OpenAI Joins Forces with Schibsted Media Group to Reform Content

OpenAI will integrate content from a selection of its published titles, such as national newspapers VG, Aftenposten, etc.

On Feb 5, 2025, OpenAI introduced data residency in Europe.

Why did OpenAI partner with Schibsted Media Group?

OpenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence and deployment, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Schibsted Media to include Schibsted Media’s fact-based journalism into OpenAI’s services. Schibsted Media will also get access to OpenAI’s insights and access to its new technology.

According to the report, OpenAI will integrate content from a selection of its published titles, such as national newspapers VG, Aftenposten, Aftonbladet, and Svenska Dagbladet, into OpenAI’s products, including ChatGPT. The articles will be used to deliver up-to-date news summaries, with clear attribution back to Schibsted Media’s brands, allowing users to verify information.

Siv Juvik Tveitnes, CEO of Schibsted Media Group, while commenting about the partnership, said, “This partnership is part of Schibsted Media’s broader efforts to integrate AI in ways that support and strengthen journalism. By combining our editorial expertise with OpenAI’s technology and insight, we continue adapting to ensure that journalism evolves alongside technological advancements.”

“As AI-powered platforms increasingly influence how people search for and interact with information, this partnership allows us to explore new commercial opportunities in the evolving digital ecosystem. By engaging early, we position ourselves to better understand and help shape how high-quality journalism can be distributed, monetized, and sustained in AI-driven environments,” Tveitnes added.

Varun Shetty, Head of Media Partnerships at OpenAI, said, “Our partnership with Schibsted Media furthers our goal of supporting quality journalism around the world and enhancing the ChatGPT experience so people can access relevant and timely news content. It’s part of our overall strategy to empower publishers and their audiences to benefit from advanced AI technology.”

OpenAI explained that Schibsted Media has already been incorporating AI both inside its business and to provide more engaging experiences for its readers, listeners, and viewers. These include Aftonbladet’s AI chatbot, which answered over 600,000 reader questions about the US presidential election, and a tool that provides personalized summaries of the week’s news to help readers stay up to date.

The company has also used AI-driven text-to-speech technology to convert news articles into audio and text-to-video solutions to turn articles into engaging multimedia content—enhancing the accessibility and reach of its content, OpenAI added.

OpenAI Introduces Data Residency in Europe

On Feb 5, 2025, OpenAI announced that it is introducing data residency in Europe for ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and the API Platform. This helps organizations operating in Europe meet local data sovereignty requirements when using OpenAI products in their businesses and building new solutions with AI. Data residency builds on OpenAI’s existing enterprise-grade data privacy, security, and compliance features.

Eligibility

Eligible customers can enable European data residency by creating a new project in the API Platform dashboard and selecting Europe as the region, OpenAI said.

