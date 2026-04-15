If you’ve ever looked at a paper check and felt confused by all the numbers printed at the bottom, you’re not alone. One of the most common questions people ask is “Where is the account number on a check?” Understanding this is important for setting up direct deposits, online payments, and verifying banking details safely.

In this guide, we’ll break down exactly where to find the account number, how to identify it, and how it differs from other numbers on your check.

Understanding the basics of a check

A standard bank check contains three key numbers printed along the bottom:

Routing number Account number Check number

These numbers are printed in a special font called MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition), which allows banks to scan them quickly and accurately.

While they may look similar, each number serves a different purpose in processing payments.

So, where is the account number located?

To answer “Where is the account number on a check?”, look at the bottom middle section of your check.

The account number is typically:

Located between the routing number and the check number

Usually 8 to 12 digits long , depending on your bank

, depending on your bank Printed in MICR font at the bottom line of the check

Here’s the typical layout:

Left side: Routing number (9 digits)

Routing number (9 digits) Middle: Account number

Account number Right side: Check number

So, the account number is essentially the “middle identifier” that links the check to your specific bank account.

Why the account number matters

Your account number is one of the most important pieces of banking information you have. It is used for:

Direct deposits from employers

Automatic bill payments

Electronic transfers (ACH payments)

Linking bank accounts to apps or services

Unlike the routing number, which identifies your bank, the account number identifies your personal account within that bank.

How to identify it correctly

Sometimes it can be tricky to distinguish the account number from other numbers, especially if the check design varies slightly between banks. Here are a few tips:

The routing number is always 9 digits

The account number is usually longer or varies in length

The check number is often repeated in the top-right corner of the check as well

The account number is always the middle set in the bottom MICR line

If you are still unsure, your bank’s mobile app or online banking portal will also display your full account number.

Common mistakes to avoid

When people try to locate their account number, they often make a few common mistakes:

Confusing the routing number with the account number

Using the check number instead of the account number for payments

Misreading numbers due to similar fonts in MICR printing

Always double-check carefully before entering your banking details online or sharing them for payments.

Security reminder

Your account number is sensitive financial information. Anyone who has access to it may be able to initiate transactions from your account in certain situations. That’s why you should:

Never share a photo of a blank check publicly

Only provide your account number to trusted institutions

Double-check websites before entering banking details

Final thoughts

Understanding your check is an essential part of managing your finances safely and confidently. If you’ve ever wondered “Where is the account number on a check?”, the answer is simple: it is the middle set of numbers at the bottom of the check, located between the routing number and the check number.

Once you know how to identify it, you can easily handle direct deposits, payments, and financial setups without confusion.