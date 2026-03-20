Top 3 Altcoins for the Next Bull Run Ethereum, Solana and Mutuum Finance

Ethereum and Solana already sit near the top of most serious altcoin watchlists, and Mutuum Finance is starting to enter that same conversation from a very different stage. Ethereum remains the backbone for a large part of DeFi, Solana keeps pulling attention through speed and ecosystem activity, and Mutuum is emerging as an early-stage DeFi play still priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, with a confirmed launch price of $0.06, more than $20.8 million raised, and over 19,000 holders already onboard.

Why Ethereum Still Leads Any Bull-Run Discussion

Ethereum still matters because it combines liquidity, developer depth, and real usage. As of March 19, 2026, ETH was trading around $2,164 based on Yahoo Finance historical data, and recent market commentary has pointed to that zone as an area where the asset has been trying to stabilize after broader macro pressure. That kind of footing keeps ETH in the first tier of altcoins whenever investors start preparing for the next major run.

Ethereum’s role in a bull cycle is usually less about surprise and more about reliability. It already has the infrastructure, the capital, and the market trust that many smaller projects are still trying to earn. That makes it one of the easiest altcoins to keep on a long-term list, even if the biggest percentage upside may come from earlier-stage projects.

Why Solana Keeps Showing Up Beside ETH

Solana belongs in this type of list for a different reason. It tends to move faster in attention cycles, it has strong retail appeal, and it benefits quickly when the market wants a higher-beta alternative to Ethereum. That makes SOL one of the clearer established altcoins for a broader bull-run basket, especially for investors who want exposure to a more aggressive ecosystem without dropping all the way into the smallest caps.

The point is not that Solana and Ethereum do the same thing. It is that they occupy two very recognizable parts of the altcoin market: one built around dominant smart-contract infrastructure, and one built around speed, accessibility, and momentum. That combination is why both keep showing up in “top altcoins” conversations before a new cycle matures.

Why Mutuum Finance Is the Early-Stage Addition

Mutuum Finance enters the list from a much earlier position. It is being built as a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, and its V1 protocol is already live on the Sepolia testnet. The testnet currently supports ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC, which gives users a live environment to interact with core functionality before mainnet.

One reason Mutuum stands out is that it supports both peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer models. The peer-to-contract side is built around shared liquidity pools, where users supply assets into automated markets and borrowers access those funds against collateral. The peer-to-peer side adds flexibility by allowing more customized lending arrangements. That broader structure gives the platform more than one route to adoption, which is a strong trait for a DeFi project still early in its life cycle.

Mutuum also has token mechanics that make the bull-run case easier to understand. mtTokens represent supplied assets and accumulate yield over time, while the protocol’s buy-and-distribute design is meant to use a portion of platform revenue to buy MUTM on the open market and redistribute it through participation-linked rewards. mtToken staking is currently available on testnet and is expected to be fully available on mainnet, which gives users an early look at how ecosystem rewards are supposed to work.

Why This Trio Makes Sense for the Next Cycle

Ethereum gives stability and scale. Solana gives speed and market energy. Mutuum gives early-stage DeFi upside with a working testnet, expanding roadmap, and a token still below launch price. That mix is exactly why some investors are starting to look at ETH, SOL, and MUTM together rather than as separate categories. Mutuum is not on this list because it is already as big as the other two. It is here because it is much earlier, and that is where a lot of the stronger percentage upside usually begins.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance