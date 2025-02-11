As Dogecoin’s price has been struggling since the year started, many traders are cautious about its upside. Experts are predicting that DOGE’s price path to $1 may be slow. On the other hand, IntelMarkets (INTL) is gaining traction, with its presale having raised $800,000 in just 24 hours. Read to find out more about DOGE’s price future upside and IntelMarkets’s ability to deliver life-changing gains.

Why Doge’s Price Might Struggle to Reach $1

Dogecoin started in December 2013 as a joke and for years was worth nothing. Despite this, in 2021, the DOGE price exploded due to promotion via social networks from famous high-profile personalities and celebrities, most notably Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk’s tweets referring to Dogecoin as “the people’s crypto” and other endorsements from influencers sparked a wave of enthusiasm and speculative buying. This made DOGE’s price hit its ATH of $0.7376 in May 2021, rising several thousands percent.

However, following the ATH, DOGE’s price remained sluggish over the last few years, up until the US elections. In the days following the election results, DOGE’s price saw a 200% increase thanks to Elon Musk’s announcement that he would be heading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). After this news, Dogecoin seemed to have entered a stagnant period.

However, this January, DOGE’s price has been quite volatile, fluctuating several tens of percent. This can be attributed to fluctuating market hype and conditions. If we look at the bigger picture and analyze Dogecoin’s weekly performance, DOGE’s price is 12% down. Coupled with its extremely large market cap of $49B, Dogecoin’s upside seems to be gone.

Some experts suggest that DOGE could see incremental gains, reaching $0.80–$1 by 2026, driven by potential mainstream adoption and continued influencer endorsements. However, the coin’s lack of significant technological upgrades or utility-driven catalysts could limit its upside potential compared to the AI powerhouse IntelMarkets.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The AI Crypto Rasing $800,000 In 24 Hours

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new entrant to the market blending artificial intelligence, blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) into its cutting edge trading platform aimed at reshaping the crypto trading market. Its ground breaking platform also integrates automated self-learning trading bots able to perform high-risk trades in real time across various markets.

Currently, INTL is in the ninth round of its ICO and has raised more than $8.1M, $800,000 of which in just 24 hours proving the demand from investors. At a token price of $0.082, IntelMarkets is appealing to all potential investors, with experts looking at a 75x price surge after listing. Moreover, IntelMarkets has no previous bull market history. Its unique approach and low market cap make it a prime candidate for life-changing gains. The potential to transform the crypto trading ecosystem adds another layer of appeal, making it a standout choice for forward-thinking investors.

The adoption of AI in its DeFi trading protocols makes it one of the pioneers of the next generation of blockchain technologies. With the ability to analyze vast amounts of data, adapt to market conditions, and execute trades with lightning speed, IntelMarkets is a complete trading ecosystem. This forward-thinking approach gives it the edge needed to capture market share and deliver exceptional returns.

Conclusion

While Dogecoin continues to hold a special place in the hearts of crypto enthusiasts, its time as the ultimate growth is up. IntelMarkets (INTL), with its AI-driven approach and significant growth potential, offers a compelling alternative for investors seeking the next big thing in crypto. Its projected 75x rally after its market debut speaks for its potential to deliver life-changing returns in 2025. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the next big thing in crypto trading. Join the IntelMarkets revolution today!

