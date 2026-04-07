Best Crypto to Buy Now as BTC and ETH Stabilize?

While the two largest cryptocurrencies show signs of finding a floor, the broader sentiment remains cautious. This stability is not a sign of a massive rally but a pause in a year that has already seen heavy structural damage. As the industry leaders trade sideways, a quiet rotation is happening behind the scenes. Sophisticated capital is no longer looking for the safety of established giants but is hunting for protocols that offer functional utility. This shift in behavior is foreshadowing a time when the “market beta” of the old guard is replaced by the “technical alpha” of new financial engines.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading near $69,200 with a total market capitalization of approximately $1.36 trillion. After a brutal first quarter that erased nearly 23% of its value, the asset is attempting to reclaim the psychological $70,000 level. However, the technical indicators show a heavy overhead supply. The primary resistance zones are now firmly established between $71,500 and $73,000. Every attempt to push through this range has been met with significant whale selling and ETF outflows, creating a ceiling that is difficult to break without a major macro shift.

The short-term outlook for Bitcoin is notably bearish among some technical researchers. While long-term targets remain high, a specific bad price prediction suggests that if Bitcoin fails to hold the $66,500 support, it could trigger a “bear flag” breakdown. Analysts warn that a drop below this level could send the price tumbling toward a $50,000 target in the coming months. This would represent a further 27% decline from current prices, leaving many retail holders trapped in a long period of negative returns.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $2,124 with a market capitalization of roughly $258 billion. While it has seen a small daily rebound, the asset is still trading well below its key moving averages. The $2,150 to $2,200 range has become a formidable resistance zone that the bulls have failed to flip into support. The MACD remains in negative territory, and the RSI is hovering near oversold levels, indicating that the short-term momentum is still tilted to the downside.

The institutional outlook for Ethereum has also cooled significantly. A recent bad price prediction from several analysts suggests that ETH might only reach a maximum of $2,400 by the end of April, which is a very low ceiling for the world’s second-largest crypto. Even more concerning are forecasts that suggest if the broader market weakness continues, Ethereum could face a “liquidation wipeout” that drops the price back to the $2,000 level or lower. This lack of growth potential is why many “smart money” wallets are beginning to look for higher-velocity alternatives.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

As the giants struggle, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention for its focus on decentralized credit. The project is building a hub that allows users to borrow and lend without a central middleman. Unlike the high-cap assets, MUTM is in its early distribution stage, offering a different growth profile. The token is currently available at $0.04, which is a significant entry point before the confirmed $0.06 official launch price. With over $21.4 million raised and 19,200 individual holders, the protocol is quickly building a massive community base.

The distribution of MUTM is designed to be fair and transparent. 45.5% of the total supply is reserved for the community, ensuring that the project is not controlled by a small group of venture capitalists. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily participant with a $500 bonus in tokens. This engagement, combined with a secure payment portal that accepts both crypto and cards, makes it easy for new participants to join the ecosystem as it nears its final stages.

The V1 Protocol and the Real Yield Engine

The heart of the Mutuum ecosystem is the V1 protocol, which has already managed nearly $300 million in simulated volume on the testnet. This version features a sophisticated APY and LTV mechanism that is backed by mtTokens and debt tokens. When a user supplies liquidity, they receive mtTokens that act as interest-bearing receipts. These tokens grow in value as the protocol collects fees from borrowers. This “real yield” model ensures that rewards are tied to actual financial activity rather than simple token inflation.

The system also uses debt tokens to track what a borrower owes, ensuring that all positions are transparent on the blockchain. To keep the prices accurate and prevent exploits, Mutuum integrates high-speed oracles that provide real-time data for all supported assets. Because of this hardened infrastructure and the upcoming mainnet move, some analysts are predicting a post-launch price target for MUTM near $0.40. This would represent a 10x move from the current entry, a growth target that is mathematically impossible for high-cap assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum in the current cycle.

Liquidity Pools and Automated Safety

The V1 protocol launch includes several key liquidity pools for top-tier assets. Users can supply or borrow USDT, ETH, WBTC, and LINK, providing a wide range of options for portfolio management. These pools are designed to be deep and liquid, allowing for efficient lending and borrowing even during periods of high volatility. By supporting these major assets, Mutuum Finance bridges the gap between the established crypto market and the next generation of decentralized credit.

To protect the lenders, the protocol uses a sophisticated liquidation bot system. This bot monitors the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of every position 24 hours a day. If a borrower’s collateral value drops too low, the bot automatically closes the position to ensure the protocol remains solvent. This safety feature is essential for maintaining the 100% solvency rate that the team has demonstrated during stress tests. By combining deep liquidity with automated safety, Mutuum Finance is proving that it is a professional-grade financial engine ready for the 2026 market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance