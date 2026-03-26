How Fintech Companies Use Media Exposure to Grow

Media exposure contributed to 28% of new enterprise customer acquisition for fintech companies in 2024, according to a Pavilion survey of 400 B2B fintech revenue leaders. This figure placed media ahead of outbound sales (22%) and paid advertising (17%) as a customer acquisition channel. Fintech companies are leveraging media exposure not as a brand awareness exercise but as a primary growth driver with measurable impact on revenue, partnerships, and market expansion.

Media Exposure as a Growth Engine

Growth in fintech requires trust at scale. A company can build trust one customer at a time through direct sales, but this approach is slow and expensive. Media exposure accelerates trust-building by reaching thousands of potential customers simultaneously through channels they already trust. When a bank’s innovation team reads about a fintech company in an industry publication, the trust transfer from the publication to the company happens without any sales interaction.

The efficiency of media-driven growth is significant. Customer acquisition cost (CAC) through media exposure averages 40-60% less than through outbound sales for B2B fintech companies, according to industry benchmarks from SaaS Capital. This is because media exposure generates inbound interest from pre-qualified prospects who have self-selected by engaging with relevant content.

Media Exposure and Market Expansion

Fintech companies expanding into new markets use media exposure as a market-entry tool. Before establishing a physical presence in a new geography, a company can build awareness through published analysis of the local market, interviews with local industry media, and participation in regional fintech events. This pre-entry visibility creates recognition that makes subsequent business development more efficient.

Wise used this approach when expanding across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Before launching in each new market, the company engaged with local financial media, published analysis of remittance costs and banking fees in the target market, and positioned itself as a transparent alternative. By the time Wise launched, potential customers in the new market had already encountered the brand through trusted local media.

Types of Media Exposure That Drive Growth

Product coverage generates direct interest. When a fintech company’s product is reviewed or featured in an industry publication, it drives website traffic and demo requests. Product features are most effective when they include specific use cases, customer outcomes, or technical capabilities that help readers self-qualify as potential customers.

Thought leadership exposure drives broader growth. When company executives publish market analysis, regulatory commentary, or technology perspectives, they build the brand authority that influences consideration across the entire buying cycle. Thought leadership exposure reaches prospects before they have a defined need, building familiarity that converts to action when the need arises.

Partnership and milestone announcements generate momentum signals. When a fintech company announces a partnership with a major bank, an integration with a leading platform, or a significant funding round, the resulting media coverage signals market validation. These momentum signals influence both customers and investors, creating a positive cycle where each milestone generates coverage that attracts the next opportunity.

Building a Media Exposure Programme

Effective media exposure requires a programmatic approach. Reactive activities include monitoring journalist queries, responding to industry news with expert commentary, and providing data or analysis when media demand arises. Proactive activities include pitching original stories, publishing contributed articles, releasing research reports, and creating newsworthy announcements through product launches and partnerships.

A balanced programme includes both reactive and proactive elements. Reactive media engagement builds journalist relationships and positions the company as a reliable source. Proactive media engagement ensures consistent coverage even during quiet periods when news cycles do not naturally feature the company.

Distribution amplification extends media exposure beyond the original placement. Sharing media coverage on LinkedIn, including it in email newsletters, featuring it on the company website, and providing it to sales teams as prospecting material maximises the value of each placement. Many fintech companies find that the amplification of media coverage through owned channels generates as much engagement as the original placement.

Measuring Media Exposure Growth Impact

Media exposure impact on growth is measured through several metrics. Website referral traffic from media placements provides direct attribution. Brand search volume growth indicates awareness expansion. Inbound lead quality from media-driven traffic versus other channels indicates whether media exposure reaches the right audience. Sales cycle length for media-influenced deals versus non-media deals indicates whether exposure accelerates purchasing decisions.

The most sophisticated fintech companies use multi-touch attribution models that credit media exposure for its role in the buyer journey, even when it is not the last touch before conversion. This approach captures the full value of media exposure as an awareness and trust builder that influences conversion at subsequent touchpoints.

Media exposure is a primary growth driver for fintech companies, contributing 28% of new enterprise customers and reducing acquisition costs by 40-60% compared to outbound sales. Companies that invest in systematic media exposure programmes build sustainable growth advantages that compound over time as brand awareness, trust, and search authority accumulate.