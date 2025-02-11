TiDB Sponsors HK Web3 Festival 2025: Empowering Web3 Innovation and Infrastructure

Shanghai, China, 11th February 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, For the third consecutive year, TiDB is proud to sponsor the HK Web3 Festival 2025, a global gathering of Web3 pioneers and industry leaders. This premier event highlights the latest developments in decentralized technology and its transformative potential across industries.

The Growing Importance of On-Chain Data Services

Web3 is reshaping the internet by leveraging decentralized technologies and smart contracts. At the heart of this evolution are on-chain data services, which act as the backbone for countless Web3 applications. These services are critical for:

Unlocking Blockchain Value : Blockchain data holds immense untapped potential. Data service providers extract actionable insights from this “gold mine,” offering solutions that drive business value.

: Blockchain data holds immense untapped potential. Data service providers extract actionable insights from this “gold mine,” offering solutions that drive business value. Preventing Redundancy : Web3 fosters knowledge sharing. By enabling developers, companies, and wallet users to access shared data services, TiDB reduces repetitive efforts.

: Web3 fosters knowledge sharing. By enabling developers, companies, and wallet users to access shared data services, TiDB reduces repetitive efforts. Driving Competition and Innovation : In the race to solve industry pain points, data providers delivering the fastest and most effective solutions gain a competitive edge.

: In the race to solve industry pain points, data providers delivering the fastest and most effective solutions gain a competitive edge. Supporting dApp Development : On-chain data services power decentralized application (dApp) development, fostering creativity and growth within the Web3 ecosystem.

: On-chain data services power decentralized application (dApp) development, fostering creativity and growth within the Web3 ecosystem. Improving Data Usability: Professional data solutions ensure blockchain data is consistent, accessible, and easy to use, helping developers, businesses, and users harness its full potential.

TiDB: The Backbone of High-Performance Web3 Data Services

TiDB is an open-source, distributed SQL database designed to handle the unique workload requirements of Web3. With its ability to scale efficiently, manage large-scale data, and deliver high-performance analytics, TiDB is uniquely suited to support the demands of decentralized applications and infrastructure.

For a deeper dive into how TiDB is shaping the future of Web3 data services, read our whitepaper here.

Join Us at HK Web3 Festival 2025

Visit TiDB at Booth H18 during the HK Web3 Festival 2025 to explore the future of blockchain and discover how our database solutions are driving innovation in the Web3 ecosystem. Let’s shape the future of decentralized technology together!

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2025/?lang=zh#/en