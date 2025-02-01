This Cycle’s Biggest Altcoin Might Not Be A Memecoin, Don’t Overlook This $0.08 Solana Rival

As we have all seen, SOL-based memecoins dominated the market in 2024. However, the crypto market seems to be moving from meme-based to utility-driven coins. As 2025 rolls on, the later ones are leading the charts. However, one altcoin stands out among the other utility altcoins for its cutting-edge tools and next-gen AI. Read on to find out more about this altcoin and why you should get on board it today.

Solana’s Price Is Up 24%, What Is Next?

Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support decentralized applications (dApps) and crypto projects with fast transaction speeds and low fees. This flexibility has made it regarded as the home to dApps, DeFi, and NFTs. Solana’s price currently sits at $235, up 24% on the monthly charts, retaining its form despite the unstable market periods.

Solana’s price climbed from just $30 to more than $250 in November 2021, providing huge gains for those early backers. Furthermore, just recently, during the pre-inauguration day hype, the Solana price once again soared and managed to breach its ATH at $294. Furthermore, SOL’s market cap has increased by and is currently sitting at a whopping $114B.

However, its large market cap and it being a well-established coin will keep the Solana price growth more modest. According to some analysts, Solana’s price could rise to $350 by the end of the year, paling in comparison to this AI altcoin’s projected growth. Furthermore, the declining interest in SOL-based meme coins puts further pressure on the Solana price.

IntelMarkets (INTL): Why You Shouldn’t Overlook This $0.08 Altcoin

IntelMarkets is a relatively new project that offers a platform set to revolutionize crypto trading. The platform combines artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance (DeFi) providing new ways of futuristic trading, thus paving the future ahead. INTL’s cutting-edge AI-powered trading platform maximizes users’ profits through the use of self-learning bots.

Built by former OpenAI and MIT experts, INTL’s bots are able to learn on their own by analyzing the market patterns and adapting in real-time, providing unrivaled insights and strategies for its users. IntelMarkets supports different pairs of trading, offers a dual chain architecture on Ethereum and Solana, and gives traders an unprecedented 1,000x leverage.

Furthermore, INTL offers quantum-resistant encryption to future-proof its ecosystem against cyber threats from quantum computing. Utilizing post-quantum cryptography (PQC), IntelMarkets ensures that its platform is secure against quantum attacks. By adopting these advanced security measures, INTL offers unparalleled protection for traders, making it one of the most secure trading platforms on the market.

While Solana remains one of the most respected blockchain networks, it no longer offers the same explosive upside it once did. When SOL first launched, early investors saw gains of over 20,000% as the blockchain ecosystem grew. Today, Solana’s market cap is over $100 billion, making it more difficult for the token to generate similar returns. IntelMarkets, on the other hand, is still in its early stages, with a relatively low market cap and a price that allows all investors to enter.

It’s very easy to get started with IntelMarkets. In order to buy you just need to visit the official website where you will find their presale, connect your wallet and purchase the tokens via preferred means. For early backers, INTL offers a 50% welcome bonus.

Conclusion

The 2025 bull cycle is going up to be one of the most exciting periods in crypto history, but not all altcoins will see massive growth. While Solana (SOL) remains a key player in the DeFi space, its ability to deliver huge gains is far lower due to its already large market capitalization. On the other hand, IntelMarkets (INTL) is still in its early phase, with the potential to become a leading AI-powered trading platform that transforms crypto trading. With a presale price of just $0.08 and a projected 100x upside, INTL is shaping up to be one of the best investment opportunities of this cycle.

