Reddit Millionaires Are Loading Up On These 3 Utility Coins: SUI, Cardano, and DTX Exchange

Reddit millionaires are ready with their top picks as the cryptocurrency market gears up for a fresh bull rally. During the recent downtrend, three utility altcoins—SUI, Cardano (ADA), and DTX Exchange—have seen increased capital inflow as investors continuously stake these coins.

With its different use cases in gaming and DeFi, SUI is a leading blockchain with good future visibility. At the same time, Cardano’s ADA is known for its speed and scalability. However, both of these cryptos have faced bearish sentiments in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the standout this season is the hybrid layer-1 platform DTX Exchange.

DTX has seen remarkable success in the public presale, amassing $13.73 million with over 650,000 unique holders. Many market experts believe this project could position among the top crypto coins this cycle, especially as traders seek great fundamentals with high growth opportunities.

How Will SUI Token Unlock Affect the Price?

SUI is set for its biggest supply injection this month, with token unlocks totaling $322 million. The surge began on February 1, when 80 million SUI worth about $288 million entered the market. This unlock represents 0.64% of SUI’s circulating supply, suggesting a limited impact on its price. Another 22.97 million SUI will be unlocked on March 1, making up approximately 0.74% of the circulating supply.

SUI’s price has surged above a key support level, currently around $3.50. Over the past two days, it has gained more than 17%. Trading activity on decentralized exchanges (DEX) has also picked up, with total volume reaching $60 billion—a 23.27% increase in the last 30 days. This rising activity could indicate growing investor confidence.

Cardano Price Climbs 15% Intraday

The Cardano price experienced significant challenges after reaching a high of $1.32 on December 3. However, on Tuesday, ADA rebounded strongly, soaring from a low of $0.71 to the current price of $0.798. Despite the recent major upgrade in the ecosystem, the Cardano price is still trading in red on monthly charts. Market enthusiasts are discussing whether ADA can keep up with this rebound.

The Cardano price is trading around $0.79, and its market cap is down by over 21% to $28.03 billion. The RSI is showing a sharp uptick, reaching the index’s mid-level. Currently, the major barrier for the Cardano price is the ADA 20-day SMA, which is confluent with the $0.80 resistance level.

Industry analysts note that ADA’s challenges stem from broader market trends, but new catalysts can change the direction of the Cardano price.

DTX Token Rises 550% On Strong Presale Momentum

As SUI and Cardano prices try to initiate a new trend, Reddit crypto millionaires are adding more DTX Exchange (DTX) in the final presale round. DTX is a viral hybrid trading platform that has surged 550% from its initial stage. Due to expert projections of 100x gains in 2025, 78% of tokens have already been sold, showing robust investor demand.

DTX Exchange has been hailed as one of the most innovative trading platforms, providing access to over 120,000 assets, including crypto, commodities, forex, and stocks. The hybrid protocol positions it as a first mover in the industry to enable access to multi-asset trading in a unified platform. Moreover, users can enjoy enhanced liquidity with a 1,000x leverage feature, significantly increasing their profit potential.

With a focus on security and transparency, DTX Exchange has been thoroughly audited by third-party firms like SolidProof. At the current price of $0.16, early investors stand to see good margins with tokens set to list at $0.20 and expected to rise by $16 post-listing.

Find out more information about DTX Exchange (DTX) by visiting the links below:



Buy Presale

Visit DTX Website

Join The DTX Community