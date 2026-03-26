How Fintech Startups Are Driving Financial Inclusion Worldwide

An estimated 1.4 billion adults worldwide remain unbanked, according to the World Bank’s 2024 Global Findex Database. That number has decreased from 1.7 billion in 2017 and 2.5 billion in 2011, with fintech startups playing a measurable role in the decline. Mobile money, digital wallets, and agent banking networks have brought basic financial services to populations that traditional banks could not profitably serve through branch-based models.

The Economics of Financial Exclusion

Financial exclusion is concentrated in specific geographies and demographics. Sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest bank account penetration rate at 55% of adults, compared to 95% in high-income OECD countries. South Asia follows at 68%. Women are disproportionately excluded: the gender gap in account ownership is 6 percentage points globally and exceeds 10 points in several Sub-Saharan African countries.

The root causes are structural. Traditional bank branches cost $1 million to $3 million to establish and $500,000 to $750,000 per year to operate, according to McKinsey. Serving a customer who maintains a $50 average balance is unprofitable for banks that rely on branch infrastructure. The math does not work. This is why banks historically concentrated in urban areas and among higher-income populations, leaving rural and low-income communities without access.

fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults through models that eliminate or drastically reduce the cost of account maintenance. The mobile phone, which has reached 85% penetration even in low-income countries, replaces the branch as the primary service delivery channel.

Mobile Money: The First Wave of Fintech Inclusion

M-Pesa, launched in Kenya in 2007, demonstrated that mobile money could reach populations that banks could not. The service now operates in seven countries across Africa, with over 51 million active users processing $314 billion in annual transaction volume. The GSMA reported that mobile money platforms globally had 1.75 billion registered accounts and processed $1.26 trillion in 2023.

The mobile money model works differently from traditional banking. Agents, typically small shop owners, replace branches. Customers load and withdraw cash through these agents and conduct transactions via their mobile phones. The cost of maintaining a mobile money account is near zero for the provider, making it economically viable to serve customers with very small balances.

The Bank for International Settlements found that mobile money adoption reduced the unbanked population in Kenya by 45% between 2007 and 2021. Similar results occurred in Tanzania, Ghana, and Uganda. digital wallet usage has reached more than 4 billion users worldwide as mobile money platforms expand their coverage and service offerings beyond simple transfers to include savings, credit, and insurance products.

Digital Banks Targeting Underserved Populations

A new generation of digital banks is specifically targeting financially excluded and underserved populations. Nubank in Brazil serves over 90 million customers, many of whom had limited access to credit before the company launched. Nubank’s credit card approval process uses machine learning to evaluate applicants that traditional scoring models would reject, expanding access to credit for first-time borrowers.

In Africa, companies like Kuda (Nigeria), TymeBank (South Africa), and FairMoney (Nigeria) offer zero-fee digital bank accounts through mobile apps. Kuda reached 7 million users within four years of launch. TymeBank surpassed 9 million customers in South Africa, making it one of the fastest-growing banks in the country. CB Insights reported that African fintech startups raised $2.1 billion in 2024, with financial inclusion-focused companies capturing the largest share.

India’s digital banking ecosystem operates at a different scale. The Jan Dhan Yojana program opened over 500 million basic bank accounts. Paytm Payments Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, and India Post Payments Bank collectively serve hundreds of millions of customers who previously had no bank accounts. Statista data shows that India’s UPI system processed 117 billion transactions in 2024, with over 350 million unique users.

Microfinance and Digital Lending for the Underserved

Access to credit is one of the most significant barriers to economic participation in developing economies. Traditional banks require collateral, credit history, and documentation that many low-income borrowers cannot provide. Fintech lending platforms use alternative data, including mobile phone usage patterns, transaction history, and social network data, to assess creditworthiness.

Tala, which operates in Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, and India, has disbursed over $6 billion in loans since launch, with an average loan size of $50 to $500. Branch International has served over 4 million borrowers across Africa and Asia. M-Shwari, a digital savings and lending product built on M-Pesa’s platform, has issued over 90 million loans since its 2012 launch. digital lending platforms originated $47 billion in personal loans in 2025 and similar growth is occurring in emerging markets where alternative lending platforms are filling gaps left by traditional banks.

S&P Global noted that default rates on mobile lending platforms in East Africa averaged 4-7%, comparable to traditional microfinance institutions. The data suggests that alternative underwriting models can maintain credit quality while reaching borrowers that traditional models exclude.

Government-Fintech Partnerships for Inclusion

Several governments have partnered directly with fintech companies and platforms to expand financial access. India’s “JAM trinity” (Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar biometric ID, and Mobile phones) created a government-backed financial infrastructure that fintech companies build upon. The government disbursed over $350 billion in direct benefit transfers through this system between 2014 and 2024, reducing leakage and ensuring funds reached intended recipients.

Brazil’s Central Bank designed Pix as a public utility rather than a private system, ensuring that all 150 million registered users have access regardless of which bank or fintech they use. The Philippines’ central bank set an explicit target of bringing 70% of adults into the formal financial system by 2025 and partnered with digital wallet providers GCash and Maya to reach that goal.

fintech startups are expanding across emerging markets with business models that combine technology infrastructure with local distribution networks. The most successful inclusion-focused fintechs partner with governments, telecom companies, and existing retail networks to reach populations that purely digital approaches cannot serve.

Financial inclusion through fintech in 2026 has progressed from pilot projects to infrastructure-scale deployments. Mobile money serves 1.75 billion accounts. India’s UPI reaches 350 million users. Digital banks in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia collectively serve hundreds of millions of first-time banking customers. The remaining 1.4 billion unbanked adults are the hardest to reach, concentrated in countries with limited mobile connectivity and political instability, but the trajectory established over the past decade suggests that fintech-driven inclusion will continue to close the gap.