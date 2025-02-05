The 3 Hot Picks for the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term Gains and Why Investors Are Bullish For Them

The cryptocurrency market has seen remarkable growth in recent years, but the rise of meme coins has added an extra layer of excitement and buzz in 2025. What started as a bit of fun and internet culture has quickly turned into a serious financial movement, attracting both seasoned investors and newcomers looking for big gains. As meme coins continue to gain popularity, the buzz isn’t just about fun tokens anymore. Investors are now paying close attention to coins that provide opportunities for long-term passive income.

Among the myriad of meme coins flooding the market, BTFD Coin (BTFD), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Notcoin (NOT) stand out not only because they capture the meme spirit, but also because they offer compelling potential for generating passive income. Whether it’s through staking, community participation, or engaging in play-to-earn (P2E) games, these three tokens are offering exciting ways to make money while holding them. BTFD Coin, in particular, has turned heads for its innovative features, making it one of the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term right now. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at these three meme coins and explain why they should be on your radar if you’re looking to generate income from your crypto investments.

1. BTFD Coin (BTFD): A Meme Coin With Huge Earning Potential

BTFD Coin is not just another meme coin; it’s a project that’s redefining the way people think about meme coins and passive income. BTFD has quickly made a name for itself thanks to its innovative community-driven approach, attractive staking options, and play-to-earn (P2E) game. The coin offers a unique combination of fun and profit, making it one of the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term. The presale alone has already gained significant traction, raising millions of dollars and selling billions of coins.

One of the main attractions of BTFD Coin is its 90% annual percentage yield (APY) on staking. This is a serious passive income opportunity for holders who want to earn rewards while they wait for the price to increase. By staking BTFD tokens, investors can earn regular rewards, providing a steady stream of passive income without having to sell their tokens. This has drawn a lot of attention from both meme coin enthusiasts and crypto investors who are looking for ways to make their assets work for them.

Moreover, BTFD Coin has a dynamic community at its heart—an essential factor in the success of meme coins. The Bulls Squad community initiative rewards members who actively participate in the development of the coin, spread the word, and recruit new investors. It’s not just about buying and holding; it’s about engaging with the community and actively contributing to the project’s success. The referral program also gives holders the opportunity to earn additional rewards by bringing in new investors. For those who like to see their coins work for them in more ways than one, this is an exciting feature.

BTFD Coin’s presale has already surpassed the halfway point within the first two weeks of its launch, with thousands of investors already getting in on the action. The presale is structured in 16 stages, with the price gradually increasing as each stage moves forward. Early-stage buyers are in a prime position to benefit from the coin’s growth, making this a great opportunity for anyone looking to get in on a meme coin early.

In addition to staking and referral rewards, BTFD offers a play-to-earn game that allows holders to earn tokens by engaging in fun and interactive gameplay. It’s a way for investors to have fun while increasing their holdings and generating passive income.

Why did this coin make it to this list?

BTFD Coin’s combination of high staking rewards, community-driven growth, and innovative features like P2E games makes it one of the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term. With its presale momentum and growing community, this coin has massive potential to generate both short-term and long-term returns for those who jump in early.

2. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): A Meme Coin with Solid Community and Staking Rewards

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is another meme coin that has captured the attention of investors who are on the hunt for the best crypto to buy for passive income. What sets Pudgy Penguins apart from other meme coins is its strong community focus and the way it integrates digital collectibles with traditional crypto assets. The project’s iconic penguin-themed NFTs have been gaining significant popularity, adding an extra layer of value to the token and giving holders the opportunity to profit from both NFT sales and crypto staking.

Pudgy Penguins has set itself up as one of the most interesting meme coin projects by combining humor, entertainment, and utility. In addition to being part of an active and vibrant community, holders of PENGU tokens can benefit from staking their coins, which offers a solid stream of passive income. The team behind Pudgy Penguins has been focused on creating a project that’s fun, interactive, and valuable, which has helped drive its growing popularity.

Furthermore, Pudgy Penguins is making waves in the NFT space, with the PENGU token being used to purchase and trade the collection of adorable penguin NFTs. By participating in this NFT marketplace, investors are able to earn rewards through both staking and trading, making Pudgy Penguins a great addition to anyone’s passive income strategy.

Why did this coin make it to this list?

Pudgy Penguins offers a unique blend of meme coin culture, NFTs, and staking opportunities, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy for passive income. The growing popularity of PENGU within the NFT space and its active community make it an appealing investment for the long term.

3. Notcoin (NOT): A Meme Coin with Utility and Community Involvement

Notcoin (NOT) is another meme coin that has caught the eye of investors looking for the best crypto to buy for passive income. While many meme coins are centered around pure fun, Notcoin aims to combine that fun with actual utility. The project is designed not only to generate profit but also to give back to the community through various charitable initiatives and reward mechanisms.

One of the key features of Notcoin is its staking program, which allows holders to earn passive income by locking their tokens. This staking program offers attractive returns, making it a great choice for anyone looking to hold onto their assets while generating regular rewards. Additionally, the community involvement aspect of Notcoin is worth mentioning. The token is part of a larger initiative that aims to support charitable causes, so holders can take pride in knowing that their investments are contributing to a greater good.

Notcoin is also engaging with its community through frequent giveaways, events, and interactive sessions that help keep the enthusiasm high. This approach not only helps with brand growth but also makes the token feel more personal and rewarding for holders.

Why did this coin make it to this list?

Notcoin has earned its place on the list of the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term thanks to its staking rewards, community-driven mission, and unique utility. For those who want to combine earning passive income with supporting a good cause, Notcoin presents a solid opportunity for long-term growth.

Conclusion

Based on the features and potential these three coins bring to the table, it’s clear that BTFD Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Notcoin are some of the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term in 2025. Each of these tokens offers unique opportunities to generate passive income while being part of a fun and engaging community. Whether you’re interested in staking, play-to-earn games, or simply holding your coins and earning rewards, these projects have something to offer.

BTFD Coin, with its 90% APY staking, P2E game, and growing community, is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for anyone seeking passive income through meme coins. If you haven’t already, now is the perfect time to get in on the BTFD Coin presale and take advantage of its promising future. Pudgy Penguins and Notcoin also bring great potential for passive income through staking and community engagement, making them well worth considering for your investment portfolio.

Find Out More:

Website: https://www.btfd.io/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/BTFD_COIN

Telegram: https://t.me/btfd_coin

FAQs

1. What is the best crypto to buy for long term income in 2025?

BTFD Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Notcoin are among the Best Cryptos to Hold Long Term, offering staking rewards, community growth, and innovative features.

2. How can I earn passive income with meme coins?

You can earn passive income by staking meme coins like BTFD Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Notcoin, which offer staking rewards, or by engaging in their community programs and play-to-earn games.

3. Are meme coins a good long-term investment for passive income?

Yes, meme coins like BTFD Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Notcoin can be great long-term investments for passive income, especially if they have strong staking rewards and active, engaged communities.