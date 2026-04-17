Redbelly Network and the Infrastructure Layer Australia’s New Regulatory Framework is Defining

Australia’s emerging Public Digital Token Infrastructure (PDTI) is doing something most regions have neglected over the years—drawing a line between protocol-level execution and financial intermediation. If a system has custody of assets and participates in discretionary decisions regarding transactions, it falls under the financial services framework. And if it doesn’t, then it’s infrastructure.

While this distinction has existed technically, it is only now being acknowledged in regulatory terms. Under the framing, non-custodial systems that do not undertake intermediate transactions are completely separated from financial services products. This opens the door to a new line of thought, one that posits that clearing and settlement must not sit within licensed intermediaries.

Why the Emerging PDTI Framing Matters for RWA Systems

The shift in direction spearheaded by this recent framing is relevant, especially for real-world asset (RWA) platforms. In traditional markets, issuance, clearance, and settlement are tightly grouped and are under regulatory frameworks. This limiting yet existing structure makes it difficult to move one function into a public network without setting off regulatory alarms and the demand to meet licensing requirements. The emerging PDTI framing, however, breaks down the narrative, allowing settlement to exist as infrastructure, issuance as a separate layer, and for compliance requirements to be handled without imposing custody into the platform. This creates a path for tokenized RWA protocols that, unlike trading systems, do not rely on intermediaries or third parties to perform key functions

Redbelly Network, a verified blockchain designed primarily to tokenize RWAs through decentralized technology, sits at the opening of this shift. Built as a non-custodial settlement protocol, it does not hold assets, does not act as a counterparty, and does not function as a financial intermediary. Its role is narrowly yet explicitly defined—it validates and finalizes transactions. Redbelly’s consensus model, the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (DBFT), improves transaction speed and provides deterministic finality by requiring a supermajority (two-thirds) of validator nodes to cryptographically sign off on a block before it is sent to the ledger. This allows settlements to be handled directly through the network rather than via an external clearing entity, as is predominant with traditional systems.

Under previous regulatory assumptions, this raised substantial risk in terms of appropriate classification. However, under the emerging PDTI framing, it aligns with how the infrastructure layers are now being interpreted. Also, it allows Redbelly Network to support clearing and settlement without traditional licenses.

How Redbelly Network Separates Issuance, Identity, and Clearance

The second key point of the PDTI framing and its alignment with RWA systems comes from structure. Redbelly, for example, does not handle all financial functions on a single entity or environment, it spreads them across key components such as Averer (which handles identity, custody, and wallet experience), Tokeniser (issuance and permissioning), and the protocol that executes settlements.

Before this remarkable shift in stance, non-custodial systems were oftentimes classified as performing financial services simply because they enabled the movement of assets, giving rise to uncertainty and confusion. Fortunately, the PDTI framing eliminates these uncertainties, narrowing the scope for what is considered a financial service and what is not. For Redbelly Network, this means that it can fully operate as a settlement infrastructure without licensing.

Australia’s emerging PDTI framing does not change what Redbelly Network can do, far from that. It merely redefines how it is classified. The system was already built around the principles of decentralization, non-custodial execution, multiple-layered models, and separation of financial roles. What the framing does is that it recognizes its existing structure as an infrastructure instead of forcefully grouping it into the financial service product category.