7 Innovative Branding Ideas to Follow With The Help of AI

Small business owners are known as risk takers due to the passion and resilience they have for being able to start a new business in such a competitive online world. You’re already taking on huge tasks, considering that you need to start from zero and build your way up.

However, there are many advantages small business owners have over large businesses. Especially when it comes to branding; larger businesses can’t showcase their personality in the same way.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and show you the top innovative branding ideas you can follow and how AI helps you with them.

How much impact does strong branding have on your business?

Strong branding is the backbone of a successful business. Your branding efforts are what influence your brand’s success. Branding isn’t only about having a unique logo, or business name, but rather, how customers see your business and how memorable it is when they aren’t interacting with it.

In short words, investing in your branding strategy isn’t only about creating a visual identity, but building a long-term relationship with your audience as well. This is where implementing branding strategies becomes important.

7 Innovative branding ideas to follow and scale them with AI

There are seven important innovative branding ideas you should follow if you want your business to be successful and what easier way to do this than by using the help of AI?

1. Building your visual brand identity

Regardless of what kind of business you are owning, it’s always important to have a strong brand identity. This helps in creating a good first impression with your customers. Key elements of a strong brand identity include your brand logo, color palette, and typography.

Your visual brand identity needs to communicate your message tone, and meaning at first glance.

2. Logo design

Your logo represents the face of your brand and should reflect your brand's mission, values, and personality.

An AI logo maker can help you create logos in a matter of minutes, which is a much better option to go with compared to traditional logo creation methods. These tools can generate a logo in seconds by asking for your brand’s description, industry, business name, and color category.

For example, here’s a logo generated by our AI logo maker.

3. Define your brand voice

All brands communicate their voice. A brand voice should reflect your personality and fit in with your target audience. Tones change, some brands have a friendly tone, some an inspiring one, others might have a dynamic tone, and so on. What kind of tone is your brand communicating?

Your brand voice should remain consistent across all of your communication channels to make sure that all customers are getting the same interaction from your side. AI tools can significantly help you with your brand consistency by analyzing content and providing insights into your style, tone, and vocabulary.

AI tools can follow brand guidelines which means they can help you generate consistent content on email campaigns, social media channels, and blog posts.

To craft your brand voice, it’s important to define your brand’s mission and values. Make sure to answer the following questions:

What kind of impression will my customers get when they interact with my brand?

How will my customers describe my brand?

What kind of personality traits will my brand convey?

If you haven’t answered these questions already, it’s now time to do some market research and understand your audience on a deeper level.

As a general rule, it’s always best to create brand guidelines on how you can maintain brand consistency. This makes sure that your brand’s voice remains the same regardless of where you are posting.

4. Build your website

Your website is the most important piece of information you can have in building a strong brand presence. Since technology has evolved so much, it’s now much easier than ever to build a professional website. You can do so by using AI web-building tools that will help you create your website in minutes.

Your website should represent your brand’s values and allow customers to immediately recognize content. AI web-building tools are great since they’ll create a professional website only asking a few important questions that you need to answer:

A description of your brand

The industry your brand is in

The name of your brand

The colors your brand represents

All businesses that want to be profitable in the online world need to have a website, so it’s time to act fast and create one if you don’t already have it.

5. Use brand storytelling to your advantage

Nothing is better than hearing a good brand story and it’s not as hard as you may think. Sharing your brand’s story easily creates an emotional connection with your audience. When creating a brand story, it’s important to communicate what inspired you to start your business and your mission to overcome business challenges.

A good brand story can be created by following the following rules:

Mentioning the challenges you had to go through when starting your business

Mentioning how you overcame the challenges when starting your business

What are you trying to achieve when starting your business

You can include these elements in your website’s “About Us” section where users can learn more about your business.

6. Create social media channels

5.17 billion people use social media channels worldwide. It’s one of the main ways to interact with your target audience. However, the main task to complete is to check out which social channels your target audience is most active on.

Customers know what to expect when their brand tone is consistent across all social media platforms. Social media remains an effective way to interact with your target audience and build strong long-term relationships.

Here are some ideas on how you can engage in social media activities:

User-Generated Content (UGC): UGC is great for showing how your customers enjoy and use your products. It's a cost-effective way to increase engagement and allow followers to tell real-life stories.

Leverage influencer partnerships: Collaborating with influencers allows brands to reach a wider audience and build trust throughout time. The best option is to partner with micro-influencers who have a more engaging audience and can help you on a deeper level.

Sharing educational content: Educational content is sharing helpful, informative, and entertaining content to establish your brand as a resource. Great educational content can be carried out through post tutorials, product demos, and fun facts that are part of your industry. For example, if you are a tech brand, you can share quick guides on how customers can use your product.

Do giveaways: Contests can easily increase engagement and brand visibility which creates a sense of excitement for customers. You can host creative contests as a great way to start with your giveaway contest.

Social media channels are more important than ever and their activity rate is only going up each day. One day, there might not be a human on this planet who won’t have at least one social media account, and this is your chance to show them how your product and service solve their problems.

Furthermore, you can use AI tools that will help you schedule your social media content for weeks and months to come. Not only does it help you save time, but is an effective way of staying active on social media channels.

7. Focus more on the customer experience

Branding isn’t only about visuals, but also about what kind of customer experience your business gives out. From the second customers interact with your brand until the last second, they’ll have an overall opinion of what they think of your brand.

A great customer experience involves telling a compelling story that builds customer loyalty and turns first-time buyers into customers every time. In order to create a great customer experience, you need to consider the following:

Consistency: Make sure your brand is consistent across all platforms, from your website to your social media channels. This includes your brand voice, messaging, and visual identity.

Personalization: 71% of customers claim that they expect companies to deliver personalized interactions when interacting with customers. Personalized interactions are all made up of the voice tone, messaging, and visual elements you use.

Personalized interactions are all made up of the voice tone, messaging, and visual elements you use. Feedback: It’s always important to ask for customer feedback and actively listen to it. You can use surveys or social media channels to gather insights and make improvements where needed.

The customer experience will only get as good as you make it, so it’s always important to gather insights and make improvements where needed.

It’s now time to make your ideas a reality

After all the steps we’ve gone through, it’s now time to make all of your ideas come true. AI tools have evolved at such a fast pace and are continuing to do so, making it possible for you to implement your ideas in a short period of time.

You can not only attract more potential customers but also build long-term relationships. Branding is an ongoing effort and it’s important to implement your strategy step by step to make sure you make it memorable for consumers.