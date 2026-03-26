Why Media Presence Strengthens Fintech Brands

Fintech companies with consistent media presence — defined as at least one earned or contributed media placement per month — achieved 47% higher brand recognition scores among financial institution decision-makers than those with sporadic or no media activity, according to a 2025 Coalition Greenwich study. The data confirms what many fintech marketers have observed: media presence is not a luxury for well-funded companies but a functional requirement for any fintech brand seeking enterprise customers and strategic partnerships.

How Media Presence Creates Brand Strength

Brand strength in fintech rests on recognition, credibility, and recall. Recognition means that potential customers and partners know the company exists. Credibility means they believe the company is competent and trustworthy. Recall means the company comes to mind when a relevant need arises. Media presence — articles, interviews, quotes in news coverage, bylined analysis — builds all three simultaneously.

A 2024 Nielsen analysis found that B2B buyers need a minimum of five media exposures to a brand before it enters their consideration set for a purchase decision. In fintech, where more than 30,000 companies compete for attention, achieving five touchpoints through paid advertising alone would require budgets that most companies cannot afford. Earned and contributed media — articles published on industry platforms, quotes in news stories, speaking coverage — provide these touchpoints at a fraction of the cost.

The credibility component is particularly important. According to Edelman’s Trust Barometer, 63% of financial services professionals said they trust information about a company more when it appears in an independent media outlet than when it appears on the company’s own website or social media channels. Media presence carries an implicit third-party endorsement that self-published content cannot replicate.

The Different Forms of Fintech Media Presence

Media presence in fintech takes several forms, each contributing differently to brand strength. Contributed articles on platforms like TechBullion allow companies to control their message while benefiting from the platform’s editorial credibility and audience. Expert quotes in news coverage position executives as go-to sources for industry analysis. Feature articles and company profiles provide deeper brand exposure to targeted audiences.

According to Cision’s 2025 State of the Media report, fintech journalists receive an average of 87 pitches per week but publish stories citing only 12% of the companies that contact them. The companies that earn consistent coverage share common traits: their executives are accessible for comment, they provide data-backed insights rather than promotional talking points, and they have a track record of published analysis that journalists can reference when evaluating their expertise.

Building a Sustainable Media Presence Strategy

The fintech companies with the strongest media presence treat it as a systematic business function rather than an opportunistic activity. They designate executive spokespeople for specific topic areas, maintain relationships with journalists covering their sector, and produce a steady stream of publishable content that provides value to media outlets’ audiences.

A 2025 Gartner study found that fintech companies with formal media presence strategies spent 40% less per unit of media coverage than those with ad hoc approaches. The efficiency comes from consistency — journalists learn to rely on companies that respond quickly with informed commentary, and editors prioritise contributors who deliver quality content reliably.

For digital banking companies, media presence serves a regulatory function as well. Regulators in multiple jurisdictions review a company’s public profile as part of licensing evaluations. A fintech company with a substantial media presence — demonstrating expertise, transparency, and industry engagement — presents a more favourable profile during regulatory review than one with no public footprint.

The Long-Term Brand Impact of Media Presence

Media presence creates brand value that appreciates over time. A fintech company that maintains consistent media presence over three years builds a searchable archive of coverage, citations, and published expertise that new competitors cannot replicate quickly. This accumulated media footprint becomes a competitive moat — investors, partners, and enterprise buyers who research the company find a depth of independent coverage that signals stability and credibility.

The compounding effect is measurable. According to Brandwatch, fintech brands that maintained monthly media presence for two consecutive years saw their brand strength scores increase 2.7x, compared to a 1.1x increase for brands with quarterly or less frequent media activity. The consistency signals commitment and staying power — qualities that financial services buyers weigh heavily when selecting long-term technology partners.