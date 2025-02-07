Yerkezhan Kabylbayev: “Choosing a programming language is always a balance.”

In 2024, the most used programming languages among software developers worldwide remained JavaScript and HTML/CSS. According to Statista, the first is used by 62 percent, and the second by 53 percent. While still in the top five, Python, SQL, and TypeScript significantly lag behind the leaders. In the professional community, debates about the advantages of each language never cease. We asked for a comment from a young promising specialist and explorer, IT expert Yerkezhan Kabylbayev, winner of the title “Best Expert of the Year of the Commonwealth of Independent States”-2024who is working on creating unique applications. It is a representative of a new breed of IT specialists who think and program in a new way and actively use AI.

Hi, Yerkezhan. It’s great to have you with us today! Even though you have already become famous in professional circles, it seems that you have only recently graduated from the University. Tell us which five programming languages are popular among young programmers today and what are their advantages and disadvantages.

Each programming language has its strengths and weaknesses, and the choice depends on the tasks.

Java is a powerful and stable language, especially for large enterprise projects. However, it can be too “verbose,” which slows down development, and it requires more memory, which sometimes becomes a problem. Also, Java runs slower than C++, making it less suitable for high-performance tasks.

C++ is a language for complex and high-performance systems where full control over resources is needed. However, its complexity can deter beginners, and manual memory management often leads to errors such as memory leaks. This makes C++ demanding on the developer’s skills.

Python is a simple and beginner-friendly language for data work and artificial intelligence. But it’s slow and not suitable for systems requiring high performance. Also, Python is not very flexible for low-level processes, limiting its use in certain areas.

Swift is a modern language created for working within the Apple ecosystem. It is convenient and efficient, but its youth leads to an immature ecosystem. Frequent changes in the language require constant learning. Moreover, its use is limited to the Apple ecosystem, making it less versatile for projects on other platforms.

Thus, each language solves its tasks but can become an obstacle if used inappropriately. Choosing a language is always a balance between its advantages and project features.

Why, in your opinion, do your colleagues argue so passionately about the advantages of one language over others?

Most programming language debates are led by people who are just starting their path in IT or do not program at all. They often want to show their knowledge or just chat, even if there is no real experience behind it. True programmers, those who write code every day, understand that a language is just a tool. Each language has its peculiarities, but this is not a problem for a professional. Switching between languages is not as difficult as it may seem to beginners. Yes, each language has its rules, but programming logic is universal. If you know the basics and can work with algorithms, learning a new language becomes a matter of time and practice. Professionals rarely argue about languages because they know that the tool itself is not as important as the ability to solve tasks efficiently. Real knowledge comes with experience, and in the end, you understand that it is not so much about which language you use but how well you understand programming and approach the task intelligently. So most of these debates are just conversations for the sake of conversation. Those engaged in serious programming choose a language for a specific task and know that, in the end, it is not the language that matters but your skills and creativity.

In 2024, you won the “Best Expert of the Year of the Commonwealth of Independent States” award in the “Best Research in Innovation and Technology” contest. In the context of your specialization in information technology and software development, which languages do you work with the most? Why?

I work with Java and C++, but recently I switched to Swift because more and more people use Apple devices, especially iOS. I try to follow trends and choose tools that are in demand among users. I started with Java to master the basic programming principles and the object-oriented approach. Later, I studied C++ to understand algorithms and work at a low level. I chose Swift due to the prospects of mobile development. This language fits well with current trends, and working with the Apple ecosystem opens up new opportunities. For me, choosing a language is always about adapting to tasks and the desire to develop in relevant directions.

The title was awarded to you for the idea of an app that helps you find products in stores by card, saving time and making shopping more convenient. Although the project is still under development, it was recognized as promising in terms of its practical value and relevance. What other revolutionary developments do you have in mind?

I have a number of ideas, from an AI assistant for enrolling in US educational institutions to an interactive map app that turns urban space into a playground for exploration. I’m thinking about an AI assistant for dieting and an educational app with gamification – work on the latter is already underway: it’s a platform that makes STEM fields more interesting through mini-games and interactive assignments.

In your opinion, which programming languages will be more demanded and promising in the future, and why?

The future of programming is a symphony of technologies where each tool plays its unique role.

Java confidently holds the position of a leader in corporate development. Millions of applications, from financial systems to telecommunications platforms, continue to operate and evolve thanks to Java. This language does not stand still: regular updates and new features make it modern and in demand even decades later.

Python has become the heart of artificial intelligence. Its simplicity in learning and the huge ecosystem of libraries have made it the ideal choice for science, data analysis, and machine learning algorithm development. This language has already changed our world: voice assistants, recommendation systems, autopilots.

C++ gives full control over the system, making it ideal for games, high-load systems, and complex algorithms. Where maximum speed and efficiency are required, C++ remains unparalleled.

Each of these languages is unique. Java symbolizes stability and scale, Python – breakthrough and innovation, and C++ – control and power. Together they create a future where technologies become even more powerful, useful, and accessible.