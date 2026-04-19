The crypto market added $100 billion in value on April 17 after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, and Bitcoin punched through $75,000 while every major altcoin posted gains. Every cycle that begins with this kind of risk appetite produces a new cryptocurrency that turns small entries into returns large caps cannot match. Pepeto has collected more than $9 million during extreme fear, and the confirmed Binance listing is the event that made early meme coin holders rich in past cycles.

New Cryptocurrency Interest Grows as Iran Peace Lifts the Market Past $2.65 Trillion

Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz reopening for commercial vessels on April 17, and crypto responded with a 4% jump pushing total capitalization to $2.65 trillion according to FXStreet.

Fortune confirmed BTC hit $75,000 while ETH cleared $2,300 and the S&P 500 crossed 7,000 in the same session. Meme coins rallied 10% and AI tokens gained 6%, proving that risk appetite returning to traditional markets flows into early stage entries faster than it reaches established tokens.

Where the Rally Starts and Where It Finishes

Pepeto: The New Cryptocurrency With a Working Network and a Listing That Changes Everything

Capital entering crypto during a peace rally finds large caps first, but the wallets building real positions are already inside the presale that carries the widest gap between entry cost and listing price. More than $9 million collected during extreme fear proves these buyers are loading before the confirmed Binance listing opens trading.

The same creator behind the first Pepe token built a network where the risk scorer scans every token contract before money goes in, giving the reader a safety gate that filters out the rug pulls wiping wallets across DeFi all year. The bridge transfers tokens between blockchains for free, keeping gains intact on every transfer.

Every contract on the Pepeto network carries a SolidProof stamp confirming the code is safe, and a specialist who spent years preparing launches at Binance now guides the listing from inside the team. The staking program pays 181% APY to holders locking tokens through the presale. At $0.000000186 per token the confirmed Binance listing opens a window that analysts target north of 100x, and 420 trillion total supply with the same Pepe cofounder means the math that took PEPE from zero products to $3 billion starts higher with real tools running.

Last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that moved before the crowd had reason to look, and Pepeto with a confirmed listing is the clearest second chance available because the new cryptocurrency entry is open right now and the regret from missing last time is exactly what finding this one early is built to fix.

SOL: Recovery Meets a Heavy Cap

SOL trades near $84 on April 19, recovering from a $60 low during the February war crash according to Coinbase. The Alpenglow upgrade targeting faster finality remains the biggest 2026 catalyst, but from $84 even a return to the $240 cycle high is a 186% gain stretched across months. SOL remains strong, but for capital chasing the best new cryptocurrency entry the presale offers distance the SOL chart cannot.

DOGE: Meme Energy Without the Tools

DOGE sits near $0.094 on April 19, stuck below the $0.10 level rejecting every 2026 push according to CoinMarketCap. Options volume jumped 256% on the latest attempt, but the token still carries no utility beyond payments and community culture. Every new cryptocurrency cycle shows meme coins with products outperform those running on sentiment alone.

Conclusion

The peace rally sent BTC to $75,000 and lifted the market, but the wallets that turned past cycles into wealth were never the ones buying large caps after the headline printed. They were inside the new cryptocurrency that listed while everyone else was deciding. Pepeto is what missing those entries was supposed to teach, because the confirmed Binance listing compresses the wait into one event, and the regret from sitting out last cycle is the signal that this time the entry is visible before it closes.

The Pepeto official website shows capital flowing in at the lowest cost this token will ever carry, and the creator who turned the original Pepe into a billion dollar token built the contracts powering this presale. Once the listing arrives the entry shuts permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Which new cryptocurrency is drawing attention during the recovery?

Pepeto has collected more than $9 million with a SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing, making it the presale drawing the most capital during the 2026 rally.

How did the Iran peace news affect crypto prices?

Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz on April 17, Bitcoin hit $75,000, and total crypto market cap reached $2.65 trillion as risk appetite returned across all sectors.

Where can someone join the Pepeto presale?

The Pepeto official website at Pepeto shows the live presale, staking rewards, and the new cryptocurrency network tools already running before the listing.