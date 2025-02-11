Groq Receives $1.5 Billion in Saudi Arabia to Fuel AI Growth 

Groq has received $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia to fuel AI growth.

This was announced at LEAP 2025.

On Sept. 12, 2024, Groq partnered with Aramco Digital to build a data center in Saudi Arabia.

How Much Did Groq Receive?

Groq, Silicon Valley AI pioneer, said on Monday that it has secured a $1.5 billion commitment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for expanded delivery of its advanced LPU-based AI inference infrastructure. Announced at LEAP 2025, this major agreement advances the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in AI computing infrastructure while meeting rapidly growing regional demand.

Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq, said, “It’s an honor for Groq to be supporting the Kingdom’s 2030 vision. We are excited to work alongside Saudi innovators to shape the next chapter of AI.”

What happened at LEAP 2025?

The company said that at LEAP 2025, Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq, alongside Tareq Almin and Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer of Saudi Aramco, demonstrated reasoning LLMs, a KSA-created model Allam, and text to speech models in English and Arabic running live.

Groq Partner with Aramco Digital to Build Data Center in Saudi Arabia

On Sept, 12 2024 , Groq, said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during LEAP with Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, to establish the world’s largest inferencing data center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing the Kingdom’s digital transformation initiatives and solidifying its position as a global leader in AI and cloud computing.

Tareq Amin, CEO of Aramco Digital, commented, “With the support of the Kingdom’s leadership, we are proud to partner with Groq to develop a world-leading inferencing data center in Saudi Arabia. This initiative not only aims to create the largest facility of its kind but also ensures seamless access to advanced AI computing power for everyone, offered through our digital marketplace, nawat, in a flexible ‘as-a-Service’ model. Our collaboration with Groq aligns directly with Vision 2030, promoting the localization of advanced technologies, driving innovation, enhancing sustainability, and reinforcing digital excellence within the Kingdom.”

Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq, remarked,“The Groq partnership with Aramco Digital demonstrates our shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI. Integrating with Aramco Digital’s marketplace nawat will generate unparalleled processing power and scalability accessible to anyone, making it a key contributor to the global AI ecosystem. Securing our first and largest local presence within Saudi Arabia ensures Groq will remain at the center of the leading AI hub in the region. Saudi Arabia’s visionary leadership and strategic location offer an ideal platform for Groq to achieve its goal of meeting half of the world’s AI inference needs.”

About Groq

