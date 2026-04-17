HBAR Price Prediction 2026 as Pepeto Exchange Boosts Demand

The Pepeto presale just crossed above $8.1 million raised, and whale wallets keep loading tokens before the confirmed Binance listing opens trading to the public.

The hedera coin price is drawing fresh attention as McLaren Racing joins the Hedera Governing Council, while Dogecoin bleeds value in a broader altcoin rotation. This article breaks down where the widest presale to listing distance sits as HBAR fights for support and DOGE searches for a floor.

McLaren Joins Hedera Council as Altcoins Struggle for Direction

McLaren Racing became the 31st member of the Hedera Governing Council this month, bringing over 600 million Formula 1 viewers into contact with enterprise blockchain technology, according to CoinMarketCap. The move adds to a council that already includes Google, IBM, and Standard Bank.

Despite the headline, CryptoBriefing reports HBAR remains stuck below $0.10 as it dropped over 5% in a single day during a broad selloff. Enterprise partnerships keep arriving, but the return ceiling for tokens at multi-billion dollar caps leaves far less room than the distance a presale covers before listing day.

Hedera Coin Price, HBAR, DOGE, and the Presale Below Them All

Pepeto

Most presale tokens sell a roadmap and ask buyers to wait, but Pepeto is building exchange infrastructure that works before the ticker goes live on Binance. The zero fee swap engine lets any wallet trade across chains without paying a single fee, which means every dollar stays in the trade instead of leaking to middlemen. The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every position from entry to exit and flags danger before it reaches the portfolio, giving small wallets the same protection that only paid terminal subscribers had before.

That protection is exactly what traders need when the Fear and Greed Index sits at 21 and the broader market keeps punishing late entries. Above $8.1 million in presale funding did not arrive on hype alone, because real capital follows when a product removes real friction.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe token is part of the team behind Pepeto, and SolidProof completed the full contract audit before any marketing campaign launched. Whale wallets tracked during the presale keep adding week after week, and that pattern mirrors what happened with early Shiba Inu buyers who turned four figure entries into seven figure exits once the listing opened. One tracked wallet entered Shiba Inu at $3,500 and exited above $2.1 million within eight months.

The presale is filling at $0.000000186 per token, and once the Binance listing opens that entry is gone permanently because every buyer who comes after pays a higher price to the wallets that already locked their position.

Hedera (HBAR)

The hedera coin price trades near $0.090 after falling roughly 84% from its all time high of $0.57 set in January 2025, according to CoinGecko. The Canary HBAR ETF crossed $93 million in assets, but resistance at $0.10 has blocked every recovery attempt this year. Even a full reclaim of $0.10 delivers only 16% from current levels, a move that barely registers against presale to listing distance.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin sits at $0.098 and remains roughly 87% below its all time high of $0.73, according to CoinMarketCap. Volume declined during the slide, which signals holders leaving rather than buyers stepping in. DOGE depends entirely on social attention cycles that arrive and vanish without warning, and the next wave would need to push the token past $0.10 just to recover a fraction of what holders lost.

Conclusion

The hedera coin price confirms genuine enterprise adoption, and Dogecoin still holds cultural relevance in the meme sector. But enterprise badges and meme cycles cannot bend the return math, because a $3.7 billion cap needs billions more just to double, while a presale only needs a Binance listing to close the gap.

Pepeto has collected above $8.1 million with whale wallets entering during extreme fear, and the confirmed listing puts a hard deadline on this price that every visitor to the Pepeto official website can verify. Everyone who waits past listing day will chase the price early wallets already locked, and the distance between those two positions never returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the hedera coin price prediction for 2026?

HBAR trades near $0.090 with resistance at $0.10 and a Binance analyst target of $0.218 for 2026. McLaren joining the council adds credibility, but the token remains 84% below its all time high.

Why is HBAR stuck below $0.10 despite enterprise backing?

The 31 member council includes Google and IBM, yet HBAR has not broken $0.10 since Q1. High supply of 50 billion tokens and limited DeFi activity compared to rival chains keep the price compressed.

Is Pepeto a good entry before the Binance listing?

The presale sits at a fraction of what the confirmed Binance listing will open at, and the gap between those two prices is the entire opportunity. Visitors can review the audit and tokenomics on the Pepeto official website before the window closes.