Vancouver Mom Turns Bath Time Frustration Into Educational Toy Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – A mother’s quest to solve her daughter’s soggy bath time books has evolved into BabyBibi, a growing educational toy brand that has captured the attention of parents across North America with its waterproof, Montessori-inspired products for babies and toddlers.

Masha Tikhonova, a graphic designer and mother of two, invested her last savings to create the company after watching her daughter Brianna’s frustration with disintegrating books during bath time. At six months old, Brianna carried books everywhere, including the bathtub, leading to countless ruined pages. Balancing her career, two young children, and a startup, Tikhonova spent late nights developing the initial product line.

“As a mom with a dream and a background in design, I wanted to create something that would engage, educate, and inspire little ones while solving a real problem for parents,” Tikhonova said. “I knew I had to take the risk, even if it meant using my last savings.”

The Vancouver-based company’s initial collection of four waterproof books quickly gained traction, leading to an expanded product line that now includes developmental toys. All items are designed in Canada and certified non-toxic in both Canada and the United States.

The company’s approach combines multiple educational philosophies, with a strong emphasis on Montessori principles. Each product features unique illustrations and design elements that encourage visual learning and interactive play.

“Our focus on high-quality materials and purposeful design stems from our dedication to helping children thrive,” Tikhonova said. “We believe that sparking curiosity at a young age shapes a child’s future in profound ways.”

The Montessori-inspired toys and books have garnered more than 8,000 positive reviews from families who prioritize early childhood education. Products are available through Amazon’s Canadian and U.S. marketplaces, the company’s website at www.babybibi.com

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MorzjtBFfKI

About BabyBibi

