Mehdi Tazi Accused of Stealing Investor Funds Raised by Lean Technologies for Personal Gain

Mehdi Tazi, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Lean Technologies, is under intense scrutiny after being accused of orchestrating a $60 million investor fraud. Authorities are investigating claims that Tazi carried out an elaborate two-year scheme involving securities fraud, conspiracy, and identity theft, with the possibility of detention looming as the investigation progresses.

Tazi allegedly manipulated investors using a series of deceptive tactics, including falsified financial documents and fabricated identities. Shockingly, it is reported that he created a completely fictitious board of directors to bolster his credibility and obscure his fraudulent activities. The stolen funds were allegedly funneled into Tazi’s personal accounts, financing an extravagant lifestyle complete with luxury homes and high-end cars.

Lean Technologies: A Fintech Darling Marred by Scandal

The allegations against Tazi have cast a dark shadow over Lean Technologies, a Saudi-based fintech startup that has garnered significant attention in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Co-founded in 2019 by Tazi, Hisham Al-Falih, Ashu Gupta, and Aditya Sarkar, the company has positioned itself as a leader in open banking infrastructure, connecting banks and fintech entities across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Lean Technologies recently raised $67.5 million in a Series B funding round, led by General Catalyst, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm making its debut investment in Saudi Arabia. Other prominent backers include Bain Capital Ventures, Duquesne Family Office (run by billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller), and Arbor Ventures. In total, the company has secured $100 million in funding.

The accusations against Tazi have shaken confidence in Lean’s leadership and raised concerns about oversight within the company. While Lean publicly touted its success in attracting high-profile investors, the unfolding scandal has prompted questions about how such alleged misconduct could occur unchecked within a company that presented itself as a beacon of fintech innovation.

Tazi’s Separate Legal Trouble: Sentenced for Unemployment Insurance Fraud

In addition to the investor fraud allegations, Tazi recently found himself at the center of another legal matter. On February 2, 2024, he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and a substantive count of aggravated identity theft in relation to a COVID-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Tazi, along with several co-conspirators, was involved in obtaining personal identifying information (PII) without consent and using it to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance claims between June 2020 and April 2021. These claims were made to various state workforce agencies, and the fraudulently obtained funds were transferred into bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards in other people’s names. Tazi and his co-conspirators used the funds to make withdrawals and purchase personal items. The total intended loss from this scheme is estimated between $1.5 million and $3.5 million.

As a result of these crimes, Tazi was sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1,070,647 in restitution, alongside his co-conspirators who had already been sentenced. The case, which was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), has further complicated Tazi’s already tarnished reputation.

