XRP News: Whales Dump Ripple Profits To Chase AlphaPepe 100x Millionaire Maker Move

You are watching XRP whales move 3.8 billion tokens into Binance since January and wondering why the biggest holders of one of the most hyped tokens in crypto are heading for the exits. The answer is simple. Whales cashed out an estimated $6 billion since XRP hit $3.65 in July 2025 and the smart ones are not sitting in cash. They are rotating into earlier-stage plays where the return profile is measured in 50x to 100x instead of the 3x to 5x that XRP can offer from $1.44 with an $88 billion market cap. The rotation is already happening and AlphaPepe at $0.00790 with a Q2 listing is exactly the kind of asymmetric entry that whale capital rotates into once the easy money in blue chips has been taken off the table.

XRP Whales Are Selling Because the Asymmetric Trade Is Over

The on-chain data does not lie. Since January 2026 roughly 3.8 billion XRP have flowed from whale wallets into Binance in a steady systematic pattern that accelerated through February. A single week in late February saw $652 million worth of XRP hit the exchange in one of the largest inflow events of the year. Large-holder addresses holding over 100,000 XRP declined to 32,054. Sixty percent of all XRP holders are currently underwater meaning the majority bought higher than the current price of $1.44 and represent potential sell pressure every time the token rallies toward their break-even zones.

Whales do not sell because they are panicking. They sell because they have calculated that the risk-reward at $1.44 with an $88 billion market cap no longer justifies the position size they are carrying. The SEC commodity classification is priced in. The ETF products are live. The legal victory is old news. Every catalyst that was supposed to send XRP to $10 has already arrived and the price is still stuck in a range. When whales exit a position this systematically it is not random. It is rotation. The capital leaving XRP is going somewhere and historically that somewhere is the earliest stage of the next high-conviction play.

AlphaPepe Is the 100x Play That Whale Capital Rotates Into Next

$0.00790 Entry Before Exchange Listings Create the Millionaire-Making Price Discovery

AlphaPepe is priced at $0.00790 with a planned listing at $0.05 and a DEX launch confirmed for Q2 2026 followed by a Tier 1 CEX debut. The presale has raised over $600,000 with more than 6,700 holders and 100 new wallets joining daily. The dev is a former Shibarium team member. AlphaSwap, the project’s cross-chain DEX with built-in intelligence tools, goes live around listing.

A $500 entry at $0.00790 gives you roughly 63,291 tokens. At the $0.05 listing that is $3,164. At $0.50 it is $31,645. At $1.00 it is $63,291. The whales dumping XRP profits did not get rich by holding one position forever. They got rich by entering early, taking profits at the right time, and redeploying into the next asymmetric setup before the crowd arrives. That cycle is repeating right now and AlphaPepe’s presale is the destination. The project holds a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit and tokens land in your wallet instantly after purchase with no vesting and no delays. The presale price increases every seven days.

Whales Take Profits and Rotate Because That Is How Wealth Compounds

The XRP whale dump is not bearish for crypto. It is bullish for the next rotation target. Capital does not leave the market during whale distribution events. It moves downstream into higher-beta plays where the entry pricing still offers the kind of multiples that $88 billion assets have permanently outgrown. Every cycle has this moment where whale profits from the previous winner fund the presale of the next one. DOGE profits funded SHIB entries. SHIB profits funded PEPE entries. XRP profits are now funding the next wave and AlphaPepe’s presale structure, live product, and Q2 listing make it the clearest candidate for that rotation.

You can watch XRP whales sell 3.8 billion tokens and wonder what they know that you do not. Or you can follow the rotation into AlphaPepe at $0.00790 before the listing event turns presale pricing into open market price discovery. The presale is live, the price is climbing weekly, and Q2 is approaching fast.

Join the AlphaPepe presale now before exchange listings change everything.

FAQs

How much XRP have whales moved to exchanges in 2026? Approximately 3.8 billion XRP have flowed from whale wallets into Binance since January 2026 with an estimated $6 billion cashed out since the ATH.

Why are XRP whales selling if the outlook is bullish? Whales take profits when risk-reward deteriorates at high market caps and rotate capital into earlier-stage assets with stronger multiplier potential.

What makes AlphaPepe the next rotation target? At $0.00790 with a Q2 listing and AlphaSwap DEX shipping at launch, AlphaPepe offers the 100x structure that XRP at $88 billion cannot deliver.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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