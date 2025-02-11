Microsoft Joins Forces with Anduril to Boost U.S. Army’s IVAS Program

Microsoft has joined forces with Anduril to boost the U.S. Army’s IVAS program.

Microsoft has joined forces with Anduril.

The aim is to boost the U.S. Army’s IVAS Program.

Anduril will set up Azure as its preferred hyperscale cloud to support its AI development.

Microsoft Corp., on Tuesday, announced an expanded partnership with Anduril Industries, a leader in defense technology, to drive the next phase of the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program. Through this partnership agreement, and pending Department of Defense approval, Anduril will assume oversight of production, future development of hardware and software, and delivery timelines. This agreement also establishes Microsoft Azure as Anduril’s preferred hyperscale cloud for all workloads related to IVAS and Anduril AI technologies.

Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, commenting about the partnership, said, “The IVAS program represents the future of mission command, combining technology and human capability to give soldiers the edge they need on the battlefield. The ultimate goal is to create a military ecosystem where technology acts as an extension of human capability. By empowering soldiers with the tools they need to make faster, smarter decisions, we’re building a future where technology and human ingenuity combine to ensure mission success.”

Robin Seiler, corporate vice president, Mixed Reality, Microsoft, said, “We are incredibly proud of the work our teams have put in to help the U.S. Army transform its concept of a soldier-borne, AR headset into reality with the IVAS program. Our Soldier-Centered Design approach helped reimagine technology development with the Army that continuously took in real-world soldier feedback to develop a product that soldiers love. We are excited to partner with Anduril for the next phase of IVAS and leverage our combined strengths to meet our commitments on this vital program and deliver a game-changing capability for every U.S. soldier.”

Microsoft said that through this agreement, Anduril will set up Azure as its preferred hyperscale cloud to support its AI development. Azure, through its commercial, U.S. government, and classified clouds, provides high resiliency, sophisticated capabilities, flexibility, and advanced security, designed to meet the stringent compliance requirements of the nation’s most sensitive data.

This partnership between the two leverages the distinct strengths of each company, ensuring continuity in the program while advancing IVAS goals of enhancing combat effectiveness, awareness, and decision-making on the battlefield, the report stated.

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century’s most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built, and sold. Anduril’s family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a real-time, 3D command and control center.

As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.