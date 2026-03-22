Former RAF pilot reveals the secret how she became Britain’s number one motivational speaker

The RAF’s first female fighter jet pilot, Dr Jo Salter MBE, has revealed how she went on to become one of the UK’s most sought-after motivational speakers.

A new survey by leading speaker bureau Champions Speakers has placed Salter at number one on its list of the country’s most impactful public speakers, after she captivated audiences with the story of her extraordinary career.

Salter’s speeches draw on a career that began when she joined the Royal Air Force at 18.

She went on to make history as Britain’s first female fast jet pilot, flying the Tornado GR1 and later serving as a Flight Lieutenant with the renowned 617 Squadron, widely known as the “Dambusters”.

After leaving the RAF, Salter built a senior career in business and held a number of leadership roles at PwC, including Director of Global Transformative Leadership.

Reflecting on the recognition, Salter said the real aim of any speech is not the applause but what people take away afterwards.

“If someone leaves the room thinking a little differently about what they might be capable of, then that’s what matters,” she said.

Salter, who is co-represented by Speakout keynote speakers agency, believes the most effective speakers focus first on building a genuine connection with their audience.

“If people feel something, they stay with you,” she said. “The story lives in you, not on a screen.

“You also have to be present in the room. Listen to the energy and be prepared to adapt. When you do that, the audience settles and really engages.”

She also emphasises the importance of grounding speeches in real experience.

“Use lived experiences and keep them purposeful,” she said. “Each story needs to earn its place and clearly support the message you’re trying to share.”

And sometimes, she adds, the most powerful moments in a speech come from what isn’t said.

“Silence is important. You don’t need to fill every second. Pauses allow people to reflect, and that’s often where the connection deepens.”

For Salter, the real impact of a speech often begins after the event itself.

“When it’s over, I stay whenever I can. Some of the most meaningful conversations happen afterwards when someone feels ready to ask the question they were thinking about during the session.”

Alongside her speaking roles, Jo has also run her own consultancy, Saltin Ltd, for more than two decades. Through this work she advises organisations on leadership, change and high performance. She is also an author and educator, contributing to conversations on leadership, mindset and navigating change in an increasingly complex world.

Drawing on experience from both the cockpit and the boardroom, Salter’s keynotes explore leadership under pressure, decision-making, resilience and the mindset required to perform when the stakes are high.

Organisers say her ability to translate lessons from fast jet flying into practical leadership insights has resonated with audiences across a wide range of events, from executive briefings to major international conferences.

Here, Jo shares her five tips for powerful public speaking.

Connect before you convince

“People remember how you made them feel. Establish eye contact, use your voice well and show genuine presence before you try to persuade.”

Tell stories, not slides

“Audiences respond to lived experience. Use real stories that illustrate your message rather than relying heavily on presentations or data.”

Think like a composer

“Your speech should feel like music. A strong start, a build, moments of quiet and a clear landing.”

Embrace the pause

“Silence can be powerful. Pausing allows your message to land and gives the audience time to reflect.”

Leave people with something to act on

“The best talks give audiences a clear takeaway. Offer one idea, question or action that they can carry forward after the event.”