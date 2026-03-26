How Fintech Companies Establish Industry Authority

Industry authority — the perception that a company is a leading voice and reliable source within its sector — is the single strongest predictor of enterprise deal win rates in B2B fintech, according to a 2024 Forrester study. Companies ranked in the top quartile for industry authority closed enterprise deals at a 42% win rate, compared to 18% for companies in the bottom quartile. Establishing industry authority is not a branding exercise — it is a commercial imperative that directly affects revenue.

The Components of Industry Authority

Industry authority is built from four measurable components: published expertise, media presence, peer recognition, and customer evidence. Published expertise includes articles, research reports, and presentations that demonstrate domain knowledge. Media presence includes coverage in industry outlets, analyst mentions, and journalist source relationships. Peer recognition includes industry awards, conference speaking invitations, and inclusion in analyst reports. Customer evidence includes case studies, testimonials, and public references from named clients.

Each component contributes independently, but the compound effect of all four is greater than the sum. A fintech company with published expertise but no customer evidence appears theoretical. One with customer evidence but no published expertise appears operationally competent but intellectually limited. The full authority position requires all four components working together.

Building Published Expertise

Published expertise is the most controllable authority component. A fintech company can begin building it immediately by identifying its core knowledge areas, developing a publishing calendar, and executing consistently. The key is specificity — authority is built within specific domains, not across fintech generally.

A payment infrastructure company should publish about payment processing costs, cross-border settlement mechanics, real-time payment adoption rates, and payment regulatory developments. A compliance technology company should publish about anti-money laundering requirements, KYC automation, regulatory technology benchmarks, and sanctions screening developments. This topical focus creates deep authority within the company’s domain rather than shallow familiarity across many topics.

Earning Media Presence

Media presence is earned through consistent engagement with journalists and publications. The most effective approach involves becoming a reliable source — responding quickly to media inquiries, providing useful data and context, and offering honest perspectives even when they do not favour the company’s commercial interests. Journalists value sources who help them do their jobs better, not sources who only provide self-serving quotes.

Contributed articles in industry publications build media presence while simultaneously building published expertise. Regular publication in TechBullion, Finextra, and similar outlets creates a track record that journalists and editors recognise. Over time, this track record leads to invitations for feature articles, interviews, and expert commentary opportunities that further amplify media presence.

Cultivating Peer Recognition

Peer recognition — acknowledgment from industry participants that the company is a significant player — is partly a function of the other authority components. Companies with strong published expertise and media presence naturally attract conference speaking invitations, analyst attention, and award nominations. Active participation in industry associations, standards bodies, and consortium projects also builds peer recognition.

Industry awards, while sometimes dismissed as vanity, serve a specific authority function. Inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, CB Insights’ Fintech 250, or similar lists provides third-party validation that procurement teams and investors reference during evaluation processes. These recognitions are searchable and citable, creating permanent authority evidence.

Leveraging Customer Evidence

Customer evidence is the most persuasive authority component because it demonstrates real-world impact rather than theoretical expertise. Case studies with named companies and specific metrics — “Bank X reduced payment fraud by 35% using our platform” — provide concrete proof of capability. Customer testimonials and reference calls allow prospects to verify claims directly with existing clients.

The challenge is obtaining customer evidence, particularly from financial institutions that are cautious about public endorsements. Fintech companies should build case study collection into their customer success process, requesting permission for public references during renewal conversations or after successful milestones.

Industry authority is the strongest commercial asset a fintech company can build. The 42% win rate for high-authority companies versus 18% for low-authority competitors quantifies the revenue impact. Building authority requires sustained investment in published expertise, media presence, peer recognition, and customer evidence — but the compound returns make it the highest-ROI long-term investment available to fintech companies.