecting 100x gains in 2025.

Litecoin Gains Momentum as ETF Approval Speculation Grows

Litecoin (LTC) investors are confident about the altcoin’s performance in 2025 as it recovers from bearish forces. Presently trading at about $127, Litecoin’s market cap is approximately $9.57 billion, and its circulating supply is 75.52 million LTC.

Speculation of a possible spot Litecoin ETF approval is a massive catalyst for Litecoin’s present momentum. Bloomberg analysts recently suggested a 95% chance the SEC will approve a Litecoin ETF before the end of 2025. They noted that Litecoin appears more straightforward than other assets in the regulatory approval process, with its S-1 and 19b-4 forms already submitted and acknowledged. The SEC also likely views Litecoin as a commodity, boosting its chances of approval.

However, analysts continue to scrutinize Litecoin’s price trajectory. Some predict that the altcoin could reach $200 by the end of 2025 under favorable market conditions. Others believe It might get $130 if the broader market recovers. On average, projections call for Litecoin to settle around $165 in 2025.

Solana Price Holds Steady as Institutional Interest Grows

The Solana price (SOL) remains strong above key support levels, keeping traders hopeful for the next major rally. As SOL continues to attract developers and users, many analysts compare its trajectory to Ethereum’s early expansion. With adoption surging, reports show that Solana is adding 5 million new wallet addresses daily, further strengthening its position in the blockchain space.

The Solana price has also been bolstered by a 213% increase in app revenue, leading the Web3 sector in growth. AI tokens and rising total value locked (TVL) continue to push SOL ahead of its competitors, adding confidence to its long-term outlook. As institutional interest in Solana grows, prominent asset managers such as Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, 21Shares, and Canary Capital have all filed applications for a Solana spot ETF. If approved, these ETFs could provide an influx of liquidity, reinforcing the Solana price in the market.

The Solana price currently trades around $202, firmly above the $207 support range. If this level holds, SOL could rally toward $250 in the coming weeks. According to VanEck, the Solana price has the potential to reach $520 in the next market cycle, making it one of the most promising assets for investors seeking long-term gains.

IntelMarkets Set to Outperform Solana and Litecoin in 2025

Unlike Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC), IntelMarkets (INTL) is redefining decentralized trading by including artificial intelligence throughout each facet of its ecosystem. Even though LTC and SOL have solid market positions, IntelMarkets provides an AI-native blockchain that automates trading and improves efficiency and user profits.

IntelMarkets processes real-time information from over 350,000 sources and performs trades with AI-driven insights. Unlike Solana (SOL), which concentrates on fast transaction speeds, IntelMarkets provides self-learning trading bots that react immediately to industry changes without manual intervention. It also boasts dual chain functionality on Ethereum and Solana, allowing traders to benefit from SOL’s low fees, lightning-fast processing, and Ethereum’s deeper liquidity.

NVIDIA’s backing also solidifies IntelMarkets’ technological advantage, offering real-time trading with powerful GPU processing power. Moreover, IntelMarkets incorporates quantum-resistant encryption, ensuring the highest level of security for future-proof trading. Its AI agent marketplace also allows users to customize automated trading strategies, making it highly adaptable for beginners and experienced investors.

With over $8.7 million raised in presale and INTL tokens currently priced at $0.082, analysts predict that IntelMarkets could surge 100x post-listing, outpacing Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) in the coming bull run. As institutional and retail investors take notice, IntelMarkets is emerging as one of the most promising AI-driven trading platforms for 2025.

