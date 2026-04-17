Ramathibodi Hospital and OsseoLabs Launch “Osscentric” A Medical Technology Innovation Sandbox Bridging Clinicians, Engineers, and Thai Innovation to the Global MedTech Market

OsseoLabs, in collaboration with Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University and strategic partners, has officially launched Osscentric: Medical Technology Innovation Sandbox a collaborative innovation platform designed to accelerate the development of next-generation medical technologies.

Osscentric aims to bring together clinicians, engineers, and researchers into a unified ecosystem, enabling the rapid co-development of personalized medical technologies and devices within real-world clinical environments. The initiative is supported by Technology and Innovation in Life Sciences National Agency (TILSNA), reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to advancing its MedTech capabilities.

The platform is designed as a dynamic sandbox for medical innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing, advanced materials, AI-driven surgical planning, and digital surgical simulation. By integrating these tools into clinical workflows, Osscentric empowers healthcare professionals to design and deliver highly tailored treatment solutions for individual patients with greater precision and efficiency. Through this initiative, Osscentric seeks to strengthen collaboration across disciplines, accelerate translational research, and position Thai-developed medical innovations for entry into the global MedTech market.

A Playground for Clinicians and Engineers

Traditionally, clinicians and engineers have worked in silos, lacking a shared environment where both disciplines can collaboratively develop medical technologies within real-world clinical contexts. Osscentric Sandbox is designed to bridge this gap — serving as a “playground” for medical innovation, where challenges arising directly from the operating room can be rapidly translated into functional medical device prototypes. At its core, the sandbox concept creates an integrated environment where clinicians, researchers, and engineers can collaborate seamlessly across the entire development process — from initial design and prototyping to validation within actual clinical settings.

Dr. Patcharapit Promoppatum, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi and Chief Technology Officer of OsseoLabs, stated

“Osscentric Sandbox demonstrates Thailand’s strong potential to emerge as a key MedTech hub in the region by bridging deep technology with clinical excellence. This collaboration unlocks significant opportunities for commercialization, particularly in personalized medical devices and advanced surgical solutions. Looking ahead, we see strong potential to expand this collaboration internationally — through co-investment, technology transfer, and the development of a robust medical device supply chain that positions Thailand competitively in the global market.”

Open Innovation Transforming Thailand’s MedTech Landscape Through Public–Private Collaboration

The Osscentric Sandbox is located within the Yothi Medical Innovation District (YMID) — one of Thailand’s most prominent healthcare innovation clusters, bringing together leading hospitals, universities, and research institutes within a single ecosystem. This district plays a critical role in advancing the nation’s healthcare and medical innovation capabilities.

In this collaboration, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University serves a strategic role as the clinical hub and system integrator. With access to clinical insights from more than 5,000 patients per day, the institution plays a vital role in ensuring regulatory oversight, safety standards, and the clinical implementation of medical devices.

The partnership also drives co-research initiatives between clinicians and industry, while advancing the development of a sustainable medical innovation ecosystem. OsseoLabs, a spin-off from King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, participates as a key private-sector partner with strong capabilities in both advanced technologies and industry networks.

Prof. M.L. Chagriya Kitiyakara, M.D., Vice President for Research, Mahidol University, stated

“This collaboration represents a significant step toward establishing a true Medical and Health Innovation Ecosystem in Thailand. For the first time, we are able to fully integrate hospitals, research, and industry within a comprehensive innovation sandbox model. This model not only addresses national healthcare challenges but also lays the foundation for Thailand to develop globally competitive medical innovations.”

Clinical Prof. Artit Unganont, M.D., Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, added

“At the core of this initiative is patient safety and the enhancement of treatment quality. Integrating advanced technologies into real clinical workflows enables physicians to design more precise treatments, reduce time, and significantly improve patient care outcomes. Ramathibodi plays a dual role as both a healthcare provider and a regulatory steward, ensuring that every innovation is safe, effective, and delivers maximum benefit to patients.”

Dr. Jittiporn Thammajinda, Director at Technology and Innovation in Life Sciences National Agency (TILSNA), emphasized that this collaboration will drive the development of Thai-led medical device innovations, enabling them to compete and scale at an international level.

Advancing Modern and Future Treatment Technologies

Beyond leveraging 3D printing for the production of personalized medical devices, the Osscentric Sandbox is actively advancing the integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and AI-driven surgical planning technologies. These tools enable clinicians to simulate and plan surgical procedures in advance, significantly improving precision and treatment outcomes.

In addition, the sandbox is driving the development of novel biomaterials, including magnesium-based biodegradable implants. These advanced materials are designed to naturally degrade within the human body, offering the potential to eliminate the need for secondary surgeries to remove implants — a significant step forward in patient care and recovery.

From a Thai Sandbox to the Global MedTech Market

Osscentric: Medical Technology Innovation Sandbox is not only focused on advancing healthcare technologies for domestic use, but also aims to propel Thai-developed medical innovations onto the global stage.

This vision is supported through partnership with Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS, one of the world’s largest innovation networks in life sciences and MedTech. This partnership creates a powerful pathway for innovations developed by Thai clinicians, researchers, and engineers to access global investors, industry experts, and strategic partners.

Through this international network, Osscentric is positioned to accelerate the commercialization of Thai medical technologies, strengthening Thailand’s role as an emerging hub in the global MedTech ecosystem.

Toward a Regional Hub for Medical Device Innovation

The establishment of Osscentric: Medical Technology Innovation Sandbox marks a significant milestone in advancing Thailand’s medical device ecosystem. It creates new opportunities for clinicians, researchers, and technology developers to collaboratively develop treatment solutions that directly address real patient needs.

In the long term, the initiative aims to:

Support the growth of personalized medical device and technology industries

Strengthen Thailand’s MedTech capabilities and competitiveness

Position Thailand as a leading medical device innovation hub in Southeast Asia

Through this initiative, Osscentric reinforces a clear vision: to transform Thailand into a key driver of medical innovation in the region and a competitive player on the global stage.